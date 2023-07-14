Mr. Morris is a founder and partner in KBC as well as a founder and Managing Director of Rowhouse Capital Management since 2015. Previously, Mr. Morris was at Fortigent, LLC, joining in the firm in 2011 and where he served in a corporate development role, developing and executing a new business strategy and product offering as well as leading significant aspects of the firm’s successful sale to LPL Financial. Mr. Morris began his career in 2006 with Europe-based alternative asset manager Caliburn Capital Partners, where he helped to establish four class-leading investment funds, open offices in North America and Asia. Caliburn’s flagship Strategic and Global Inefficiencies fund invested in emerging asset managers. In 2008, Mr. Morris joined Longville Investments, a private equity firm supporting European family offices with fundamental analysis, transaction execution and long term capital management. In 2009, Mr. Morris returned to the US to launch the family office practice of Pacific Capital Bancorp, and to define the bank’s wealth management strategy. Mr. Morris then joined the Financial Services Practice of Hitachi Consulting Corp. as a senior level business consultant advising clients on corporate strategy and acquisitions.