Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
36.0%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$74.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.8%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 195.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|COGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|13.89%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|82.74%
|3 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|76.03%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|55.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|COGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|83.78%
|2021
|0.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|70.67%
|2020
|7.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|52.02%
|2019
|5.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|51.71%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|16.87%
|COGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|74.2 M
|189 K
|222 B
|87.84%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|3509
|91.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.5 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|88.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.82%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|32.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.23%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|80.63%
|Cash
|3.77%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|14.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|48.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|52.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|45.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|44.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COGEX % Rank
|Technology
|54.93%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|2.23%
|Healthcare
|12.20%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|54.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.64%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|76.50%
|Industrials
|8.47%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|21.27%
|Communication Services
|5.15%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|88.05%
|Financial Services
|4.91%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|86.64%
|Consumer Defense
|2.70%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|64.47%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|62.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|81.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|75.60%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|85.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COGEX % Rank
|US
|94.33%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|52.18%
|Non US
|1.90%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|63.97%
|COGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|33.25%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|COGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|COGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|195.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|98.32%
|COGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|53.57%
|COGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|COGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|55.81%
|COGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.624
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2016
5.66
5.7%
Mr. Bido is Head of Quantitative Research of F/m Investments, LLC. Prior to this, Mr. Bido held the same title at Cognios Capital, LLC. Before Cognios, he was a Senior Quantitative Researcher at American Century, an investment manager (from 2004 - 2013), and a Consultant at Accenture, f/k/a Andersen Consulting, a management consulting and technology services company (from 1998 - 2003). Mr. Bido received his M.S. and M.A. degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics, respectively, from the University of Arizona, M.S. in Mathematics from New York University’s Courant Institute, and B.S. in Electromechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2020
2.11
2.1%
Mr. Morris is a founder and partner in KBC as well as a founder and Managing Director of Rowhouse Capital Management since 2015. Previously, Mr. Morris was at Fortigent, LLC, joining in the firm in 2011 and where he served in a corporate development role, developing and executing a new business strategy and product offering as well as leading significant aspects of the firm’s successful sale to LPL Financial. Mr. Morris began his career in 2006 with Europe-based alternative asset manager Caliburn Capital Partners, where he helped to establish four class-leading investment funds, open offices in North America and Asia. Caliburn’s flagship Strategic and Global Inefficiencies fund invested in emerging asset managers. In 2008, Mr. Morris joined Longville Investments, a private equity firm supporting European family offices with fundamental analysis, transaction execution and long term capital management. In 2009, Mr. Morris returned to the US to launch the family office practice of Pacific Capital Bancorp, and to define the bank’s wealth management strategy. Mr. Morris then joined the Financial Services Practice of Hitachi Consulting Corp. as a senior level business consultant advising clients on corporate strategy and acquisitions.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
