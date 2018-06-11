Home
Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado Class F

mutual fund
COFFX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(COFFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado Class F

COFFX | Fund

-

$183 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$183 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

COFFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado Class F
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Colorado state and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. In general, almost all of these obligations are issued by the State of Colorado, its counties and various other local authorities; these obligations may also include certain other governmental issuers. We call these “Colorado Obligations.” These securities may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. A significant portion of the Colorado Obligations in which the Fund invests consist of revenue bonds, which are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund’s weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Colorado Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either

· be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
· if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, Davidson Fixed Income Management, Inc. doing business as Kirkpatrick Pettis Capital Management (the “Sub-Adviser”).

The Sub-Adviser selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.

COFFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

COFFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COFFX Category Low Category High COFFX % Rank
Net Assets 183 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 109 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 38.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 20.76% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COLORADO ST EDUCTNL CULTURAL 3.95%
  2. DENVER CITY CNTY CO SCH DIST 2.27%
  3. ADAMS WELD CNTYS CO SCH DIST 2.26%
  4. COLORADO ST BLDG EXCELLENT SCH 2.07%
  5. REGL TRANSPRTN DIST CO SALES T 1.94%
  6. ADAMS CO 12 FIVE STAR SCHS 1.71%
  7. MESA CNTY CO VLY SCH DIST #51 1.67%
  8. COLORADO ST BRD OF GOVERNORS U 1.66%
  9. LA PLATA CNTY CO SCH DIST #9-R 1.64%
  10. JEFFERSON CNTY CO SCH DIST #R- 1.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COFFX % Rank
Bonds 		98.05% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.95% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COFFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.28% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COFFX % Rank
US 		98.05% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

COFFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

COFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

COFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

COFFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COFFX Category Low Category High COFFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COFFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COFFX Category Low Category High COFFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COFFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

COFFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

