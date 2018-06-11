Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$183 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Colorado state and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. In general, almost all of these obligations are issued by the State of Colorado, its counties and various other local authorities; these obligations may also include certain other governmental issuers. We call these “Colorado Obligations.” These securities may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. A significant portion of the Colorado Obligations in which the Fund invests consist of revenue bonds, which are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund’s weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Colorado Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either
|·
|be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
|·
|if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, Davidson Fixed Income Management, Inc. doing business as Kirkpatrick Pettis Capital Management (the “Sub-Adviser”).
The Sub-Adviser selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.
|Period
|COFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|COFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|COFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|COFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|COFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|183 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|109
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.1 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.76%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COFFX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COFFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.28%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COFFX % Rank
|US
|98.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|COFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|COFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|COFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|COFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|COFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|COFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|COFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...