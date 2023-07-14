Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
21.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$2.65 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|normally invests no more than 5% of its total assets in a single security;
|■
|typically invests up to the greater of (i) 20% of its total assets in a single country or industry or (ii) 150% of the weighting of a single country or industry in the MSCI Europe, Australasia, Far East (MSCI EAFE) Value Index (limited to less than 25% of its total assets in a single industry, other than U.S. Government obligations); and
|■
|generally may not invest more than 20% of its total assets in emerging markets.
|Period
|COCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|89.22%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|34.13%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|48.56%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|51.54%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|18.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|COCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|19.21%
|2021
|3.4%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|66.87%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|72.49%
|2019
|4.1%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|27.91%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|40.42%
|Period
|COCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|82.63%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|32.54%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|43.95%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|22.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|COCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|19.21%
|2021
|3.4%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|66.87%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|72.49%
|2019
|4.1%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|28.24%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|45.30%
|COCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.65 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|20.30%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|2
|3900
|39.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|662 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|17.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.39%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|47.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COCVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|18.75%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|76.19%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|26.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|10.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|5.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|8.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COCVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.75%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|28.53%
|Energy
|13.37%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|5.11%
|Healthcare
|12.38%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|29.43%
|Industrials
|9.99%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|81.08%
|Basic Materials
|8.90%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|45.05%
|Communication Services
|8.21%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|26.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.41%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|69.37%
|Consumer Defense
|7.07%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|57.96%
|Technology
|4.19%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|71.77%
|Utilities
|3.32%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|45.95%
|Real Estate
|1.41%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|56.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COCVX % Rank
|Non US
|93.02%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|78.87%
|US
|6.59%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|10.71%
|COCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|9.06%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|86.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|40.11%
|COCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|12.90%
|COCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|51.57%
|COCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|64.78%
|COCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|COCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.50%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|84.92%
|COCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2008
14.18
14.2%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2013
8.76
8.8%
Daisuke Nomoto is head of Japanese equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Prior to his current role, he was a director and senior portfolio manager on the Overseas Equity team. Mr. Nomoto joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005. Previously, Mr. Nomoto worked as an equity analyst at Putnam Investments. Prior to that, he held a variety of positions for Nippon Life Insurance, including four years as a senior portfolio manager and equity analyst at Nissay Asset Management, Tokyo, and five years as an equity analyst with NLI International. Mr. Nomoto received a B.A. from Shiga University, Japan. He is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...