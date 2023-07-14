Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of total assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies that have market capitalizations of more than $1 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund typically invests in foreign companies in at least three countries, other than the United States, at any one time and may invest in emerging markets. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through closed-end investment companies and depositary receipts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including equity futures and index futures) and options (including options on stocks and indices), for both hedging and non-hedging purposes including, for example, for investment purposes to seek to enhance returns or, in certain circumstances, when holding a derivative is deemed preferable to holding the underlying asset. In particular, the Fund may invest in forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio. The Fund may also invest in equity index futures to manage exposure to the securities market and to maintain equity market exposure while managing cash flows.

The Fund has the following limits on its investments, which are applied at the time an investment is made. The Fund:

■ normally invests no more than 5% of its total assets in a single security;

■ typically invests up to the greater of (i) 20% of its total assets in a single country or industry or (ii) 150% of the weighting of a single country or industry in the MSCI Europe, Australasia, Far East (MSCI EAFE) Value Index (limited to less than 25% of its total assets in a single industry, other than U.S. Government obligations); and