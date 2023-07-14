Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Columbia Convertible Securities Fund

mutual fund
COCRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.39 -0.13 -0.63%
primary theme
Convertible Bond
share class
A (PACIX) Primary C (PHIKX) Inst (NCIAX) Retirement (CVBRX) Inst (COCRX) Adv (COVRX) Inst (CSFYX)
COCRX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Convertible Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.39 -0.13 -0.63%
primary theme
Convertible Bond
share class
A (PACIX) Primary C (PHIKX) Inst (NCIAX) Retirement (CVBRX) Inst (COCRX) Adv (COVRX) Inst (CSFYX)
COCRX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Convertible Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.39 -0.13 -0.63%
primary theme
Convertible Bond
share class
A (PACIX) Primary C (PHIKX) Inst (NCIAX) Retirement (CVBRX) Inst (COCRX) Adv (COVRX) Inst (CSFYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Convertible Securities Fund

COCRX | Fund

$20.39

$1.76 B

3.21%

$0.66

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$1.76 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 92.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Convertible Securities Fund

COCRX | Fund

$20.39

$1.76 B

3.21%

$0.66

0.80%

COCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Convertible Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Yan Jin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in convertible securities. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in Eurodollar convertible securities and up to an additional 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. Most convertible securities are not investment grade-rated. Convertible securities rated below investment grade may be referred to as “junk bonds.” The Fund also may invest directly in equity securities.
The Fund looks for opportunities to participate in the potential growth of underlying common stocks, while seeking to earn income that is generally higher than the income those stocks provide. The Fund may sell common stocks short against positions in which the Fund has directly invested in convertible securities with no more than 10% of its assets.
The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.
Read More

COCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -2.4% 12.0% 10.84%
1 Yr 7.4% -6.2% 11.8% 27.71%
3 Yr -6.1%* -9.8% 6.0% 53.09%
5 Yr -0.9%* -5.9% 9.9% 41.33%
10 Yr 1.8%* -8.0% 9.4% 11.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -37.8% -9.7% 82.93%
2021 -7.9% -10.0% 2.1% 81.71%
2020 10.6% 1.9% 17.2% 30.77%
2019 4.3% 2.4% 5.6% 34.62%
2018 -1.2% -3.3% -0.1% 18.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -17.4% 10.7% 8.43%
1 Yr 7.4% -19.7% 11.0% 25.30%
3 Yr -6.1%* -9.8% 14.0% 53.09%
5 Yr -0.1%* -5.9% 11.5% 36.00%
10 Yr 4.6%* -8.0% 11.2% 20.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -37.8% -9.7% 82.93%
2021 -7.9% -10.0% 2.1% 81.71%
2020 10.6% 1.9% 17.2% 30.77%
2019 4.3% 2.4% 5.6% 34.62%
2018 -0.2% -3.3% 0.9% 14.86%

NAV & Total Return History

COCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COCRX Category Low Category High COCRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.76 B 48.6 M 4.43 B 21.43%
Number of Holdings 117 37 381 52.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 325 M -991 K 795 M 33.33%
Weighting of Top 10 18.59% 9.5% 87.7% 72.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.375% 0.375% 2.99%
  2. Square Inc 0.125% 2.38%
  3. Broadcom Inc 2.24%
  4. Danaher Corp PRF CONVERT 15/04/2022 USD - Ser A 2.23%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc Unit (Corporate Unit 09/01/2023) 2.10%
  6. Microchip Technology Incorporated 1.98%
  7. Snap Inc 0.125% 0.125% 1.85%
  8. EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION 0.38% 1.85%
  9. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.375% 1.84%
  10. DexCom Inc 0.25% 1.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COCRX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		74.66% 33.22% 110.54% 60.71%
Stocks 		12.62% 0.00% 23.09% 17.86%
Preferred Stocks 		11.60% 0.00% 22.93% 32.14%
Cash 		1.11% -81.48% 7.92% 60.71%
Other 		0.00% -17.11% 1.13% 60.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -18.46% 76.04% 69.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COCRX % Rank
Utilities 		50.02% 0.00% 100.00% 69.33%
Technology 		23.73% 0.00% 23.73% 1.33%
Energy 		13.89% 0.00% 40.56% 20.00%
Healthcare 		6.94% 0.00% 20.31% 37.33%
Real Estate 		4.60% 0.00% 27.87% 6.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.82% 0.00% 24.79% 18.67%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.08% 72.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.48% 62.67%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.33%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.78% 58.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.08% 54.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COCRX % Rank
US 		12.49% 0.00% 22.42% 17.86%
Non US 		0.13% 0.00% 3.62% 13.10%

COCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.20% 9.99% 77.11%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.20% 1.37% 71.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% 48.00%

Sales Fees

COCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 92.00% 30.00% 154.00% 66.22%

COCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COCRX Category Low Category High COCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.21% 0.00% 7.63% 23.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COCRX Category Low Category High COCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -3.72% 10.32% 14.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yan Jin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2006

16.22

16.2%

Yan Jin is a vice president and senior portfolio manager of income strategies with Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Jin joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Mr. Jin was employed as assistant vice president and risk analyst for Lincoln Investment Management. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Jin received an M.A. in economics from North Carolina State University.

David King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2010

12.16

12.2%

David King is a senior portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. King joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2010. Previously, Mr. King was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Prior to that, he held various other roles during his 25 years at Putnam, beginning as an equity research analyst and including associate director of equity research. Prior to Putnam, he worked briefly at Drexel Burnham Lambert and Citibank, NA. Mr. King began his career at Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now JPMorgan Chase) in 1978. He has been a member of the investment community since 1983. Mr. King recieved a B.S. in administration, summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from Harvard Business School. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Grace Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Ms. Lee joined the Investment Manager in 2014. Ms. Lee began her investment career in 1996 and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 36.97 10.11 7.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×