Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
13.4%
1 yr return
34.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$59.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
90.7%
Expense Ratio 2.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|COBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|14.43%
|1 Yr
|34.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|99.20%
|3 Yr
|13.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|99.07%
* Annualized
|COBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COBYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|59.1 M
|199 K
|133 B
|78.73%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|1
|9075
|94.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|56.5 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|64.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|90.73%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|1.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COBYX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.74%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|6.83%
|Cash
|9.27%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|89.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|17.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|26.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|7.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|11.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COBYX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|67.50%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|0.11%
|Financial Services
|19.99%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|66.19%
|Communication Services
|12.51%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|19.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|69.27%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|99.56%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|74.45%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|96.81%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|98.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|65.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|99.78%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|86.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COBYX % Rank
|Non US
|72.60%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|1.98%
|US
|18.14%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|97.91%
|COBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.20%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|18.81%
|Management Fee
|1.49%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|99.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|28.74%
|COBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|COBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|1.96%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|2.87%
|COBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COBYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.02%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|5.69%
|COBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|COBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COBYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.66%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|69.32%
|COBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2009
12.92
12.9%
Richard P. Cook has been a principal and portfolio manager of Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC since its inception in 2006. Before forming the Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Cook managed individual accounts at Cook & Bynum Capital Mgt., LLC, in Birmingham, Alabama from August 2001 to December 2006, which also served as sub-advisor to private investment funds Gullane Capital Partners, LLC and Gullane Capital Partners Encore, LLC from June 2004 to December 2006. Previously, Mr. Cook worked for Tudor Investment Corporation in Greenwich, Connecticut. Mr. Cook attended Hampden-Sydney College where he graduated summa cum laude in three years with a B.S. in Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, and Economics and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
