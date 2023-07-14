The Fund pursues its objective of long-term growth of capital by investing in a select few global public equities using an absolute value investing philosophy. The Fund’s investment decisions are driven by the application of the Adviser’s core investment criteria and are informed by rigorous, immersive research. The Adviser travels globally to learn about a company’s customers, appraise its competitors, meet its managers, visit its facilities, and survey its operations in action. These efforts are guided by the belief that first-person observations in the field are critical to appropriately evaluate each investment opportunity.

The Adviser’s iterative investment process is built around four core criteria and is designed to challenge assumptions, refine conclusions, and mitigate psychological misjudgments:

1) Circle of Competence

The Adviser must be able to understand the core economics of a business and reliably predict its financial prospects. The Fund’s primary focus is avoiding mistakes that lead to permanent losses of

capital, so the Adviser believes its ability to recognize the limitations of its knowledge is as important as its ability to execute its competencies when evaluating an idea.

2) Business

The Adviser evaluates whether a business has sustainable competitive advantages that produce predictable free cash flows and yield attractive returns on equity over an extended period of time. Without a “moat,” a company’s results are difficult to effectively forecast.

3) People

The Adviser seeks to invest alongside management teams who view shareholders as partners. Trustworthiness and intellectual honesty are required leadership traits for managers of qualifying businesses. Other important markers include energy, consistency, a thoughtful capital allocation framework, and conservative accounting practices.

4) Price

After the first three investment criteria are met, the Adviser values a business by projecting its future cash flows and discounting these “owner earnings” into present value dollars. The Fund will invest in a company’s stock only if it is trading at a significant discount to the Adviser’s conservative estimate of its intrinsic value.

The Fund’s portfolio is deliberately concentrated in the Adviser’s best, most-informed ideas. This concentration means the Fund’s portfolio is markedly different from any benchmarks.

In pursuing its strategy, the Fund focuses on equity securities, which primarily consist of common stocks and depository receipts. The Fund can hold securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers without regard to market capitalization, industry/sector, or any other categorization. In fact, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities with up to 60% of those from emerging markets. The Fund may also hold up to 60% of its assets in foreign debt. Short-term debt obligations of foreign governments will generally have a maturity of six months or less and a credit rating of “A” or better by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) or a similar rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). Other debt securities of non-U.S. companies, including junk bonds, may be purchased without regard to NRSRO ratings and would generally fall under the category of “special situations.” The Fund is not required, however, to be fully invested in equity or other allowable securities. When making portfolio allocation decisions, the Adviser

compares its most appealing ideas against cash alternatives and will hold cash and equivalents in the absence of attractive positions that meet its minimum hurdle rate requirements. Indeed, it frequently maintains a portion of its total assets in cash and equivalents—including, but not limited to, short-term U.S. Government securities—to be positioned to immediately take advantage of new investment opportunities that meet the Adviser’s core investment criteria.