American Funds Corporate Bond Fund

mutual fund
COBCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.36 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
A (BFCAX) Primary Other (BFCFX) Other (BFCGX) C (BFCCX) C (COBCX) Retirement (RCBDX) Retirement (RCBBX) Retirement (RCBHX) Retirement (RCBGX) A (COBAX) Other (COBFX) Other (COBEX) Retirement (RCBAX) Retirement (RCBCX) Retirement (RCBFX) Retirement (RCBEX) Inst (CFBFX) Other (FBCDX) Other (FFBBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Corporate Bond Fund

COBCX | Fund

$9.36

$1.77 B

2.63%

$0.25

1.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$1.77 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 146.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

COBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Sykes

Fund Description

The fund seeks to provide maximum total return consistent with capital preservation and prudent risk management by investing primarily in investment-grade corporate debt securities, such as bonds. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in corporate debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives and cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates). The fund will also normally invest all of its assets in debt instruments, (including bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, but excluding derivatives) with quality ratings of Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or in debt instruments that are unrated but determined at the time of purchase to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. However, the fund may invest in debt securities guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government, as well as debt issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, without regard to the quality rating assigned to the U.S. government by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization. Additionally, the fund may invest in cash, and cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates).

The fund may invest significantly in debt securities issued by companies domiciled outside the United States, including issuers domiciled in developing countries. All securities held by the fund will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

COBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -27.3% 2.9% 43.13%
1 Yr -2.8% -14.9% 190.9% 70.16%
3 Yr -7.6%* -13.1% 32.9% 61.71%
5 Yr -1.4%* -10.4% 21.9% 27.57%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% 54.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -26.5% 144.0% 48.62%
2021 -1.8% -15.7% 13.1% 44.02%
2020 2.6% -13.0% 5.1% 13.62%
2019 2.3% -3.3% 4.1% 63.35%
2018 -1.0% -3.1% 1.3% 23.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -27.3% 2.9% 41.60%
1 Yr -2.8% -15.9% 190.9% 60.47%
3 Yr -7.6%* -13.1% 32.9% 63.32%
5 Yr -1.4%* -10.4% 21.9% 28.16%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% 61.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -26.5% 144.0% 48.62%
2021 -1.8% -15.7% 13.1% 44.02%
2020 2.6% -13.0% 5.1% 13.62%
2019 2.3% -3.3% 4.1% 64.40%
2018 -1.0% -3.1% 1.3% 37.87%

NAV & Total Return History

COBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COBCX Category Low Category High COBCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.77 B 2.7 M 44.4 B 26.60%
Number of Holdings 842 5 9191 16.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 178 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 23.86%
Weighting of Top 10 9.14% 1.8% 100.0% 82.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 1.38% 5.43%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.03%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 1.25% 2.34%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 1.62% 2.11%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 1.50%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 1.50%
  7. Toyota Motor Credit Corporation 0.5% 1.37%
  8. Pacific Gas and Electric Company 4.55% 1.29%
  9. Oracle Corporation 2.88% 1.21%
  10. Chevron USA Inc 0.69% 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COBCX % Rank
Bonds 		89.72% 15.65% 141.47% 81.06%
Cash 		5.90% -49.09% 10.75% 10.61%
Convertible Bonds 		4.38% 0.00% 78.47% 35.23%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 36.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 47.35%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 27.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COBCX % Rank
Corporate 		86.34% 41.80% 100.00% 65.15%
Government 		6.09% 0.00% 25.63% 27.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.01% 0.00% 11.30% 14.77%
Securitized 		1.16% 0.00% 23.18% 36.74%
Municipal 		0.39% 0.00% 3.62% 25.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 40.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COBCX % Rank
US 		75.40% 15.65% 108.09% 68.56%
Non US 		14.32% 0.00% 47.05% 51.89%

COBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.02% 5.60% 12.06%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.35% 20.59%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.78%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.02% 0.45% 33.72%

Sales Fees

COBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 37.50%

Trading Fees

COBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 146.00% 0.00% 259.00% 88.00%

COBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COBCX Category Low Category High COBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.63% 0.00% 7.33% 73.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COBCX Category Low Category High COBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% 0.38% 7.58% 99.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

COBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Scott Sykes is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an investment analyst covering investment-grade telecom and cable, high-yield shipping, metals and mining, as well as U.S. banks and exchanges. Prior to joining Capital, Scott was a financial analyst with Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in international economics from the University of Essex, and a bachelor’s degree in both commerce and German from Washington and Lee University. Scott is based in New York.

Karen Choi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Karen Choi is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 14 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, Karen covered utilities, regional banks and non-bank financials in the U.S. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income analyst with AllianceBernstein and before that with Prudential Financial. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Wellesley College. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Karen is based in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

