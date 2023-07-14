Home
Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long/Short Fund

mutual fund
COAGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$31.92 -0.17 -0.53%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
No Load (COAGX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long/Short Fund

COAGX | Fund

$31.92

$20 M

0.00%

4.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

22.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

Net Assets

$20 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

COAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 22.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long/Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Caldwell & Orkin
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Derek Pilecki

Fund Description

Gator Capital Management, LLC’s (“Gator,” the “Manager” or “We”) philosophy in managing the Fund is to focus on risk as well as return. Our principal investment strategy involves active asset allocation among long, short and cash positions in an effort to mitigate market risk (the risk of broad market declines), while employing fundamental and technical analysis in an effort to mitigate stock selection risk (the risk that particular equities underperform due to company-specific issues).

We generally divide the Fund’s portfolio among three broad categories of assets:

Long Portfolio – The Long Portfolio is comprised of securities (primarily common stocks and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) that we believe will increase in price. We select individual equities of companies that we believe will appreciate, and ETFs that track the performance of markets, market sectors or industries that we believe in. When we are “bullish” (when we believe the overall equity markets will rise), we generally increase the size of the Long Portfolio relative to the size of the overall Fund portfolio.
Short Portfolio – The Short Portfolio is comprised of securities (primarily common stocks and ETFs) that we have borrowed and sold short because we believe they will decrease in price, since the Fund makes money on a short position whose price decreases by an aggregate amount greater than the trading fees, taxes, and other expenses associated with the transaction before it is closed. We generally sell securities short to manage or hedge our exposure to perceived market risk, preserve capital and potentially profit during a falling stock market and/or make money when we think a particular security’s price will decline. To this end, we take short positions in stocks of companies that we believe are overvalued or otherwise face issues that will cause their prices to fall, and ETFs that track markets, market sectors or industries that we believe will decline. When we are “bearish” (when we believe the overall equity markets will fall), we generally increase the size of the Short Portfolio relative to the size of the overall Fund portfolio.
Cash/Bond Portfolio – The Cash/Bond Portfolio includes cash, cash equivalents (e.g. money market funds and/or U.S. treasury notes) and bonds (i.e., corporate or government bonds), although we generally emphasize cash and cash equivalents over bonds.

We typically allocate the Fund’s assets by and among our Portfolio “sleeves” by targeting a net exposure to the market that may vary between 100% net long and 60% net short depending on our assessment of market risk and our current portfolio. To achieve the target exposure, we typically invest between 30% and 100% of the Fund’s net assets in common stocks and ETFs, and between 0% and 30% in cash, money market investments or fixed income securities. We may also hold cash for margin coverage purposes.

When selecting securities for our Long and Short Portfolios, we employ a flexible investment style based on fundamental analysis, while also considering technical factors.

How do we pick positions for the Long Portfolio? We select our individual long stock positions by identifying companies that we believe are experiencing positive changes that may lead to a rise in their stock prices. Factors considered may include: acceleration of earnings and/or profits; positive changes in management personnel or structure; new product developments; and/or positive changes in variables that indicate strengthening in a company’s industry.
How do we pick positions for the Short Portfolio? We select our individual short positions by identifying companies that we believe are experiencing negative changes that may cause their stock prices to fall. We evaluate factors similar to those evaluated for our long positions. Factors considered may include: deceleration of earnings, profits or acceleration of losses; negative changes in management personnel or structure or failure to address management problems; new product developments by a company’s competitors; and/or negative changes in variables that indicate weakening in a company’s industry
How do we pick positions for the Cash/Bond Portfolio? We primarily invest this Portfolio sleeve in money market and cash-equivalent investments, such as U.S. government-backed securities, or agency securities. However, we may also invest in municipal or corporate bonds of issuers that we believe offer the opportunity for income at an appropriate level of risk. In this regard, we may invest in corporate bonds of any maturity, rating or quality.

In selecting investments, we may invest in companies of any size. We may also invest in securities that are issued by foreign issuers, including, without limitation, those in emerging markets. Foreign investments may be made through direct investments on foreign exchanges or through American Depository Receipts or other securities that give the owner rights in equities issued by foreign issuers. While the Fund may invest in companies in any sector and the Fund does not concentrate its investments in any industry or group of industries, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in issuers within the financial or real estate sectors, or in technology companies that service, in particular, financial and/or real estate industry companies. Such investments may include, without limitation, investments in banks and other depository institutions, insurance firms, credit and payment processing companies, investment banks and investment advisory firms, real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate brokers, developers and lenders, companies with substantial real estate holdings (which may include, without limitation, companies whose businesses focus on lumber, hospitality, entertainment or other areas, but own substantial real estate related to their business focus) and companies in the information technology industries that are primarily engaged in providing products or services to the types of companies listed above.

In managing the Fund for risk as well as return, our goal is to make money over a full market cycle, which includes both bull market (rising) and bear market (falling) cycles, but with less volatility. 

COAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -14.1% 30.8% 9.50%
1 Yr 18.6% -16.2% 40.2% 5.59%
3 Yr 22.3%* -21.9% 28.2% 2.44%
5 Yr 8.8%* -14.3% 15.5% 2.67%
10 Yr 3.7%* -8.3% 5.6% 8.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -54.0% 17.4% 32.95%
2021 12.8% -22.5% 24.1% 8.98%
2020 3.6% -19.4% 24.1% 28.57%
2019 5.6% -5.5% 12.9% 5.92%
2018 -3.3% -14.0% 2.4% 89.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -33.0% 30.8% 8.38%
1 Yr 18.6% -52.8% 40.2% 5.03%
3 Yr 22.3%* -21.5% 28.2% 2.47%
5 Yr 8.8%* -14.1% 16.6% 2.74%
10 Yr 4.6%* -7.9% 6.4% 7.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -54.0% 17.4% 32.95%
2021 12.8% -22.5% 24.1% 8.98%
2020 3.6% -19.4% 24.1% 28.57%
2019 5.6% -5.5% 12.9% 5.92%
2018 -3.3% -14.0% 2.4% 89.80%

NAV & Total Return History

COAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COAGX Category Low Category High COAGX % Rank
Net Assets 20 M 818 K 5.18 B 86.59%
Number of Holdings 88 3 2670 47.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.31 M -175 M 1.1 B 71.35%
Weighting of Top 10 36.90% 1.5% 100.0% 56.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First BanCorp 4.73%
  2. Jackson Financial Inc 4.43%
  3. PennyMac Financial Services Inc Class A 4.14%
  4. BBX Capital Corp Class A 4.00%
  5. Genworth Financial Inc 3.77%
  6. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp Class A 3.58%
  7. OFG Bancorp 3.53%
  8. Ameriprise Financial Inc 3.48%
  9. Capital One Financial Corp 3.47%
  10. Navient Corp 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COAGX % Rank
Stocks 		70.39% -2.90% 119.13% 36.05%
Cash 		28.93% -67.46% 106.99% 55.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.60% 0.00% 7.08% 4.68%
Other 		0.08% -35.22% 39.56% 32.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 4.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 22.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COAGX % Rank
Financial Services 		83.83% 0.00% 83.83% 0.67%
Real Estate 		4.44% 0.00% 10.93% 16.67%
Technology 		4.13% 0.00% 43.24% 92.67%
Basic Materials 		3.67% 0.00% 28.58% 40.00%
Communication Services 		2.53% 0.00% 32.32% 82.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.40% 0.00% 88.83% 94.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 76.67%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 94.67%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.57% 85.33%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.38% 92.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COAGX % Rank
US 		55.99% -24.26% 116.70% 43.27%
Non US 		14.40% -43.01% 95.82% 19.30%

COAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.10% 0.44% 13.51% 5.75%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.50% 29.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.96%
Administrative Fee 1.54% 0.03% 1.54% 100.00%

Sales Fees

COAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 4.76%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 479.00% 23.57%

COAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COAGX Category Low Category High COAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 26.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COAGX Category Low Category High COAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.47% -3.33% 2.16% 37.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

COAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Derek Pilecki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Mr. Pilecki , CFA, founded Gator Capital Management, LLC in 2008. At Gator, Mr. Pilecki is the Chief Investment Officer and is the portfolio manager. Mr. Pilecki also manages a private investment partnership and various separately managed accounts. From 2002 through 2008, Mr. Pilecki was a member of the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”) Growth Equity Team. While at GSAM, Mr. Pilecki was the co-Chair of the Investment Committee for the Growth Team and was a Portfolio Manager. He was also a member of the portfolio management team responsible for the Goldman Sachs Capital Growth Fund, and provided primary coverage of the Financials sector for the Growth Team. Prior to GSAM, Mr. Pilecki was an Analyst at Clover Capital Management in Rochester, NY and Burridge Growth Partners in Chicago, IL and covered the Financials sector at both firms. Before entering graduate school, Mr. Pilecki worked at Fannie Mae providing interest rate risk analysis for the company’s mortgage investment portfolio. Mr. Pilecki holds an MBA with honors in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago and a BA in Economics from Duke University. Mr. Pilecki holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Tampa Bay Society.

Christopher Pilecki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Christopher Pilecki, CFA®. Mr. Christopher Pilecki joined Gator Capital Management as a Trader and Quantitative Analyst in 2014. From 2008 through 2014, Mr. Christopher Pilecki was a Trader at Chesapeake Capital Corporation where he focused on trading equity index, fixed income, foreign currency (FX) and commodity futures contracts on global exchanges. While at Chesapeake, Mr. Christopher Pilecki also was involved in trading system research. Mr. Christopher Pilecki was an analyst at Atlantic Capital Management in Richmond, VA from 2003 to 2008. At Atlantic, Mr. Christopher Pilecki followed small and mid-cap companies in the technology and energy sectors. He also worked at Shockoe Capital, a long/short equity hedge fund, and in the sell side research department of Wachovia Securities prior to joining Atlantic Capital. Mr. Christopher Pilecki holds an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Johns Hopkins University and a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Virginia. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

