Gator Capital Management, LLC’s (“Gator,” the “Manager” or “We”) philosophy in managing the Fund is to focus on risk as well as return. Our principal investment strategy involves active asset allocation among long, short and cash positions in an effort to mitigate market risk (the risk of broad market declines), while employing fundamental and technical analysis in an effort to mitigate stock selection risk (the risk that particular equities underperform due to company-specific issues).

We generally divide the Fund’s portfolio among three broad categories of assets:

● Long Portfolio – The Long Portfolio is comprised of securities (primarily common stocks and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) that we believe will increase in price. We select individual equities of companies that we believe will appreciate, and ETFs that track the performance of markets, market sectors or industries that we believe in. When we are “bullish” (when we believe the overall equity markets will rise), we generally increase the size of the Long Portfolio relative to the size of the overall Fund portfolio.

● Short Portfolio – The Short Portfolio is comprised of securities (primarily common stocks and ETFs) that we have borrowed and sold short because we believe they will decrease in price, since the Fund makes money on a short position whose price decreases by an aggregate amount greater than the trading fees, taxes, and other expenses associated with the transaction before it is closed. We generally sell securities short to manage or hedge our exposure to perceived market risk, preserve capital and potentially profit during a falling stock market and/or make money when we think a particular security’s price will decline. To this end, we take short positions in stocks of companies that we believe are overvalued or otherwise face issues that will cause their prices to fall, and ETFs that track markets, market sectors or industries that we believe will decline. When we are “bearish” (when we believe the overall equity markets will fall), we generally increase the size of the Short Portfolio relative to the size of the overall Fund portfolio.

● Cash/Bond Portfolio – The Cash/Bond Portfolio includes cash, cash equivalents (e.g. money market funds and/or U.S. treasury notes) and bonds (i.e., corporate or government bonds), although we generally emphasize cash and cash equivalents over bonds.

We typically allocate the Fund’s assets by and among our Portfolio “sleeves” by targeting a net exposure to the market that may vary between 100% net long and 60% net short depending on our assessment of market risk and our current portfolio. To achieve the target exposure, we typically invest between 30% and 100% of the Fund’s net assets in common stocks and ETFs, and between 0% and 30% in cash, money market investments or fixed income securities. We may also hold cash for margin coverage purposes.

When selecting securities for our Long and Short Portfolios, we employ a flexible investment style based on fundamental analysis, while also considering technical factors.

● How do we pick positions for the Long Portfolio? We select our individual long stock positions by identifying companies that we believe are experiencing positive changes that may lead to a rise in their stock prices. Factors considered may include: acceleration of earnings and/or profits; positive changes in management personnel or structure; new product developments; and/or positive changes in variables that indicate strengthening in a company’s industry.

● How do we pick positions for the Short Portfolio? We select our individual short positions by identifying companies that we believe are experiencing negative changes that may cause their stock prices to fall. We evaluate factors similar to those evaluated for our long positions. Factors considered may include: deceleration of earnings, profits or acceleration of losses; negative changes in management personnel or structure or failure to address management problems; new product developments by a company’s competitors; and/or negative changes in variables that indicate weakening in a company’s industry

● How do we pick positions for the Cash/Bond Portfolio? We primarily invest this Portfolio sleeve in money market and cash-equivalent investments, such as U.S. government-backed securities, or agency securities. However, we may also invest in municipal or corporate bonds of issuers that we believe offer the opportunity for income at an appropriate level of risk. In this regard, we may invest in corporate bonds of any maturity, rating or quality.

In selecting investments, we may invest in companies of any size. We may also invest in securities that are issued by foreign issuers, including, without limitation, those in emerging markets. Foreign investments may be made through direct investments on foreign exchanges or through American Depository Receipts or other securities that give the owner rights in equities issued by foreign issuers. While the Fund may invest in companies in any sector and the Fund does not concentrate its investments in any industry or group of industries, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in issuers within the financial or real estate sectors, or in technology companies that service, in particular, financial and/or real estate industry companies. Such investments may include, without limitation, investments in banks and other depository institutions, insurance firms, credit and payment processing companies, investment banks and investment advisory firms, real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate brokers, developers and lenders, companies with substantial real estate holdings (which may include, without limitation, companies whose businesses focus on lumber, hospitality, entertainment or other areas, but own substantial real estate related to their business focus) and companies in the information technology industries that are primarily engaged in providing products or services to the types of companies listed above.

In managing the Fund for risk as well as return, our goal is to make money over a full market cycle, which includes both bull market (rising) and bear market (falling) cycles, but with less volatility.