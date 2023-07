The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in convertible securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. A convertible security is a bond, preferred stock or other security that may be converted into a prescribed amount of common stock at a prestated price.

The Fund may invest in below-investment grade securities. Below-investment grade securities are commonly referred to as junk bonds. Investment grade securities are: (i) securities rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), (ii) securities with comparable short-term NRSRO ratings, or (iii) unrated securities determined by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), the Fund’s investment adviser, to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase. Many convertible securities have credit ratings that are below investment grade.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in synthetic convertible securities and up to 25% of its net assets in exchangeable convertible securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in common stocks, non-convertible preferred stocks and non-convertible fixed-income securities.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles), non-U.S. dollar denominated securities and depositary receipts. This percentage limitation, however, does not apply to securities of foreign companies that are listed in the United States on a national securities exchange.

The Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts.

The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments.

The Fund focuses on investing in traditional convertible securities that offer a balanced risk reward profile over a full market cycle. The Fund invests in traditional convertible securities with reasonable valuations that show potential for strong total return through interest or dividend, coupled with the upside participation found in the option value embedded in the securities. The portfolio managers focus on positions issued by

well-managed companies with strong balance sheets, a clear business focus, and competitive advantages versus their peers as determined by the portfolio managers. Alpha (return on investments in excess of the ICE BofA U.S. Convertible Index) is also added to the portfolio through careful credit analysis and security selection.

The portfolio managers employ a barbell approach to investing, in which the majority of the portfolio consists of “traditional” convertibles, and the remainder makes up the “barbell.” This allows them to target the delta, or equity sensitivity of the portfolio, based on market conditions. The portfolio managers will increase or decrease the Fund’s delta based on their macro-economic views. For instance, in a strong equity market, the team may increase exposure to equity-like convertible securities. Equity-like convertible securities exhibit characteristics such as greater equity sensitivity and lower conversion premiums. Conversely, in a weak equity market, the team may seek to reduce exposure to equity-like convertible securities, investing more in traditional and “busted” or fixed-income-like convertible securities. Busted convertible securities exhibit more bond-like characteristics such as higher conversion premiums and lower downside risk relative to the common stock from which the security was converted.