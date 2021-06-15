Home
Trending ETFs

CNRZX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

City National Rochdale Fixed Income Opportunities Fund

CNRZX | Fund

-

$2.4 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CNRZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    City National Rochdale Fixed Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    City National Rochdale Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund invests in both fixed rate and floating rate fixed income securities and may invest in fixed income securities of any credit rating. The Fund seeks to invest its net assets opportunistically across a broad spectrum of income yielding securities, including without limitation collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund expects to have exposure to high yield bonds (commonly known as

“junk” bonds), first- and second-lien senior floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities, bonds issued by sovereign issuers or quasi-sovereign issuers (i.e., entities that are fully guaranteed, or 100% directly or indirectly owned or controlled, by sovereign entities), and domestic and foreign corporate bonds including asset-backed securities, bank loans, zero coupon obligations, pay-in-kind bonds and trust preferred securities. The Fund also invests in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. The Fund’s portfolio managers determine the portion of the Fund’s assets invested in each income-based asset class. The Fund’s foreign investments include investments in companies that are operating principally in emerging market or frontier market countries. The Fund considers a company to be operating principally in an emerging market or frontier market if (i) the company is incorporated or has its principal business activities in such a market or (ii) the company derives 50% or more of its revenues from, or has 50% or more of its assets in, such a market. The Fund considers a country to be an emerging market country if it has been determined by an international organization, such as the World Bank, to have a low to middle income economy. The Fund considers a country to be a frontier market country if it is included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The Fund’s foreign investments may be denominated in U.S. dollars or in local currencies.

The Fund also invests in other income-producing securities consisting of preferred stocks, high dividend paying stocks, securities issued by other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and money market funds), and money market instruments. Up to 100% of the Fund’s assets may be held in instruments that are rated below investment grade by either by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“Standard & Poor’s”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or in unrated securities determined by City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, or a Fund sub-adviser to be of equal quality. Although the Adviser and sub-advisers may consider credit ratings in selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser and the sub-advisers generally base their investment decisions for a particular instrument primarily on their own credit analyses and not on a credit rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Adviser and sub-advisers generally consider, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage. The Fund may invest in income producing securities and other instruments without regard to the maturity of any instrument or the average maturity or duration of the Fund as a whole.

The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in life insurance policies (“Policies”) and interests related thereto purchased through life settlement transactions. There are no restrictions on the percentage of the Fund’s net assets that may be held or derived from the life insurance policies of a single insurance company. In connection with such an investment a Policy owner transfers his or her Policy at a discount to its face value (the amount that is payable upon the death of the insured) in return for an immediate cash settlement. The ultimate purchaser of the Policy (in this case, the Fund) is responsible for premiums payable on the Policy and is entitled to receive the full face value from the insurance company upon the death of the insured. The Fund may invest in life insurance policies and related interests directly or through a company organized under the laws of Ireland (the “Irish Company”). The Fund generally gains exposure to Policies through the Irish Company.

The Fund may also invest in reinsurance investments providing exposure to the insurance risk of natural catastrophes. The Fund expects to gain exposure to reinsurance investments such as industry loss warranties (“ILWs”) and catastrophe bonds (also known as event-linked bonds) indirectly through structured investments in insurance company segregated accounts and/or through investments in private funds. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the Adviser or the relevant sub-adviser analyzes an issuer’s financial condition, business product strength, competitive position and management experience. The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund’s goal, the credit quality meets the Adviser’s or sub-adviser’s fundamental criteria and the Adviser or sub-adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable. Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser or relevant sub-adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desirable investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. The Adviser or sub-adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

Read More

CNRZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CNRZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNRZX Category Low Category High CNRZX % Rank
Net Assets 2.4 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1713 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 203 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 8.44% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. N/A 2.95%
  2. SEI Daily Income Trust: Government Fund; Class F Shares 0.85%
  3. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. 0.68%
  4. LATINA OFFSHORE LIMITED 0.67%
  5. N/A 0.64%
  6. SEI Daily Income Trust: Government Fund; Class F Shares 0.58%
  7. N/A 0.54%
  8. N/A 0.54%
  9. Andrade Gutierrez International S.A. 0.51%
  10. SCC POWER PLC 0.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRZX % Rank
Bonds 		86.50% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		9.69% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.06% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-2.28% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRZX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRZX % Rank
US 		9.67% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.01% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRZX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.05% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-2.28% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRZX % Rank
US 		67.89% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		18.61% N/A N/A N/A

CNRZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CNRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CNRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNRZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNRZX Category Low Category High CNRZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNRZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNRZX Category Low Category High CNRZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNRZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CNRZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

