Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

City National Rochdale U.S. Core Equity Fund

CNRVX | Fund

$25.14

$376 M

0.37%

$0.09

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

Net Assets

$376 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CNRVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    City National Rochdale U.S. Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    City National Rochdale
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    7130111
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Galvin

Fund Description

At least 80% of the U.S. Core Equity Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consists of common stock of large and middle capitalization corporations domiciled in the United States. For this purpose, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, considers a large capitalization corporation and a middle capitalization corporation to be a corporation with a market capitalization satisfying Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“Standard & Poor’s”) eligibility criteria, at the time of investment, for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index (as of December 31, 2021, $13.1 billion or greater) and the S&P Midcap 400 Index (as of December 31, 2021, $3.6 billion to $13.1 billion), respectively.

The Adviser uses a multifactor investment approach employing a combination of macroeconomic, quantitative and fundamental analyses to select companies with share price growth potential that may not be recognized by the market at large. Macroeconomic analysis evaluates investment themes, geopolitical events, monetary and fiscal policy and global economic trends. Quantitative analysis seeks to measure the value of securities by using mathematical and statistical modeling and research. Fundamental analysis of a security involves measuring its intrinsic value by examining related economic, financial and other factors, such as the overall economy and industry conditions, and the financial condition and management of the issuer.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes proprietary industry and stock selection models to determine which industries and companies it believes are likely to provide superior risk adjusted returns. The Adviser also employs a proprietary company analysis framework to evaluate individual securities by examining fundamental data such as management quality, revenue and earnings growth, profitability, market share, cash flow and balance sheet strength. The Adviser seeks to manage the portfolio’s risk characteristics to be similar to those of the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser constructs the portfolio to closely resemble the S&P 500 Index with respect to factors such as market capitalization, earnings per share growth rates, return on equity, price to earnings, price to book and other commonly recognized portfolio characteristics.

The Adviser may determine to sell a security under several circumstances, including but not limited to when its target value is realized, when the company’s earnings deteriorate, when more attractive investment alternatives are identified, or when it wishes to raise cash.

Read More

CNRVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -41.7% 64.0% 90.06%
1 Yr 13.2% -46.2% 77.9% 63.85%
3 Yr 8.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 10.02%
5 Yr 7.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 15.75%
10 Yr 7.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 19.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -85.9% 81.6% 7.19%
2021 11.3% -31.0% 26.7% 7.52%
2020 4.5% -13.0% 34.8% 86.97%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 17.58%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 34.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -41.7% 64.0% 86.36%
1 Yr 13.2% -46.2% 77.9% 59.82%
3 Yr 8.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 10.23%
5 Yr 8.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 14.53%
10 Yr 10.7%* -16.8% 19.7% 18.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -85.9% 81.6% 7.19%
2021 11.3% -31.0% 26.7% 7.52%
2020 4.5% -13.0% 34.8% 86.97%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 17.58%
2018 -0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 29.27%

NAV & Total Return History

CNRVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNRVX Category Low Category High CNRVX % Rank
Net Assets 376 M 189 K 222 B 67.54%
Number of Holdings 56 2 3509 57.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 151 M -1.37 M 104 B 71.64%
Weighting of Top 10 36.58% 11.4% 116.5% 84.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.48%
  2. Apple Inc 6.24%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.70%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 3.38%
  5. Accenture PLC Class A 3.28%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.94%
  7. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.92%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 2.89%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.82%
  10. Cintas Corp 2.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.75% 50.26% 104.50% 46.99%
Cash 		1.25% -10.83% 49.73% 49.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 33.64%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 38.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 29.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 28.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRVX % Rank
Technology 		22.11% 0.00% 65.70% 92.00%
Financial Services 		20.52% 0.00% 43.06% 4.45%
Healthcare 		13.82% 0.00% 39.76% 38.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.69% 0.00% 62.57% 81.95%
Industrials 		10.64% 0.00% 30.65% 10.63%
Communication Services 		8.51% 0.00% 66.40% 70.49%
Consumer Defense 		6.64% 0.00% 25.50% 13.85%
Utilities 		2.95% 0.00% 16.07% 4.86%
Energy 		1.43% 0.00% 41.09% 32.81%
Basic Materials 		1.41% 0.00% 18.91% 43.28%
Real Estate 		1.27% 0.00% 16.05% 46.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRVX % Rank
US 		96.08% 34.69% 100.00% 40.48%
Non US 		2.67% 0.00% 54.22% 52.84%

CNRVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 20.29% 68.51%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 13.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 19.52%

Sales Fees

CNRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CNRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 316.74% 14.55%

CNRVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNRVX Category Low Category High CNRVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 41.07% 12.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNRVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNRVX Category Low Category High CNRVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.32% -6.13% 1.75% 11.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNRVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CNRVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Galvin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Mr. Galvin joined the former Rochdale Investment Management (predecessor to City National Rochdale) in 2012. He works directly with the CIO to guide the firm’s overall equity strategy and is a member of the Asset Allocation Committee. He leads the research and management of this strategy for client accounts. Mr. Galvin has over 30 years of equity investment experience from financial services organizations such as Lehman Brothers, Smith Barney, Forstmann-Leff and UBS. Most recently, he was Managing Partner at Galvin Asset Management, where he managed accounts for high-net-worth individuals. Prior to UBS, he was a Senior Managing Director with Forstmann-Leff Associates. Mr. Galvin earned his BA in Economics from Queens College and his MBA in Finance and Investments from Fordham University. Mr. Galvin is the Founder of the Fordham Wall Street Council and a former board member of the McCaddin-Quirk Foundation, The Lavelle Fund for the Blind and The Maryknoll Society. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

