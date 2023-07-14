Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
Net Assets
$376 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.6%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
At least 80% of the U.S. Core Equity Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consists of common stock of large and middle capitalization corporations domiciled in the United States. For this purpose, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, considers a large capitalization corporation and a middle capitalization corporation to be a corporation with a market capitalization satisfying Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“Standard & Poor’s”) eligibility criteria, at the time of investment, for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index (as of December 31, 2021, $13.1 billion or greater) and the S&P Midcap 400 Index (as of December 31, 2021, $3.6 billion to $13.1 billion), respectively.
The Adviser uses a multifactor investment approach employing a combination of macroeconomic, quantitative and fundamental analyses to select companies with share price growth potential that may not be recognized by the market at large. Macroeconomic analysis evaluates investment themes, geopolitical events, monetary and fiscal policy and global economic trends. Quantitative analysis seeks to measure the value of securities by using mathematical and statistical modeling and research. Fundamental analysis of a security involves measuring its intrinsic value by examining related economic, financial and other factors, such as the overall economy and industry conditions, and the financial condition and management of the issuer.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes proprietary industry and stock selection models to determine which industries and companies it believes are likely to provide superior risk adjusted returns. The Adviser also employs a proprietary company analysis framework to evaluate individual securities by examining fundamental data such as management quality, revenue and earnings growth, profitability, market share, cash flow and balance sheet strength. The Adviser seeks to manage the portfolio’s risk characteristics to be similar to those of the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser constructs the portfolio to closely resemble the S&P 500 Index with respect to factors such as market capitalization, earnings per share growth rates, return on equity, price to earnings, price to book and other commonly recognized portfolio characteristics.
The Adviser may determine to sell a security under several circumstances, including but not limited to when its target value is realized, when the company’s earnings deteriorate, when more attractive investment alternatives are identified, or when it wishes to raise cash.
|Period
|CNRVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|90.06%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|63.85%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|10.02%
|5 Yr
|7.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|15.75%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|19.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|CNRVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|7.19%
|2021
|11.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|7.52%
|2020
|4.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|86.97%
|2019
|6.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|17.58%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|34.22%
|CNRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|376 M
|189 K
|222 B
|67.54%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|3509
|57.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|151 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|71.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.58%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|84.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.75%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|46.99%
|Cash
|1.25%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|49.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|33.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|38.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|29.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|28.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRVX % Rank
|Technology
|22.11%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|92.00%
|Financial Services
|20.52%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|4.45%
|Healthcare
|13.82%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|38.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.69%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|81.95%
|Industrials
|10.64%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|10.63%
|Communication Services
|8.51%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|70.49%
|Consumer Defense
|6.64%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|13.85%
|Utilities
|2.95%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|4.86%
|Energy
|1.43%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|32.81%
|Basic Materials
|1.41%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|43.28%
|Real Estate
|1.27%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|46.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRVX % Rank
|US
|96.08%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|40.48%
|Non US
|2.67%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|52.84%
|CNRVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|68.51%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|13.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|19.52%
|CNRVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CNRVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CNRVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|14.55%
|CNRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.37%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|12.06%
|CNRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CNRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.32%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|11.62%
|CNRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2012
9.5
9.5%
Mr. Galvin joined the former Rochdale Investment Management (predecessor to City National Rochdale) in 2012. He works directly with the CIO to guide the firm’s overall equity strategy and is a member of the Asset Allocation Committee. He leads the research and management of this strategy for client accounts. Mr. Galvin has over 30 years of equity investment experience from financial services organizations such as Lehman Brothers, Smith Barney, Forstmann-Leff and UBS. Most recently, he was Managing Partner at Galvin Asset Management, where he managed accounts for high-net-worth individuals. Prior to UBS, he was a Senior Managing Director with Forstmann-Leff Associates. Mr. Galvin earned his BA in Economics from Queens College and his MBA in Finance and Investments from Fordham University. Mr. Galvin is the Founder of the Fordham Wall Street Council and a former board member of the McCaddin-Quirk Foundation, The Lavelle Fund for the Blind and The Maryknoll Society. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
