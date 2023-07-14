At least 80% of the U.S. Core Equity Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consists of common stock of large and middle capitalization corporations domiciled in the United States. For this purpose, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, considers a large capitalization corporation and a middle capitalization corporation to be a corporation with a market capitalization satisfying Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“Standard & Poor’s”) eligibility criteria, at the time of investment, for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index (as of December 31, 2021, $13.1 billion or greater) and the S&P Midcap 400 Index (as of December 31, 2021, $3.6 billion to $13.1 billion), respectively.

The Adviser uses a multifactor investment approach employing a combination of macroeconomic, quantitative and fundamental analyses to select companies with share price growth potential that may not be recognized by the market at large. Macroeconomic analysis evaluates investment themes, geopolitical events, monetary and fiscal policy and global economic trends. Quantitative analysis seeks to measure the value of securities by using mathematical and statistical modeling and research. Fundamental analysis of a security involves measuring its intrinsic value by examining related economic, financial and other factors, such as the overall economy and industry conditions, and the financial condition and management of the issuer.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes proprietary industry and stock selection models to determine which industries and companies it believes are likely to provide superior risk adjusted returns. The Adviser also employs a proprietary company analysis framework to evaluate individual securities by examining fundamental data such as management quality, revenue and earnings growth, profitability, market share, cash flow and balance sheet strength. The Adviser seeks to manage the portfolio’s risk characteristics to be similar to those of the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser constructs the portfolio to closely resemble the S&P 500 Index with respect to factors such as market capitalization, earnings per share growth rates, return on equity, price to earnings, price to book and other commonly recognized portfolio characteristics.

The Adviser may determine to sell a security under several circumstances, including but not limited to when its target value is realized, when the company’s earnings deteriorate, when more attractive investment alternatives are identified, or when it wishes to raise cash.