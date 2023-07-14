Under normal market conditions, the Muni High Income Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal bonds. Municipal bonds are obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam), their political subdivisions such as counties and cities, and agencies or authorities, to finance public-purpose projects. The interest on municipal bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes, although a significant portion of such interest may be a tax preference item (“Tax Preference Item”) for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (the “AMT”).

The Fund typically invests in medium- and lower-quality bonds, which are bonds that are rated BBB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“Standard & Poor’s”), are comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, are determined by City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, to be of comparable quality. The Fund’s typical

investments include non-investment grade debt securities (commonly called junk bonds), which are rated BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s, comparably rated by another NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest an unlimited amount of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities. Although the Adviser considers credit ratings in selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser bases its investment decision for a particular instrument primarily on its own credit analysis and not on an NRSRO’s credit rating. The Adviser will consider, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage.

The Fund may invest in higher quality municipal bonds at times when yield spreads are narrow and the Adviser believes that the higher yields do not justify the increased risk, or when, in the opinion of the Adviser, there is a lack of medium- and lower-quality bonds in which to invest.

The Adviser’s view on interest rates largely determines the desired duration of the Fund’s holdings and how the Adviser structures the portfolio to achieve a duration target. In current market conditions, the Fund invests substantially in municipal bonds with remaining maturities of ten to 30 years.

In selecting investments for the Fund the Adviser typically conducts a macro-economic analysis, and it may consider a number of factors including the security’s current coupon; the maturity, relative value and market yield of the security; the creditworthiness of the particular issuer or of the private company involved; the sector in which the issuer operates; the structure of the security, including whether it has a call feature; and the state in which the issuer is located.

The Fund primarily invests in revenue bonds, which are payable only from specific sources, such as the revenue from a particular project, a special tax, lease payments and/or appropriated funds. Revenue bonds include certain private activity bonds (“PABs”), which finance privately operated facilities. Revenue bonds may also include housing bonds that finance pools of single-family home mortgages and student loan bonds that finance pools of student loans, as well as bonds that finance charter schools. Revenue bonds may also include tobacco bonds that are issued by state created special purpose entities as a means to securitize a state’s share of annual tobacco settlement revenues. The Fund may invest significantly in PABs in general; in revenue bonds payable from revenues derived from similar projects, such as those in the health care, life care, education and special tax sectors; and in municipal bonds of issuers located in the same geographic area.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desirable investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.