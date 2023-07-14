Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$1.74 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.3%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Muni High Income Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal bonds. Municipal bonds are obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam), their political subdivisions such as counties and cities, and agencies or authorities, to finance public-purpose projects. The interest on municipal bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes, although a significant portion of such interest may be a tax preference item (“Tax Preference Item”) for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (the “AMT”).
The Fund typically invests in medium- and lower-quality bonds, which are bonds that are rated BBB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“Standard & Poor’s”), are comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, are determined by City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, to be of comparable quality. The Fund’s typical
investments include non-investment grade debt securities (commonly called junk bonds), which are rated BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s, comparably rated by another NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest an unlimited amount of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities. Although the Adviser considers credit ratings in selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser bases its investment decision for a particular instrument primarily on its own credit analysis and not on an NRSRO’s credit rating. The Adviser will consider, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage.
The Fund may invest in higher quality municipal bonds at times when yield spreads are narrow and the Adviser believes that the higher yields do not justify the increased risk, or when, in the opinion of the Adviser, there is a lack of medium- and lower-quality bonds in which to invest.
The Adviser’s view on interest rates largely determines the desired duration of the Fund’s holdings and how the Adviser structures the portfolio to achieve a duration target. In current market conditions, the Fund invests substantially in municipal bonds with remaining maturities of ten to 30 years.
In selecting investments for the Fund the Adviser typically conducts a macro-economic analysis, and it may consider a number of factors including the security’s current coupon; the maturity, relative value and market yield of the security; the creditworthiness of the particular issuer or of the private company involved; the sector in which the issuer operates; the structure of the security, including whether it has a call feature; and the state in which the issuer is located.
The Fund primarily invests in revenue bonds, which are payable only from specific sources, such as the revenue from a particular project, a special tax, lease payments and/or appropriated funds. Revenue bonds include certain private activity bonds (“PABs”), which finance privately operated facilities. Revenue bonds may also include housing bonds that finance pools of single-family home mortgages and student loan bonds that finance pools of student loans, as well as bonds that finance charter schools. Revenue bonds may also include tobacco bonds that are issued by state created special purpose entities as a means to securitize a state’s share of annual tobacco settlement revenues. The Fund may invest significantly in PABs in general; in revenue bonds payable from revenues derived from similar projects, such as those in the health care, life care, education and special tax sectors; and in municipal bonds of issuers located in the same geographic area.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desirable investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
|Period
|CNRMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|71.23%
|1 Yr
|-5.4%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|82.65%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|82.08%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-6.3%
|1.7%
|79.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNRMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|66.20%
|2021
|0.9%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|64.32%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|66.35%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|69.76%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|80.21%
|Period
|CNRMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-11.1%
|4.7%
|72.15%
|1 Yr
|-5.4%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|81.28%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-8.6%
|1.3%
|82.08%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-5.9%
|2.2%
|79.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNRMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|66.20%
|2021
|0.9%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|64.32%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|66.35%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|69.76%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|82.89%
|CNRMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.74 B
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|36.11%
|Number of Holdings
|744
|1
|3950
|33.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|175 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|40.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.27%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|82.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRMX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.18%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|68.49%
|Cash
|2.82%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|27.78%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|63.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|56.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|58.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRMX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.78%
|Corporate
|0.86%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|16.20%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|55.56%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|57.41%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|57.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRMX % Rank
|US
|90.58%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|65.28%
|Non US
|6.60%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|50.93%
|CNRMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|52.56%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|52.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.35%
|39.47%
|CNRMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CNRMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CNRMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|2.00%
|121.00%
|31.19%
|CNRMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.00%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|43.38%
|CNRMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CNRMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.27%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|44.75%
|CNRMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
William Black is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of City National Rochdale, LLC. Mr. Black has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to that, from 1998 to 2008, he was a municipal bond analyst specializing in high yield securities at Van Kampen Investments and Invesco (after it acquired Van Kampen). Mr. Black earned his BS from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2017
5.34
5.3%
Brian Winters is a Director and Portfolio Manager / Senior High Yield Municipal Analyst of City National Rochdale. Prior to joining City National Rochdale in March 2016, he served as Senior Fixed Income Analyst with Invesco, where he was a senior member of the municipal credit team responsible for investment analysis of high yield municipal bonds. Mr. Winters began his career with Van Kampen Investments (1989-1996) and later Morgan Stanley (1996-2010) where he focused on investment grade and high yield municipal and corporate credit analysis. Mr. Winters received his MS in Finance from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and an MA in Economics from the Graduate School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, both at DePaul University. He also received a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2017
5.34
5.3%
Douglas Gibbs is a Director and Portfolio Manager / Senior High Yield Municipal Analyst of City National Rochdale. Prior to joining City National Rochdale in January 2016, he served as a senior analyst for Invesco (and Van Kampen Investments before it was acquired by Invesco in 2010) where he was responsible for the acquisition and surveillance of non-rated and below investment grade municipal credits for both Invesco open-end mutual funds and closed-end funds from 2000 until December 2015. Prior to that, from 1997 to 2000, he was an investment grade municipal analyst for Van Kampen Investments. Mr. Gibbs earned his B.A. from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois and an M.B.A. from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University in Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.27
|2.52
