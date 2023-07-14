Home
Trending ETFs

CNRLX (Mutual Fund)

CNRLX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

CNRLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    City National Rochdale Select Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    City National Rochdale
  • Inception Date
    Jul 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    16001443
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Ehrlein

Fund Description

CNRLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -40.8% 42.4% 62.16%
1 Yr 2.5% -61.1% 43.0% 43.24%
3 Yr 5.0%* -52.1% 23.7% 54.29%
5 Yr 5.4%* -33.3% 25.2% 50.00%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 14.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.7% -72.7% 8.2% 8.11%
2021 2.9% -22.1% 27.0% 45.71%
2020 2.1% -11.4% 49.5% 70.59%
2019 1.6% -8.1% 13.6% 67.86%
2018 1.3% -13.7% 3.1% 8.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -46.5% 21.0% 27.03%
1 Yr 2.5% -77.0% 12.4% 21.62%
3 Yr 5.0%* -36.2% 44.2% 76.67%
5 Yr 5.4%* -21.4% 31.8% 68.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.7% -72.7% 8.2% 8.11%
2021 2.9% -22.1% 27.0% 45.71%
2020 2.1% -11.4% 49.5% 70.59%
2019 1.6% -8.1% 13.6% 67.86%
2018 1.3% -12.2% 3.1% 8.33%

NAV & Total Return History

CNRLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNRLX Category Low Category High CNRLX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 4.4 M 31.2 B N/A
Number of Holdings 21 21 389 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 0 -21.4 M 5.86 B 97.37%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 8.9% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRLX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% -0.34% 100.00% 2.63%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.33% 97.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 57.89%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 91.95% 71.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 63.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 60.53%

CNRLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.22% 4.04% 38.46%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.25% 1.90% 27.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

CNRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CNRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 124.00% 4.35%

CNRLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNRLX Category Low Category High CNRLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.47% 74.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNRLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNRLX Category Low Category High CNRLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.99% -2.66% 5.19% 83.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNRLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CNRLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Ehrlein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2017

4.85

4.9%

Thomas H. Ehrlein joined the former Rochdale Investment Management (predecessor to City National Rochdale) in 2005. He oversees a number of business segments at the firm including investment oversight for all non-traditional investments and the portfolio analytics and modeling processes,and is the Portfolio Manager of the City National Rochdale High Yield Alternative Strategies Fund. Mr. Ehrlein is also a key member of the asset allocation committee at City National Rochdale. He has been in the Investment Management industry since 2000. Prior to 2005, Mr. Ehrlein was a Senior Consultant in the Investment Management division of FactSet Research Systems, Inc., where he performed financial market and portfolio management research and quantitative analysis for institutional money management firms, and a middle market lending credit analyst at ABN-Amro, North America. Mr. Ehrlein earned his BS in Finance from the University of Scranton and his MBA in Finance from Hofstra University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 8.85 1.25

