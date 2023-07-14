Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CNRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-40.8%
|42.4%
|62.16%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-61.1%
|43.0%
|43.24%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-52.1%
|23.7%
|54.29%
|5 Yr
|5.4%*
|-33.3%
|25.2%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|14.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.7%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|8.11%
|2021
|2.9%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|45.71%
|2020
|2.1%
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|70.59%
|2019
|1.6%
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|67.86%
|2018
|1.3%
|-13.7%
|3.1%
|8.33%
|Period
|CNRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-46.5%
|21.0%
|27.03%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-77.0%
|12.4%
|21.62%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-36.2%
|44.2%
|76.67%
|5 Yr
|5.4%*
|-21.4%
|31.8%
|68.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.3%
|21.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.7%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|8.11%
|2021
|2.9%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|45.71%
|2020
|2.1%
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|70.59%
|2019
|1.6%
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|67.86%
|2018
|1.3%
|-12.2%
|3.1%
|8.33%
|CNRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|4.4 M
|31.2 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|21
|21
|389
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|0
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|97.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|8.9%
|100.0%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRLX % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|-0.34%
|100.00%
|2.63%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|97.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|57.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.95%
|71.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|63.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|60.53%
|CNRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.22%
|4.04%
|38.46%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|27.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|CNRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|CNRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CNRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|124.00%
|4.35%
|CNRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.47%
|74.36%
|CNRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CNRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.99%
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|83.78%
|CNRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2017
4.85
4.9%
Thomas H. Ehrlein joined the former Rochdale Investment Management (predecessor to City National Rochdale) in 2005. He oversees a number of business segments at the firm including investment oversight for all non-traditional investments and the portfolio analytics and modeling processes,and is the Portfolio Manager of the City National Rochdale High Yield Alternative Strategies Fund. Mr. Ehrlein is also a key member of the asset allocation committee at City National Rochdale. He has been in the Investment Management industry since 2000. Prior to 2005, Mr. Ehrlein was a Senior Consultant in the Investment Management division of FactSet Research Systems, Inc., where he performed financial market and portfolio management research and quantitative analysis for institutional money management firms, and a middle market lending credit analyst at ABN-Amro, North America. Mr. Ehrlein earned his BS in Finance from the University of Scranton and his MBA in Finance from Hofstra University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|8.85
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...