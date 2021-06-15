Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Equity Income Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consists of equity securities. The Equity Income Fund invests primarily in income-generating securities, principally comprised of dividend-paying equity securities. Generally, the Fund’s investments in dividend-paying equity securities consist of common stocks, preferred stocks and shares of beneficial interest of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund seeks to create a portfolio of securities with an income yield greater than the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s equity investments consist primarily of securities of U.S. companies, although the Fund may also invest in securities issued by other investment companies.

In selecting the Fund’s equity securities, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, generally seeks companies that pay above-average, stable dividend yields compared to the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index and have the ability to grow yields over time. The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund’s goals, and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable.

The Adviser may determine to sell a security under several circumstances, including but not limited to when its target value is realized, the company’s earnings deteriorate, more attractive investment alternatives are identified, or to raise cash.