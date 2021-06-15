Home
City National Rochdale Equity Income Fund

CNRHX | Fund

-

$218 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$218 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

City National Rochdale Equity Income Fund

CNRHX | Fund

-

$218 M

0.00%

0.01%

CNRHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    City National Rochdale Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    City National Rochdale Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Equity Income Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consists of equity securities. The Equity Income Fund invests primarily in income-generating securities, principally comprised of dividend-paying equity securities. Generally, the Fund’s investments in dividend-paying equity securities consist of common stocks, preferred stocks and shares of beneficial interest of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund seeks to create a portfolio of securities with an income yield greater than the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s equity investments consist primarily of securities of U.S. companies, although the Fund may also invest in securities issued by other investment companies.

In selecting the Fund’s equity securities, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, generally seeks companies that pay above-average, stable dividend yields compared to the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index and have the ability to grow yields over time. The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund’s goals, and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable.

The Adviser may determine to sell a security under several circumstances, including but not limited to when its target value is realized, the company’s earnings deteriorate, more attractive investment alternatives are identified, or to raise cash.

CNRHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CNRHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNRHX Category Low Category High CNRHX % Rank
Net Assets 218 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 50 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 66.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.68% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3.70%
  2. CHEVRON CORPORATION 3.46%
  3. FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION 3.44%
  4. AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. 3.24%
  5. DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 3.03%
  6. METLIFE, INC. 3.00%
  7. MERCK CO., INC. 2.95%
  8. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.72%
  9. ENTERGY CORPORATION 2.57%
  10. THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRHX % Rank
Stocks 		99.15% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRHX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRHX % Rank
US 		99.15% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CNRHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNRHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CNRHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CNRHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNRHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNRHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNRHX Category Low Category High CNRHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNRHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNRHX Category Low Category High CNRHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNRHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

CNRHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

