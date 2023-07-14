Under normal market conditions, the Real Estate Securities Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in real estate securities. Investments made by the Real Estate Securities Fund are in issuers in real estate and related industries (i.e., those issuers whose fortunes are impacted by the real estate market). The Real Estate Securities Fund invests primarily in equity securities (including common stock and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock) as well as in the debt securities of companies in real estate industries, which may include commercial and/or residential real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), publicly traded real estate development companies, real estate management companies, building supply companies, timber companies, real property holdings and other publicly-traded companies involved in real estate related activities and industries. The Real Estate Securities Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency. The Real Estate Securities Fund’s investments may include issuers of any market capitalization. In addition to buying equity and debt securities, the Real Estate Securities Fund may invest in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”)). ADRs are dollar-denominated depositary receipts that, typically, are issued by a United States bank or trust company and represent the deposit with that bank or trust company of a security of a foreign issuer. Generally, ADRs are designed for trading on U.S. securities exchanges or other markets. The Fund may also invest in EDRs, GDRs and in similar instruments representing foreign-traded depositary interests in securities of foreign companies. EDRs are receipts issued by a European financial institution evidencing arrangements similar to ADRs. EDRs are generally designed for use in European securities markets. GDRs are receipts for foreign-based corporations that are traded in capital markets around the world. These depositary receipts may be sponsored or unsponsored. The depositary receipts in which the Fund invests are U.S. dollar-denominated.

The Real Estate Securities Fund may invest in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Real Estate Securities Fund may invest in emerging market countries.

The Real Estate Securities Fund’s investments in debt securities may include obligations of governmental issuers, commercial paper and other companies regardless of credit quality and regardless of whether such securities are rated or unrated by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”). The determination as to whether to make a particular investment in debt securities is based on FCA Corp’s, the Real Estate Securities Fund’s investment adviser (“FCA Corp” or the “Adviser”), analysis of the risk of the debt security versus the price and return of such debt security. The Real Estate Securities Fund’s debt investments may include securities that are viewed as being of a credit quality that is below investment-grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) based on ratings established by NRSROs regardless of whether such debt security is rated or not.

The Real Estate Securities Fund may also enter into derivative transactions. The Real Estate Securities Fund may use derivative transactions for any purpose consistent with its investment objective, such as for hedging, obtaining market exposure, and generating premium income. The Real Estate Securities Fund may purchase or sell (write) exchange-traded put or call options on stocks or stock indices. The Real Estate Securities Fund also may enter into foreign currency forward contracts. The Real Estate Securities Fund may also engage in borrowing for cash management purposes. The Real Estate Securities Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Real Estate Securities Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets (including the amount borrowed).

FCA Corp has long-term investment goals and its process seeks to identify potential portfolio investments that can be held over an indefinite time horizon. FCA Corp evaluates its beliefs and adjusts portfolio holdings in light of prevailing market conditions and other factors, including, among other things, economic, political, or market events, changes in relative valuations (to both a company’s growth prospects and to other issuers), and liquidity requirements. In selecting investments for the Fund, FCA Corp will assess factors it deems relevant and applicable under the particular circumstances, including, among others:

● Potential for capital appreciation (to both a company’s growth prospects and to other issuers);

● Earnings growth potential and/or sustainability;

● Price of security relative to historical and/or future cash flow;

● Sustainable franchise value;

● Price of a security relative to price of underlying stock, if a convertible security;

● Yield on security relative to yield of other fixed-income securities;

● Interest or dividend income;

● Call and/or put features;

● Price of a security relative to price of other comparable securities;

● Size of issue; and

● Impact of security on diversification of the portfolio.

FCA Corp will also seek to sell a security when it believes its price is unlikely to appreciate longer term, other comparable investments offer better opportunities for the Real Estate Securities Fund, or in the course of adjusting the Real Estate Securities Fund’s emphasis(es) on a given sector(s). The Real Estate Securities Fund generally invests in equity securities with the view to hold them long-term and debt securities to hold to maturity.