YTD Return
19.2%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$117 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to take advantage of investment opportunities generated by changes in international trade patterns and economic and political relationships by investing in common stocks of companies located around the world.
In pursuing its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in common stocks that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CNPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|78.52%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|18.07%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|16.42%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|19.60%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|22.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|CNPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|16.90%
|2021
|4.3%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|29.58%
|2020
|8.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|32.30%
|2019
|5.8%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|34.11%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|86.28%
|CNPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|117 B
|199 K
|133 B
|1.32%
|Number of Holdings
|306
|1
|9075
|14.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.8 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|1.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.06%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|53.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNPCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.40%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|84.25%
|Cash
|4.60%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|11.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|66.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|69.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|62.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|10.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNPCX % Rank
|Technology
|21.01%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|53.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.41%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|13.11%
|Healthcare
|13.41%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|60.24%
|Financial Services
|12.01%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|49.56%
|Communication Services
|8.93%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|37.22%
|Industrials
|8.78%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|64.10%
|Basic Materials
|6.24%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|17.07%
|Consumer Defense
|5.02%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|70.70%
|Energy
|2.26%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|39.10%
|Utilities
|1.31%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|55.95%
|Real Estate
|0.62%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|66.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNPCX % Rank
|US
|55.48%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|60.57%
|Non US
|39.92%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|48.57%
|CNPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|31.24%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|14.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.13%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|33.55%
|CNPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|64.00%
|CNPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CNPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|30.05%
|CNPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|62.25%
|CNPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CNPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.30%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|83.86%
|CNPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$1.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2002
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2000
21.51
21.5%
Robert W. Lovelace is vice chair and president of Capital Group, chief executive officer of Capital Research and Management Company, part of Capital Group, and chair of the Capital Group Management Committee. He is also an equity portfolio manager. Rob has 35 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, Rob was an equity investment analyst at Capital covering global mining & metals companies and companies domiciled in Mexico and the Philippines.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2004
17.51
17.5%
Jonathan Knowles is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jonathan covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, support services and small-cap companies. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a PhD in immunovirology and bachelor' s degree in veterinary science from the University of Liverpool, U.K., where he was a Wellcome Foundation Research Scholar. Jonathan is based in Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2005
16.51
16.5%
Brady L. Enright is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. small-cap companies, as well as commercial services and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, Brady was an equity research analyst and portfolio manager for Provident Investment Counsel. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brady is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2005
16.51
16.5%
Joanna F. Jonsson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She is also president of Capital Research and Management Company and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jody covered insurance, U.S. household & personal care, restaurants & lodging and cruise lines companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2005
16.51
16.5%
Steven T. Watson joined fund management team of Capital Research and Management Company in August 2018. He is the partner and Capital International Investor. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered Asian property and transportation, as well as European transportation and utilities companies. Before joining Capital, Steven was a buy-side research analyst for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in New York. He holds an MBA in finance from New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. Steven is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Noriko Honda Chen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Noriko covered Asian infrastructure, building materials and construction companies, as well as oil, gas and refining companies. She was also a research director for one of the global groups. Before joining Capital, she worked in the research department of Worldsec International Limited in Hong Kong (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Bank) and was a manager in corporate finance. Noriko holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and a degree in the Japanese Language Bekka Program at Keio University, Tokyo. Noriko is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Andraz Razen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andraz is a generalist covering small-cap companies. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he also covered U.S. health care and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments in Boston. He holds a bachelor' s degree in quantitative economics from Tufts University graduating summa cum laude. Andraz is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Patrice Collette is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Patrice was an equity investment analyst and covered health care supplies, devices and service companies, as well as chemicals and insurance companies for Europe. Prior to joining Capital, he worked at two private banking firms, Lombard Odier & Cie and Banque Syz & Co. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and holds degrees from the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva and from the Universities of Lausanne and Geneva. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Patrice is based in Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Barbara Burtin is an equity portfolio manager and research director at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers European and Latin American banks and bank outsourcing providers, globally. She has 13 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Prior to joining Capital, Barbara worked in business development for Capital One Financial in the United States, France and Italy. She also brings a variety of other international business experiences, including entrepreneurship and management consulting. She holds an MBA with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in finance from HEC Paris. Barbara is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
