Under normal market conditions, the Japan Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of, and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”)) represented by, Japanese issuers that are tied economically to Japan. The Japan Fund considers an issuer to be a Japanese issuer and thus tied economically to Japan if: (1) the issuer is organized under Japan’s law; (2) the securities of the issuer are listed on Japan’s stock exchanges regardless of the country in which the issuer is organized; (3) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods and/or services produced or sold in Japan; or (4) the securities are issued by government entities of Japan. The Japan Fund invests primarily in debt and equity securities of Japanese issuers. The Japan Fund may also consider an issuer to be a Japanese issuer if it issues securities denominated in the Japanese Yen. The Japan Fund’s equity investments may include common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock. The Japan Fund’s investments may include issuers of any market capitalization. In addition, the Japan Fund may purchase ADRs, which are dollar-denominated depositary receipts that, typically, are issued by a United States bank or trust company and represent the deposit with that bank or trust company of a security of a foreign issuer. Generally, ADRs are designed for trading on U.S. securities exchanges or other markets. The Japan Fund may also invest in EDRs, GDRs and in similar instruments representing foreign-traded depositary interests in securities of foreign companies. EDRs are receipts issued by a European financial institution evidencing arrangements similar to ADRs. EDRs are generally designed for use in European securities markets. GDRs are receipts for foreign-based corporations that are traded in capital markets around the world. These depositary receipts may be sponsored or unsponsored. The depositary receipts in which the Fund invests are U.S. dollar-denominated. The Japan Fund may invest in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Japan Fund’s investments in debt securities may include obligations of governmental issuers, commercial paper and other companies regardless of credit quality and regardless of whether such securities are rated or unrated by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”). The determination as to whether to make a particular investment in debt securities is based on FCA Corp’s analysis of the risk of the debt security versus the price and return of such debt security. The Japan Fund’s debt investments may include securities that are viewed as being of a credit quality that is below investment-grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) based on ratings established by NRSROs regardless of whether such debt security is rated or not.

The Japan Fund may also enter into derivative transactions. The Japan Fund may use derivative transactions for any purpose consistent with its investment objective, such as for hedging, obtaining market exposure, and generating premium income. The Japan Fund may purchase or sell (write) exchange-traded put or call options on stocks or stock indices. The Japan Fund also may enter into foreign currency forward contracts. The Japan Fund may also engage in borrowing for cash management purposes. The Japan Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Japan Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets (including the amount borrowed).

FCA Corp has long-term investment goals and its process seeks to identify potential portfolio investments that can be held over an indefinite time horizon. FCA Corp adjusts portfolio holdings in light of prevailing market conditions and other factors, including, among other things, economic, political, or market events, changes in relative valuations (to both a company’s growth prospects and to other issuers), and liquidity requirements. In selecting investments for the Japan Fund, FCA Corp will assess factors it deems relevant and applicable under the particular circumstances, including, among others:

● Potential for capital appreciation (to both a company’s growth prospects and to other issuers);

● Earnings growth potential and/or sustainability;

● Price of security relative to historical and/or future cash flow;

● Sustainable franchise value;

● Price of a security relative to price of underlying stock, if a convertible security;

● Yield on security relative to yield of other fixed-income securities;

● Interest or dividend income;

● Call and/or put features;

● Price of a security relative to price of other comparable securities;

● Size of issue; and

● Impact of security on diversification of the portfolio.

FCA Corp will also seek to sell a security when it believes its price is unlikely to appreciate longer term, other comparable investments offer better opportunities for the Japan Fund, or in the course of adjusting the Japan Fund’s emphasis(es) on a given sector(s). The Japan Fund generally invests in equity securities with the view to hold them long-term and debt securities to hold to maturity.