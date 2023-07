The Government Money Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury securities and other government securities guaranteed or issued by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. Government, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by cash or government securities. In addition, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. Government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by government securities. In particular, the Fund invests in U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government and repurchase agreements involving these obligations. Obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities in which the Government Money Fund invests consist principally of securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae (formerly known as the Federal National Mortgage Association), the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), Freddie Mac (formerly known as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation) and the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). The securities held by the Fund must, in the opinion of City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, present minimal credit risk. The Fund invests in compliance with the requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 relating to the credit quality, maturity, liquidity and diversification of investments for money market funds.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the Adviser seeks securities with an acceptable maturity that are marketable and liquid and offer competitive yields. The Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates and the maturity of individual securities relative to the maturity of the Fund as a whole.

The Fund does not currently intend to avail itself of the ability to impose “liquidity fees” and/or “gates” on Fund redemptions, as permitted by Rule 2a-7. However, the Board of Trustees reserves the right, with notice to shareholders, to change this policy in the future.