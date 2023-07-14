The Global Fund invests primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities (including common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock) and in debt securities. The Global Fund’s investments may include issuers of any market capitalization. Although the Global Fund can invest in companies from any country, it generally focuses on established companies in countries with developed economies. The Global Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency. In addition to buying equity and debt securities, the Global Fund may invest in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”)). ADRs are dollar-denominated depositary receipts that, typically, are issued by a United States bank or trust company and represent the deposit with that bank or trust company of a security of a foreign issuer. Generally, ADRs are designed for trading on U.S. securities exchanges or other markets. The Fund may also invest in EDRs, GDRs and in similar instruments representing foreign-traded depositary interests in securities of foreign companies. EDRs are receipts issued by a European financial institution evidencing arrangements similar to ADRs. EDRs are generally designed for use in European securities markets. GDRs are receipts for foreign-based corporations that are traded in capital markets around the world. These depositary receipts may be sponsored or unsponsored. The depositary receipts in which the Fund invests are U.S. dollar-denominated.

Under normal market conditions, the Global Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in the securities of, and depositary receipts represented by, foreign issuers. The Global Fund considers an issuer to be a foreign issuer if: (1) the issuer is organized under the laws of a jurisdiction other than those of the United States; (2) the securities of the issuer are listed on stock exchange outside the United States regardless of the country in which the issuer is organized; (3) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods and/or services produced or sold outside of the United States; or (4) the securities are issued or guaranteed by government entities other than the United States. The Global Fund may invest in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Global Fund may invest in emerging market countries. The Global Fund may invest in companies that focus on natural resources production, refining and development.

The Global Fund’s investments in debt securities may include obligations of governmental issuers, commercial paper and other companies regardless of credit quality and regardless of whether such securities are rated or unrated by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”). The determination as to whether to make a particular investment in debt securities is based on FCA Corp’s, the Global Fund’s investment adviser (“FCA Corp” or the “Adviser”), analysis of the risk of the debt security versus the price and return of such debt security. The Fund’s debt investments may include securities that are viewed as being of a credit quality that is below investment-grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) based on ratings established by NRSROs regardless of whether such debt security is rated or not.

The Global Fund may also enter into derivative transactions. The Global Fund may use derivative transactions for any purpose consistent with its investment objective, such as for hedging, obtaining market exposure, and generating premium income. The Global Fund may purchase or sell (write) exchange-traded put or call options on stocks or stock indices. The Global Fund also may enter into foreign currency forward contracts. The Global Fund may also engage in borrowing for cash management purposes. The Global Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Japan Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets (including the amount borrowed).

FCA Corp will attempt whenever possible to: (i) diversify among companies, industries, and without restriction to any particular region such as Asia or Europe or any particular country such as the United States or Japan; (ii) focus on companies with reasonable valuations; and (iii) generally focus on countries with developed economies. FCA Corp has long-term investment goals and its process seeks to identify potential portfolio investments that can be held over an indefinite time horizon. FCA Corp evaluates its beliefs and adjusts portfolio holdings in light of prevailing market conditions and other factors, including, among other things, economic, political, or market events, changes in relative valuations (to both a company’s growth prospects and to other issuers), and liquidity requirements. In selecting investments for the Global Fund, FCA Corp will assess factors it deems relevant and applicable under the particular circumstances, including, among others:

● Potential for capital appreciation (to both a company’s growth prospects and to other issuers);

● Earnings growth potential and/or sustainability;

● Price of security relative to historical and/or future cash flow;

● Sustainable franchise value;

● Price of a security relative to price of underlying stock, if a convertible security;

● Yield on security relative to yield of other fixed-income securities;

● Interest or dividend income;

● Call and/or put features;

● Price of a security relative to price of other comparable securities;

● Size of issue; and

● Impact of security on diversification of the portfolio.

FCA Corp will also seek to sell a security when it believes its price is unlikely to appreciate longer term, other comparable investments offer better opportunities for the Global Fund, or in the course of adjusting the Global Fund’s emphasis(es) on a given country(ies) or sector(s). The Global Fund generally invests in equity securities with the view to hold them long-term and debt securities to hold to maturity.