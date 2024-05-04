Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds College 2018 Fund

mutual fund
CNEAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.18 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
CNEAX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds College 2018 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.18 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
CNEAX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds College 2018 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.18 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class

Name

As of 04/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

American Funds College 2018 Fund

CNEAX | Fund

$10.18

$1.05 B

-

0.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 04/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

American Funds College 2018 Fund

CNEAX | Fund

$10.18

$1.05 B

-

0.43%

CNEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds College 2018 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wesley K. Phoa

Fund Description

CNEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -52.8% 20.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -62.9% 11.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -27.1% 13.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -24.9% 7.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.3% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -34.6% 1.6% N/A
2022 N/A -12.4% 33.2% N/A
2021 N/A -65.8% 23.3% N/A
2020 N/A -64.9% 4.8% N/A
2019 N/A -29.5% 68.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -52.8% 20.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -60.7% 12.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.5% 14.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -22.2% 47.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.5% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -32.7% 1.6% N/A
2022 N/A -8.4% 33.2% N/A
2021 N/A -65.2% 23.3% N/A
2020 N/A -62.9% 9.2% N/A
2019 N/A -28.5% 76.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CNEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNEAX Category Low Category High CNEAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.05 B 608 K 147 B N/A
Number of Holdings 3 2 13352 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.05 B -120 M 26.4 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 5.6% 3196.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNEAX % Rank
Bonds 		83.29% -47.15% 261.66% N/A
Cash 		16.68% -283.85% 353.31% N/A
Other 		0.02% -253.31% 53.08% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 65.70% N/A
Stocks 		0.00% -37.73% 135.47% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.92% N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNEAX % Rank
Government 		43.71% -57.27% 316.66% N/A
Securitized 		23.91% 0.00% 43.20% N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		16.68% -277.47% 353.31% N/A
Corporate 		15.15% 0.00% 86.09% N/A
Municipal 		0.54% 0.00% 99.76% N/A
Derivative 		0.00% -234.33% 27.17% N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNEAX % Rank
US 		73.25% -47.15% 201.54% N/A
Non US 		10.04% -71.37% 144.19% N/A

CNEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.00% 11.64% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.50% N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

CNEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.25% 0.14% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

CNEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.11% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 6067.00% N/A

CNEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNEAX Category Low Category High CNEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.57% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNEAX Category Low Category High CNEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -4.09% 6.99% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CNEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wesley K. Phoa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

5.55

5.6%

Wesley K. Phoa is a fixed-income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 22 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. As a fixed-income investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. government-sponsored entities. Mr. Phoa is an economist with a PhD in pure mathematics from Trinity College, University of Cambridge and a bachelorâ€™s degree with honors from the Australian National University. He is an elected member of the Conference of Business Economists and the International Conference of Commercial Bank Economists. Wesley is based in Los Angeles.

James B. Lovelace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

5.55

5.6%

James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. He holds a bachelorâ€™s degree with honors in philosophy from Swarthmore College. He also holds the Chartered Financial AnalystÂ® designation and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Jim is based in Los Angeles.

Bradley J. Vogt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

5.55

5.6%

Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is chairman of Capital Research Company and serves on the Capital Group Companies Management Committee. Brad has 28 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies. He holds a bachelorâ€™s degree in international politics and economics from Wesleyan University. Brad is based in Washington, D.C.

John H. Smet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

5.55

5.6%

John H. Smet is a fixed-income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 34 years of investment experience and 32 years at Capital. Earlier in his career, as a fixed-income investment analyst at Capital, John covered mortgage-backed securities and railroads. He holds an MBA in finance and a bachelorâ€™s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also holds the Chartered Financial AnalystÂ® designation and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. John is based in Los Angeles.

Alan N. Berro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

5.55

5.6%

Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. In this prior role as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelorâ€™s degree in economics from UCLA graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the CPA and CFA. Alan is based in Los Angeles.

Andrew B. Suzman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

5.55

5.6%

Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelorâ€™s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.

Jody F. Jonsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

3.25

3.3%

Joanna F. Jonsson is an equity portfolio manager. She has 27 years of investment experience with 25 years at Capital. As an equity analyst at Capital, her coverage included insurance, U.S. household & personal care, restaurants & lodging and cruise lines companies. Jody holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelorâ€™s degree in economics from Princeton University graduating cum laude. She holds the Chartered Financial AnalystÂ® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Jody is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 31.98 8.31 2.33

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×