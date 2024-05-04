Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 04/05/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.05 B
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 04/05/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CNEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-52.8%
|20.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-62.9%
|11.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.1%
|13.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.3%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-34.6%
|1.6%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-12.4%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-65.8%
|23.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-64.9%
|4.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-29.5%
|68.3%
|N/A
|Period
|CNEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-52.8%
|20.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.7%
|12.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.5%
|14.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.2%
|47.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-32.7%
|1.6%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-8.4%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-65.2%
|23.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-62.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.5%
|76.9%
|N/A
|CNEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.05 B
|608 K
|147 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|13352
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.05 B
|-120 M
|26.4 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|5.6%
|3196.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNEAX % Rank
|Bonds
|83.29%
|-47.15%
|261.66%
|N/A
|Cash
|16.68%
|-283.85%
|353.31%
|N/A
|Other
|0.02%
|-253.31%
|53.08%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-37.73%
|135.47%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.92%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNEAX % Rank
|Government
|43.71%
|-57.27%
|316.66%
|N/A
|Securitized
|23.91%
|0.00%
|43.20%
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.68%
|-277.47%
|353.31%
|N/A
|Corporate
|15.15%
|0.00%
|86.09%
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.54%
|0.00%
|99.76%
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-234.33%
|27.17%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNEAX % Rank
|US
|73.25%
|-47.15%
|201.54%
|N/A
|Non US
|10.04%
|-71.37%
|144.19%
|N/A
|CNEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.00%
|11.64%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|N/A
|CNEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|0.14%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|CNEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.11%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CNEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|6067.00%
|N/A
|CNEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|N/A
|CNEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CNEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.17%
|-4.09%
|6.99%
|N/A
|CNEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 19, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
5.55
5.6%
Wesley K. Phoa is a fixed-income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 22 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. As a fixed-income investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. government-sponsored entities. Mr. Phoa is an economist with a PhD in pure mathematics from Trinity College, University of Cambridge and a bachelorâ€™s degree with honors from the Australian National University. He is an elected member of the Conference of Business Economists and the International Conference of Commercial Bank Economists. Wesley is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
5.55
5.6%
James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. He holds a bachelorâ€™s degree with honors in philosophy from Swarthmore College. He also holds the Chartered Financial AnalystÂ® designation and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Jim is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
5.55
5.6%
Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is chairman of Capital Research Company and serves on the Capital Group Companies Management Committee. Brad has 28 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies. He holds a bachelorâ€™s degree in international politics and economics from Wesleyan University. Brad is based in Washington, D.C.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
5.55
5.6%
John H. Smet is a fixed-income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 34 years of investment experience and 32 years at Capital. Earlier in his career, as a fixed-income investment analyst at Capital, John covered mortgage-backed securities and railroads. He holds an MBA in finance and a bachelorâ€™s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also holds the Chartered Financial AnalystÂ® designation and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. John is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
5.55
5.6%
Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. In this prior role as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelorâ€™s degree in economics from UCLA graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the CPA and CFA. Alan is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
5.55
5.6%
Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelorâ€™s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
3.25
3.3%
Joanna F. Jonsson is an equity portfolio manager. She has 27 years of investment experience with 25 years at Capital. As an equity analyst at Capital, her coverage included insurance, U.S. household & personal care, restaurants & lodging and cruise lines companies. Jody holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelorâ€™s degree in economics from Princeton University graduating cum laude. She holds the Chartered Financial AnalystÂ® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Jody is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|31.98
|8.31
|2.33
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...