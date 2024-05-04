Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. In this prior role as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelorâ€™s degree in economics from UCLA graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the CPA and CFA. Alan is based in Los Angeles.