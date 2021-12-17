The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of issuers based in China. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s investments, China includes the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) as well as its special administrative regions and other districts, such as Hong Kong. The Adviser considers an issuer to be based in China if: (i) the issuer is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in China; (ii) the issuer has the primary trading markets for its securities in China; (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenue or earnings from goods or services sold or produced in China; or (iv) the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in China.

The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock, preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund’s equity investments may also include derivatives, principally futures contracts, which will be used primarily by the Fund for hedging purposes and to equitize cash positions in the Fund’s portfolio (i.e., obtain exposure to the equity markets and maintain liquidity while the Adviser seeks out long-term investments for the Fund). From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the financials or consumer discretionary sector.

The Fund will invest in A Shares of companies incorporated in China (“China A Shares”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

The Advisers selects stocks on behalf of the Fund using a combination of quantitative and fundamental investment approaches, known as “quantamental” investing, whereby large amounts of data and computer models are paired with human insights about economic and financial features (i.e., fundamentals) to make investment decisions. The quantitative investment process uses historical and current data and computer models to rank stocks according to a range of characteristics that attempt to identify stocks that have the potential to achieve higher future returns. Such characteristics may include but are not limited to: “value” (e.g., cheapness of stocks), “quality” (e.g., profitability, financial stability, sound accounting practices), “low risk” (e.g., stocks with relatively stable returns), and “momentum” (e.g., stocks with strong past performance). The Adviser’s quantitative investment model allocates more weight to stocks for which the model identifies the potential for higher future returns, taking into account risk (i.e., risk-adjusted returns), and less weight to stocks for which the model identifies the potential for lower future risk-adjusted returns. The Adviser’s fundamental research

team reviews and proposes adjustments to select portfolio weights for the Fund based on their own analysis of the fundamentals (as described above) in order to enhance evaluations made by the quantitative model.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.