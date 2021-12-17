Home
CNANX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity Fund

CNANX | Fund

-

-

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CNANX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rayliant Quantamental China Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of issuers based in China. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s investments, China includes the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) as well as its special administrative regions and other districts, such as Hong Kong. The Adviser considers an issuer to be based in China if: (i) the issuer is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in China; (ii) the issuer has the primary trading markets for its securities in China; (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenue or earnings from goods or services sold or produced in China; or (iv) the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in China.

The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock, preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund’s equity investments may also include derivatives, principally futures contracts, which will be used primarily by the Fund for hedging purposes and to equitize cash positions in the Fund’s portfolio (i.e., obtain exposure to the equity markets and maintain liquidity while the Adviser seeks out long-term investments for the Fund). From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the financials or consumer discretionary sector.

The Fund will invest in A Shares of companies incorporated in China (“China A Shares”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

The Advisers selects stocks on behalf of the Fund using a combination of quantitative and fundamental investment approaches, known as “quantamental” investing, whereby large amounts of data and computer models are paired with human insights about economic and financial features (i.e., fundamentals) to make investment decisions. The quantitative investment process uses historical and current data and computer models to rank stocks according to a range of characteristics that attempt to identify stocks that have the potential to achieve higher future returns. Such characteristics may include but are not limited to: “value” (e.g., cheapness of stocks), “quality” (e.g., profitability, financial stability, sound accounting practices), “low risk” (e.g., stocks with relatively stable returns), and “momentum” (e.g., stocks with strong past performance). The Adviser’s quantitative investment model allocates more weight to stocks for which the model identifies the potential for higher future returns, taking into account risk (i.e., risk-adjusted returns), and less weight to stocks for which the model identifies the potential for lower future risk-adjusted returns. The Adviser’s fundamental research

team reviews and proposes adjustments to select portfolio weights for the Fund based on their own analysis of the fundamentals (as described above) in order to enhance evaluations made by the quantitative model.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

CNANX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CNANX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNANX Category Low Category High CNANX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNANX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CNANX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CNANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CNANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNANX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNANX Category Low Category High CNANX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNANX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNANX Category Low Category High CNANX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNANX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CNANX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

