Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in large cap equity securities of U.S. issuers and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, large cap equity securities are equity securities that at the time of purchase have a market capitalization within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (the “Russell 1000 Growth Index”). The Fund is a growth fund and primarily intends to invest in equity securities, which include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities, or other financial instruments that are components of, or have characteristics similar to, the securities included in the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The Russell 1000 Growth Index is a capitalization-weighted index from a broad range of industries chosen for market size, liquidity and industry group representation. The Fund primarily seeks to buy common stock and may also invest in preferred stock and convertible securities. From time to time, the Fund may invest in shares of companies through “new issues” or initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may use derivatives, including options, futures, swaps (including, but not limited to, total return swaps, some of which may be referred to as contracts for difference) and forward contracts, both to seek to increase the return of the Fund and to hedge (or protect) the value of its assets against adverse movements in interest rates and movements in the securities markets. In order to manage cash flows into or out of the Fund effectively, the Fund may buy and sell financial futures contracts or options on such contracts. Derivatives are financial instruments whose value is derived from another security, a currency or an index, including but not limited to the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The use of options, futures, swaps and forward contracts can be effective in protecting or enhancing the value of the Fund’s assets.