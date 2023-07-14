Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catholic Responsible Investments Magnus 75/25 Fund

CMUSX | Fund

$9.44

$231 M

1.50%

$0.14

-

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$231 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 0.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CMUSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments Magnus 75/25 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    21991586
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Geissinger

Fund Description

CMUSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -3.2% 29.3% 5.47%
1 Yr 11.2% -12.9% 32.0% 11.58%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 12.7% 9.77%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -37.4% -8.2% N/A
2021 N/A -5.0% 12.0% N/A
2020 N/A -5.7% 7.8% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% -0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -14.6% 29.3% 5.47%
1 Yr 11.2% -12.9% 57.6% 11.82%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 22.1% 9.09%
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 16.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -37.4% -8.2% N/A
2021 N/A -5.0% 12.0% N/A
2020 N/A -5.7% 7.8% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CMUSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMUSX Category Low Category High CMUSX % Rank
Net Assets 231 M 963 K 126 B 78.21%
Number of Holdings N/A 4 7731 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 2.04 K 28.9 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 13.3% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMUSX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.19% 99.72% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -7.71% 88.33% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% N/A

CMUSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 3.35% 93.13%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 14.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

CMUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CMUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 398.00% N/A

CMUSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMUSX Category Low Category High CMUSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.50% 0.00% 7.05% 75.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMUSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMUSX Category Low Category High CMUSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.12% 5.55% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMUSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CMUSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Geissinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.

Constance Christian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Constance Christian, CFA, is a Managing Director of the Adviser. As a senior member of the team, she works directly with internal and external stakeholders and is responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing and product development, and product management. Prior to joining CBIS, Ms. Christian was employed at Wespath Benefits and Investments since 2016 where she held the title Manager, Fixed Income. Ms. Christian started her career in investment management at Brinson Partners as a portfolio manager managing assets for institutional clients (1991-1998). Following her employment at Brinson Partners, she was a portfolio manager at ABN AMRO Asset Management (2001-2006) also managing institutional assets. Ms. Christian then taught high school mathematics at William Howard Taft High School (2007-2016). Ms. Christian holds a BSBA-Finance from the Xavier University, an MBA - Finance from Xavier University and an MA in Mathematics Education from DePaul University. Ms. Christian is a CFA Charterholder.

Hoa Quach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Hoa Quach, CFA, is a Managing Director of the Adviser. Ms. Quach, CFA, is a Managing Director with the Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team. As a senior member of the team, she works directly with internal and external stakeholders and is responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing and product development, and product management. Hoa brings over 25 years of experience in prominent consulting and asset management firms. Ms. Quach’s prior experience includes principal, manager research consultant at Mercer, manager of quantitative research, investment office for the University of Chicago, senior portfolio analyst/portfolio manager at Duff & Phelps Investment Management and a consultant at Ibboston Associates. Ms. Quach holds a BBA in Finance and Business Economics (Cum Laude) from the University of Notre Dame, and a MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

