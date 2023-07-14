Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
43.6%
1 yr return
29.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
12.5%
Net Assets
$2.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
46.8%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CMTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|43.6%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|27.04%
|1 Yr
|29.2%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|29.18%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|19.20%
|5 Yr
|12.5%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|16.59%
|10 Yr
|17.0%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|12.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|36.00%
|2021
|8.7%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|24.55%
|2020
|14.0%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|38.68%
|2019
|8.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|22.17%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|39.78%
|Period
|CMTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|43.6%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|22.32%
|1 Yr
|29.2%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|19.23%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-40.4%
|36.7%
|23.83%
|5 Yr
|13.7%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|19.17%
|10 Yr
|18.9%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|11.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|36.00%
|2021
|8.7%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|24.55%
|2020
|14.0%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|38.68%
|2019
|8.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|22.17%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|36.02%
|CMTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMTFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.32 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|23.50%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|10
|397
|14.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.08 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|23.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.82%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|58.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMTFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.79%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|52.54%
|Cash
|1.21%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|43.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|72.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|71.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|71.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|69.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMTFX % Rank
|Technology
|75.14%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|35.59%
|Communication Services
|10.13%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|38.98%
|Financial Services
|6.43%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|28.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.04%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|52.12%
|Industrials
|1.37%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|49.58%
|Real Estate
|0.40%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|22.46%
|Basic Materials
|0.32%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|8.90%
|Healthcare
|0.17%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|51.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|71.19%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|69.92%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|73.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMTFX % Rank
|US
|89.57%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|44.07%
|Non US
|9.22%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|47.46%
|CMTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|53.25%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|68.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.98%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|4.35%
|CMTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CMTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|13.59%
|CMTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMTFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|78.39%
|CMTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CMTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMTFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|41.30%
|CMTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2012
9.88
9.9%
Rahul Narang is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Narang joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, Mr. Narang was a senior vice president at Robeco Investment Management. In that role he assisted in managing a long/short equity portfolio with a concentration in technology, media, healthcare and retail companies. Prior to that, Mr. Narang was a portfolio manager at Apex Capital, Aesop Capital Partners and assistant portfolio manager at Fullerton Capital Partners. Mr. Narang began his career as an equity research associate at JPMorgan. He has been a member of the investment community since 1994. Mr. Narang received a B.S. in business administration from California Polytechnic State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...