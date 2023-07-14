Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund

mutual fund
CMTFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$65.69 -0.11 -0.17%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (CMTFX) Primary A (CTCAX) C (CTHCX) Inst (CTHRX) Adv (CTYRX) Inst (CONIX) Inst (CGTUX)
CMTFX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$65.69 -0.11 -0.17%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (CMTFX) Primary A (CTCAX) C (CTHCX) Inst (CTHRX) Adv (CTYRX) Inst (CONIX) Inst (CGTUX)
CMTFX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$65.69 -0.11 -0.17%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (CMTFX) Primary A (CTCAX) C (CTHCX) Inst (CTHRX) Adv (CTYRX) Inst (CONIX) Inst (CGTUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund

CMTFX | Fund

$65.69

$2.32 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

43.6%

1 yr return

29.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.5%

Net Assets

$2.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund

CMTFX | Fund

$65.69

$2.32 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.93%

CMTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 43.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rahul Narang

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including, but not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) of technology companies that may benefit from technological improvements, advancements or developments. For these purposes, technology companies are those companies that, in the opinion of the Fund’s investment manager, use technology extensively to improve their business processes, applications and opportunities or seek to grow through technological developments and innovations.  Technology companies include companies in technology-related industries or sectors, such as the information technology, communications, healthcare, media, consumer electronics, semi-conductor, internet commerce and advertising, environmental, aerospace and defense industries and sectors. The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size and may invest a significant amount of its assets in smaller companies.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., companies that have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges, companies that have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries or foreign currencies. The Fund considers a company to conduct its principal business activities outside the U.S. if it derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its sales or 
assets outside the U.S. From time to time, the Fund may be below this 40% level and, in such circumstances, the Fund will endeavor to invest its assets to bring the Fund’s net assets above this 40% level while giving due regard to the Investment Manager’s view of market and other conditions and available investment opportunities. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 25% of the value of its total net assets at the time of purchase in the securities of issuers conducting their principal business activities in the technology and related group of industries. 
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment manager believes have the potential for long-term growth. 
The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. 
Read More

CMTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 43.6% -29.2% 72.6% 27.04%
1 Yr 29.2% -40.8% 65.2% 29.18%
3 Yr 10.4%* -40.4% 28.1% 19.20%
5 Yr 12.5%* -30.5% 25.6% 16.59%
10 Yr 17.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 12.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -73.9% 35.7% 36.00%
2021 8.7% -25.6% 45.1% 24.55%
2020 14.0% 1.8% 60.0% 38.68%
2019 8.9% -15.0% 13.7% 22.17%
2018 -1.4% -12.8% 31.5% 39.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 43.6% -54.1% 72.3% 22.32%
1 Yr 29.2% -62.3% 65.2% 19.23%
3 Yr 10.4%* -40.4% 36.7% 23.83%
5 Yr 13.7%* -30.5% 29.2% 19.17%
10 Yr 18.9%* -15.0% 25.4% 11.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -73.9% 35.7% 36.00%
2021 8.7% -25.6% 45.1% 24.55%
2020 14.0% 1.8% 60.0% 38.68%
2019 8.9% -15.0% 13.7% 22.17%
2018 -0.3% -12.8% 31.5% 36.02%

NAV & Total Return History

CMTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMTFX Category Low Category High CMTFX % Rank
Net Assets 2.32 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 23.50%
Number of Holdings 106 10 397 14.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.08 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 23.31%
Weighting of Top 10 46.82% 7.6% 100.0% 58.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.85%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.81%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.62%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 3.77%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 3.56%
  6. Broadcom Inc 3.12%
  7. Lam Research Corp 3.10%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.01%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 3.01%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMTFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.79% 68.59% 100.53% 52.54%
Cash 		1.21% -0.53% 15.91% 43.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 72.03%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 71.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 71.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 69.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMTFX % Rank
Technology 		75.14% 2.80% 100.00% 35.59%
Communication Services 		10.13% 0.00% 97.05% 38.98%
Financial Services 		6.43% 0.00% 38.36% 28.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.04% 0.00% 32.97% 52.12%
Industrials 		1.37% 0.00% 38.68% 49.58%
Real Estate 		0.40% 0.00% 15.05% 22.46%
Basic Materials 		0.32% 0.00% 2.38% 8.90%
Healthcare 		0.17% 0.00% 25.57% 51.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 71.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 69.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 73.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMTFX % Rank
US 		89.57% 19.45% 100.53% 44.07%
Non US 		9.22% 0.00% 80.40% 47.46%

CMTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.08% 3.60% 53.25%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.03% 1.95% 68.80%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 4.35%

Sales Fees

CMTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CMTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.69% 281.00% 13.59%

CMTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMTFX Category Low Category High CMTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 78.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMTFX Category Low Category High CMTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -2.30% 2.08% 41.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CMTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rahul Narang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2012

9.88

9.9%

Rahul Narang is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Narang joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, Mr. Narang was a senior vice president at Robeco Investment Management. In that role he assisted in managing a long/short equity portfolio with a concentration in technology, media, healthcare and retail companies. Prior to that, Mr. Narang was a portfolio manager at Apex Capital, Aesop Capital Partners and assistant portfolio manager at Fullerton Capital Partners. Mr. Narang began his career as an equity research associate at JPMorgan. He has been a member of the investment community since 1994. Mr. Narang received a B.S. in business administration from California Polytechnic State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×