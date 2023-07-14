Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Absolute Return Multi-Strategy Fund

CMSIX | Fund

$9.99

$12.9 M

0.00%

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

111.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CMSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Absolute Return Multi-Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey L. Knight

Fund Description

CMSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -0.4% -0.1% 50.00%
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -0.1%* -0.1% -0.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -0.4% -0.1% 50.00%
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -0.1%* -0.1% -0.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CMSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMSIX Category Low Category High CMSIX % Rank
Net Assets 12.9 M 12.9 M 12.9 M 100.00%
Number of Holdings 148 148 148 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.14 M 2.14 M 2.14 M 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 111.40% 111.4% 111.4% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10yr Mini Jgb Mar 15 19.55%
  2. Euro$ 90 Day Jun 15 17.67%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Bond Future Mar15 15.43%
  4. 3mo Euro Euribor Jun 15 11.56%
  5. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Mar15 11.07%
  6. 10yr Mini Jgb Mar 15 9.44%
  7. Euro BUND Future Mar15 7.21%
  8. Bank Accept Jun 15 6.96%
  9. 3mo Euroyen (Tfx) Jun 15 6.83%
  10. 3mo Euroyen (Tfx) Jun 15 5.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMSIX % Rank
Cash 		64.53% 64.53% 64.53% 100.00%
Bonds 		26.62% 26.62% 26.62% 100.00%
Stocks 		8.59% 8.59% 8.59% 100.00%
Other 		0.25% 0.25% 0.25% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMSIX % Rank
Communication Services 		2.10% 2.10% 2.10% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.98% 0.98% 0.98% 100.00%
Industrials 		0.67% 0.67% 0.67% 100.00%
Utilities 		-0.08% -0.08% -0.08% 100.00%
Healthcare 		-0.46% -0.46% -0.46% 100.00%
Energy 		-0.60% -0.60% -0.60% 100.00%
Technology 		-0.64% -0.64% -0.64% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		-1.18% -1.18% -1.18% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		-1.43% -1.43% -1.43% 100.00%
Financial Services 		-1.84% -1.84% -1.84% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		-2.22% -2.22% -2.22% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMSIX % Rank
US 		6.37% 6.37% 6.37% 100.00%
Non US 		2.22% 2.22% 2.22% 100.00%

CMSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 1.32% 1.81% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.82% 0.82% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.25% 50.00%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 100.00%

Sales Fees

CMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 3.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 88.00% 88.00% 100.00%

CMSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMSIX Category Low Category High CMSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMSIX Category Low Category High CMSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -0.60% -0.23% 50.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CMSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey L. Knight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2013

2.05

2.1%

Jeffrey L. Knight, CFA Head of Global Asset Allocation of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC; associated with Columbia as an investment professional since 2013. Prior to February 2013, Mr. Knight was employed at Putnam Investments. Mr. Knight began his investment career in 1987 and earned a B.A. from Colgate University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Todd A. White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2011

3.92

3.9%

Todd White has been Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2008 and is Sector Leader of the liquid and structured assets sector team. White joined RiverSource Investments in 2008. From 2004-2008, he was Managing Director and Global Head of the Asset-Backed and Mortgage-Backed Securities businesses and North American Head of the Interest Rate business at HSBC. From 2000-2004, White was Managing Director and Head of Business for Mortgage Pass-Through and Options at Lehman Brothers. He began his investment career in 1986 after graduating with a B.S. from Indiana University.

Kent M. Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2011

3.92

3.9%

Mr. Peterson joined the Investment Manager in May 2010 when it acquired the long-term asset management business of Columbia Management Group, where he worked as an investment professional since 2006. Mr. Peterson began his investment career in 1999 and earned a B.A. from Cornell University and a Ph.D. from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
2.05 3.92 3.3 3.92

