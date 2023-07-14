John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.