Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small- to mid-capitalization companies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund defines small- to mid-capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 2500® Index at the time of investments. The Fund may also invest in larger or smaller companies that the investment adviser believes have growth characteristics as described below. As of March 31, 2023, the market capitalization range for Russell 2500™ Index was $3.0 million to $23.8 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 2500™ Index are subject to change. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts, that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads them to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change. Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.

Responsible Investing. The portfolio manager(s) seek to invest in companies that manage environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by the investment adviser’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (“Principles”), a framework for considering ESG factors (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus). Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by the investment adviser. Pursuant to the Principles, the investment adviser seeks to identify companies and other issuers that operate in a manner that is consistent with or promotes environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, equitable societies and respect for human rights, and accountable governance and transparency. The Fund generally invests in issuers that are believed by the investment adviser to operate in accordance with the Principles and may also invest in issuers that the investment adviser believes are likely to operate in accordance with the Principles pending the investment adviser’s engagement activity with such issuer.