Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in mortgage related assets, which include: agency residential mortgage-backed securities; non-agency residential mortgage backed securities; commercial mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities related to housing; whole loans, loans, loan participations, warehouse financing related to mortgages, mortgage servicing rights and similar mortgage-related instruments and derivatives that provide exposure to such investments. The Fund will seek to expand homeownership access by investing in mortgages provided to underserved communities including minorities, low-income individuals and first time homebuyers among others.

The Fund may also invest without limit in securities issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; however, the Fund expects initially, and may thereafter continue, to invest significantly in debt securities and other income-producing investments that involve substantially greater credit risk than those investments. The rate of interest on the debt and other income-producing investments that the Fund may purchase may be fixed, floating, or variable. The Fund concentrates its investments in the real estate industry. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund will maintain an average credit rating of at least investment grade (BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or Baa by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”)). The Fund’s average credit rating will be the weighted-average of the credit ratings of the securities it holds directly. While the Fund’s average credit rating will be investment grade, the Fund may invest in securities that are rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P or Fitch, or below Baa by Moody’s) or in unrated securities considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments).

The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities of any kind. Mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) may include securities issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; securities of domestic or foreign private issuers; or interests in pools of residential or commercial mortgages. Mortgage-backed securities also include, securities representing interests in, collateralized or backed by, or whose values are determined in whole or in part by reference to, any number of mortgages or pools of mortgages or the payment experience of such mortgages or pools of mortgages. These types of securities include Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits (“REMICs”), which could include re-securitizations of REMICs (“Re-REMICs”), credit default swaps, mortgage pass-through securities, mortgage servicing rights, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), private mortgage pass-through securities, stripped mortgage securities (generally interest-only and principal-only securities), credit risk transfer securities, and debt instruments collateralized or secured by other mortgage-related assets. The collateral backing mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest may include, without limitation, performing, non-performing and/or re-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgage loans, and loans secured by a single asset and issued by a single borrower. The commercial mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest may also include securitizations backed by a single mortgage on a single property. The Fund may also invest in asset-backed securities of any type.

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may invest in residential and/or commercial real estate or mortgage-related loans, construction or project finance loans, or other types of loans, which loans may include secured and unsecured notes, senior loans, second lien loans or other types of subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans, any of which may contain fewer or less restrictive covenants on the borrower than certain other types of loans or loans of subprime quality.

The Fund may also invest in stripped (generally interest-only and principal-only instruments) residential and/or commercial real estate or mortgage-related loans, construction or project finance loans, or other types of loans.

The Fund may make direct investments in individual loans or in pools of loans and in whole loans as well as in loan participations or assignments. In addition, the Fund may itself or in conjunction with others originate any of the foregoing types of loans. The Fund may also be involved in, or finance, the origination of loans to legal entities or individuals.

The Fund may invest in any level of the capital structure of an issuer of mortgage- or asset-backed securities, including subordinated or residual tranches and the equity or “first loss” tranche. The Fund may invest in mortgage- or asset-backed securities that are designed to have leveraged investment exposure to the underlying mortgages or assets. The Fund may also gain or adjust its exposure to mortgage- or asset-backed securities through derivatives, such as credit default swap or futures transactions. The Fund may also invest in certain residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) including but not limited to credit risk transfer securities that, while not backed by mortgage loans, have credit exposure to a pool of mortgage loans acquired by the government-sponsored entity or private entity issuing the securities.

Certain mortgage- and other asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest may represent an inverse interest-only class of security for which the holders are entitled to receive no payments of principal and are entitled only to receive interest at a rate that will vary inversely with a specified index or reference rate, or a multiple thereof.

The Fund also may invest in other U.S. government securities such as U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, securities (including mortgage-backed securities) issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government which may or may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States, and securities issued by agencies or instrumentalities which are backed solely by the credit of the issuing agency or instrumentality.

The Fund may also invest in restricted and illiquid securities.

The Fund may use various derivative strategies for hedging purposes, to gain, or reduce, long or short exposure to one or more asset classes, issuers, or reference assets, or to manage the dollar-weighted average effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund also may enter into derivatives transactions with the purpose or effect of creating investment leverage. Additional leverage will increase the volatility of the Fund’s investment portfolio and could result in larger losses or gains than if the strategies were not used. Transactions in derivative instruments may include: the purchase or sale of futures contracts on securities, indices or other financial instruments or currencies; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options on securities, indices, currencies and other instruments; and interest rate, credit default, inflation and total return swaps. The Fund may take short or long positions with regard to certain synthetic total return swap indices. The Fund may use interest rate swaps and options on interest rate swaps for risk management purposes and not as a speculative investment and would typically use interest rate swaps to shorten the average interest rate reset time of its holdings. The Fund may engage in other derivatives to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the duration of obligations held by the Fund, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

The portfolio managers may also use other active management techniques, such as mortgage dollar roll transactions, when-issued and forward commitments, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and any combination thereof. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to buy or sell agency MBS (to-be-announced transactions, or “TBAs”). The Fund engages in active trading. The Fund may engage in short sales of securities. The Fund may borrow from banks for investment purposes.

The portfolio managers seek to purchase securities believed to be the best relative value with regard to price, yield, and expected total return in relation to other available instruments. Investment decisions are primarily made on the basis of fundamental research and relative value and the consideration of the responsible investment criteria described below. The portfolio managers may sell a security when they believe the security no longer represents the best relative value and the fundamental research or cash needs dictate.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Fund’s investment adviser is guided by the Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus), which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. The Fund’s investments include mortgage related securities that the Fund’s adviser believes will expand homeownership by providing mortgages to underserved communities.