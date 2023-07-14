Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.8%
1 yr return
15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$404 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.0%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CMLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|70.58%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|56.53%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|41.18%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|27.29%
|10 Yr
|7.6%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|20.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|20.74%
|2021
|6.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|31.28%
|2020
|6.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|67.96%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|46.90%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|22.88%
|Period
|CMLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|67.54%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|52.75%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|40.94%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|27.09%
|10 Yr
|9.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|25.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|20.74%
|2021
|6.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|31.28%
|2020
|6.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|67.96%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|47.09%
|2018
|0.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|14.87%
|CMLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMLIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|404 M
|189 K
|222 B
|66.72%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|3509
|76.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|174 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|69.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.95%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|68.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMLIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.83%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|60.68%
|Cash
|2.17%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|34.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|33.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|38.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|29.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|28.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMLIX % Rank
|Technology
|32.62%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|64.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.57%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|63.73%
|Healthcare
|11.67%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|60.02%
|Financial Services
|11.26%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|31.49%
|Industrials
|9.53%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|15.00%
|Consumer Defense
|7.67%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|9.73%
|Communication Services
|5.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|88.62%
|Basic Materials
|4.43%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|10.06%
|Energy
|4.25%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|11.87%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|52.02%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|77.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMLIX % Rank
|US
|95.81%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|42.29%
|Non US
|2.02%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|62.57%
|CMLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|77.41%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|44.32%
|CMLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CMLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|66.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|23.32%
|CMLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMLIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.51%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|39.38%
|CMLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CMLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMLIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|17.09%
|CMLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2009
13.18
13.2%
Daniel Lagan is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder. Since July 1999, Mr. Lagan has served as President of, and as a Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. From August 1989 to June 1999, Mr. Lagan served as Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. Prior to joining Congress Asset Management Company, LLP in 1989, Mr. Lagan served as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Lagan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from St. Michael’s College and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Lagan is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder. Since March 2014, Mr. Lagan has served as Vice President, Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. Prior to joining Congress Asset Management Company, LLP in January of 2003, Mr. Lagan worked for several technology companies including GiantLoop Network, NetGenesis, and Ambit Technology. Mr. Lagan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Science from Bridgewater State and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School at the University of Dublin.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
