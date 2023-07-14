The Large Cap Fund attempts to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large‑capitalization companies. The Large Cap Fund defines large-capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index. As of the last reconstitution date, January 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index ranged from $3.6 billion to $2,172.9 billion. The Large Cap Fund may also invest from time to time in equity securities of mid‑capitalization companies. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and preferred stock. The Large Cap Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign equity securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) issued by U.S. depository banks, which are traded on U.S. exchanges. Congress Asset Management Company, LLP (the “Advisor”) employs a “bottom‑up” approach to stock selection, which means that the Advisor chooses the Fund’s investments based on a company’s future prospects and not on any significant economic or market cycle. The Advisor also uses a growth‑style approach to selecting securities with a focus on high quality companies. The Advisor’s fundamental approach emphasizes growth of earnings and free cash flow. The Advisor may sell a security for a number of reasons including, but not limited to, if it determines that the security no longer meets its investment criteria or if a new security is judged more attractive than a current holding. The Large Cap Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of October 31, 2021, 39.6% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the information technology secto r.