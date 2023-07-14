Home
Congress Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
CMLIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CMLIX) Primary Adv (CAMLX)
CMLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Congress Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Congress
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 1928
  • Shares Outstanding
    11294091
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lagan

Fund Description

The Large Cap Fund attempts to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large‑capitalization companies. The Large Cap Fund defines large-capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of the last reconstitution date, January 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index ranged from $3.6 billion to $2,172.9 billion. The Large Cap Fund may also invest from time to time in equity securities of mid‑capitalization companies. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and preferred stock. The Large Cap Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign equity securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) issued by U.S. depository banks, which are traded on U.S. exchanges. Congress Asset Management Company, LLP (the “Advisor”) employs a “bottom‑up” approach to stock selection, which means that the Advisor chooses the Fund’s investments based on a company’s future prospects and not on any significant economic or market cycle. The Advisor also uses a growth‑style approach to selecting securities with a focus on high quality companies. The Advisor’s fundamental approach emphasizes growth of earnings and free cash flow. The Advisor may sell a security for a number of reasons including, but not limited to, if it determines that the security no longer meets its investment criteria or if a new security is judged more attractive than a current holding. The Large Cap Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of October 31, 2021, 39.6% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the information technology sector.
Read More

CMLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.8% -41.7% 64.0% 70.58%
1 Yr 15.8% -46.2% 77.9% 56.53%
3 Yr 2.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 41.18%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 27.29%
10 Yr 7.6%* -16.8% 19.6% 20.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -85.9% 81.6% 20.74%
2021 6.7% -31.0% 26.7% 31.28%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.96%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 46.90%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 2.0% 22.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.8% -41.7% 64.0% 67.54%
1 Yr 15.8% -46.2% 77.9% 52.75%
3 Yr 2.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 40.94%
5 Yr 6.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 27.09%
10 Yr 9.9%* -16.8% 19.7% 25.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -85.9% 81.6% 20.74%
2021 6.7% -31.0% 26.7% 31.28%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.96%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 47.09%
2018 0.0% -15.9% 3.1% 14.87%

NAV & Total Return History

CMLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMLIX Category Low Category High CMLIX % Rank
Net Assets 404 M 189 K 222 B 66.72%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 76.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 174 M -1.37 M 104 B 69.25%
Weighting of Top 10 42.95% 11.4% 116.5% 68.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.65%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.63%
  4. Adobe Inc 4.26%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.89%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.49%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 3.41%
  8. Moody's Corporation 3.22%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.10%
  10. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMLIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% 50.26% 104.50% 60.68%
Cash 		2.17% -10.83% 49.73% 34.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 33.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 38.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 29.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 28.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMLIX % Rank
Technology 		32.62% 0.00% 65.70% 64.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.57% 0.00% 62.57% 63.73%
Healthcare 		11.67% 0.00% 39.76% 60.02%
Financial Services 		11.26% 0.00% 43.06% 31.49%
Industrials 		9.53% 0.00% 30.65% 15.00%
Consumer Defense 		7.67% 0.00% 25.50% 9.73%
Communication Services 		5.00% 0.00% 66.40% 88.62%
Basic Materials 		4.43% 0.00% 18.91% 10.06%
Energy 		4.25% 0.00% 41.09% 11.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 52.02%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 77.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMLIX % Rank
US 		95.81% 34.69% 100.00% 42.29%
Non US 		2.02% 0.00% 54.22% 62.57%

CMLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 20.29% 77.41%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 24.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 44.32%

Sales Fees

CMLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CMLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 66.91%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 316.74% 23.32%

CMLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMLIX Category Low Category High CMLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.51% 0.00% 41.07% 39.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMLIX Category Low Category High CMLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -6.13% 1.75% 17.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CMLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2009

13.18

13.2%

Daniel Lagan is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder. Since July 1999, Mr. Lagan has served as President of, and as a Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. From August 1989 to June 1999, Mr. Lagan served as Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. Prior to joining Congress Asset Management Company, LLP in 1989, Mr. Lagan served as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Lagan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from St. Michael’s College and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Boston College.

Matthew Lagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Lagan is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder. Since March 2014, Mr. Lagan has served as Vice President, Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. Prior to joining Congress Asset Management Company, LLP in January of 2003, Mr. Lagan worked for several technology companies including GiantLoop Network, NetGenesis, and Ambit Technology. Mr. Lagan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Science from Bridgewater State and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School at the University of Dublin.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

