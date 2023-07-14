Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Limited Term Income Fund invests primarily in corporate debt securities and U.S. government securities. Under normal market conditions, the Limited Term Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities (generally referred to as “bonds”), and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.
A debt security is a security representing money borrowed by the issuer that must be repaid. The terms of a debt security specify the amount of principal, the interest rate or discount, and the time or times at which payments are due. Debt securities can include:
|●
|Domestic and foreign corporate debt obligations;
|●
|Domestic and foreign government debt obligations, including U.S. government securities;
|●
|Mortgage-related securities;
|●
|Asset-backed securities; and
|●
|Other debt obligations.
The portfolio manager’s overall strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds. The Limited Term Income Fund’s investments in U.S. government securities may include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or federally-chartered entities referred to as “instrumentalities.” There is no required allocation of the Limited Term Income Fund’s assets among the above classes of securities, but the Limited Term Income Fund focuses mainly on U.S. government securities and corporate debt securities. The portfolio managers will conduct their own credit analysis on all potential investments. This analysis will include a review of credit ratings where available and, it will typically consider such other factors like prepayment, correlation, and volatility. The portfolio managers tend to favor securities that are considered less risky from a credit risk standpoint over those that are considered riskier. However, when market conditions change, the portfolio managers might change the Limited Term Income Fund’s sector allocations. Sector allocations are generally determined based on what the portfolio managers’ insights and judgments about risk, relative value, liquidity, diversification and/or other features of the available sectors that may make them more or less attractive for investment. When the portfolio managers perceive considerable risk in the market, they may decide to increase portfolio diversification and limit sector exposure. However, when the portfolio managers believe, a sector is well positioned based on current market conditions they may decide to overweight exposure to such sector.
The Limited Term Income Fund can invest up to 35% of its total assets in lower-grade, high-yield debt securities that are below investment-grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”) and are considered speculative instruments. “Investment-grade” debt securities are rated in one of the top four rating categories by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s. The Limited Term Income Fund may also invest in unrated securities, in which case the Limited Term Income Fund’s Adviser may internally assign ratings to certain of those securities, after assessing their credit quality, in investment-grade or below-investment-grade categories similar to those of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. There can be no assurance, nor is it intended, that the Adviser’s credit analysis is consistent or comparable with the credit analysis process used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. When deciding whether to adjust the credit risk exposure of the Limited Term Income Fund’s debt investments or allocations among various sectors, the portfolio managers weigh factors such as the overall outlook for inflation and the global economy, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-grade securities may offer over investment-grade bonds.
The Limited Term Income Fund has no limitations on the range of maturities of the debt securities in which it can invest and may hold securities with short-, medium- or long-term maturities. The maturity of a security differs from its effective duration, which attempts to measure the expected volatility of a security’s price to interest rate changes. For example, if a bond has an effective duration of three years, a 1% increase in general interest rates would be expected to cause the bond’s value to decrease about 3%. To try to decrease volatility, the Limited Term Income Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average effective portfolio duration of one to three and a half years, measured on a dollar-weighted basis using the effective duration of the securities included in the portfolio and the amount invested in each of those securities. However, the duration of the portfolio might not meet that target due to market events or interest rate changes that cause debt securities to be repaid more rapidly or more slowly than expected. When deciding whether to adjust the duration of the Limited Term Income Fund’s debt investments, the portfolio managers weigh factors such as the overall outlook for inflation and the global economy, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations.
The Limited Term Income Fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign debt securities, including securities issued by foreign governments or companies in both developed and emerging markets. The Limited Term Income Fund may not invest more than 20% of its net assets in foreign debt securities. Investments in foreign debt securities will generally be determined based on the Adviser’s strategic risk/reward models which evaluates, among other things, the economic conditions affecting the U.S. and the developed and emerging markets.
The Limited Term Income Fund may also use derivatives including treasury futures, to seek increased returns, to try to manage investment risk or for hedging purposes. Futures, swaps and “structured” notes are examples of some of the types of derivatives the Limited Term Income Fund can use. The use of these derivatives may provide for risk premium and reduce the Limited Term Income Fund’s overall volatility when compared to a pure bond. Treasury futures may be used to adjust portfolio duration or to reduce the Limited Term Income Fund’s overall volatility.
The Limited Term Income Fund may also invest in certain restricted securities including securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (referred to as Rule 144A Securities).
In selecting investments for the Limited Term Income Fund, the portfolio managers analyze the overall investment opportunities and risks in different sectors of the debt securities markets by focusing on business cycle analysis, relative values between the corporate and government sectors, diversification, fundamental and technical analysis, liquidity, financing costs and/or other factors they believe will drive the risk or price performance of the securities or sector. The Limited Term Income Fund mainly seeks income earnings on the Limited Term Income Fund’s investments, consistent with preservation of capital, that may arise from decreases in interest rates, from improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security or from other investment techniques.
The Limited Term Income Fund may sell securities that the portfolio manager believes no longer meet the above criteria.
|Period
|CMIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|34.72%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|16.15%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|99.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|CMIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|32.81%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|12.85%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|99.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|CMIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|241 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|78.34%
|Number of Holdings
|133
|4
|4919
|82.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|142 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|63.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.41%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|7.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMIFX % Rank
|Bonds
|75.58%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|96.35%
|Cash
|22.89%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|1.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.52%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|69.79%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|63.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|66.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|57.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMIFX % Rank
|Government
|36.35%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|23.44%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.89%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|3.47%
|Securitized
|22.88%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|57.64%
|Corporate
|17.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.51%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|64.76%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|78.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMIFX % Rank
|US
|71.52%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|81.94%
|Non US
|4.06%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|90.28%
|CMIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|19.98%
|35.25%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|80.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CMIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CMIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|N/A
|CMIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.02%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|30.56%
|CMIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CMIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|N/A
|CMIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 27, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2021
0.64
0.6%
Mr. Strzalkowski has been a Vice President of OFI Global Asset Management, Inc. since August 2007 and a co-Team Leader for OFI Global Asset Management, Inc. Investment Grade Fixed Income Team since January 2014. He was a member of OFI Global Asset Management, Inc. Investment Grade Fixed Income Team from April 2009 to January 2014. Mr. Strzalkowski was a Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Vector Capital Management, LLC, a structured products money management firm he founded, from July 2006 through August 2007. He was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Highland Capital Management, L.P. from June 2005 through July 2006 and a Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at Microsoft Corp. from June 2003 through June 2005. He was a Vice President and Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at First Citizens Bank Trust, Capital Management Group, from April 2000 through June 2003 and a Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at Centura Banks from November 1998 through April 2000. Mr. Strzalkowski is a portfolio manager and an officer of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2021
0.64
0.6%
Avinand Jutagir serves as a research analyst on the Investment Grade Fixed Income team, specializing in agency RMBS. Prior to joining the firm in May 2010, he was a consultant with S&P’s Global Data Solutions US RMBS Edition team. From May 2006 through May 2008, Avinand was a trading analyst on the MBS dealer desk at RBC Capital Markets, covering agency and non-agency securitized products. Before joining RBC, he participated in the Trader Development Program at PEAK6 Investments, a firm specializing in proprietary equity options trading. Avinand holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Chicago. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Avinand covers securitized products.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
