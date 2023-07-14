Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
22.1%
1 yr return
25.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$1.48 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.0%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CMGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.1%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|6.91%
|1 Yr
|25.1%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|1.24%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|60.41%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|64.90%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|78.09%
* Annualized
|CMGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMGYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.48 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|40.96%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|20
|3702
|78.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|447 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|42.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.04%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|33.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMGYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.49%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|42.73%
|Cash
|1.51%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|56.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|61.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|62.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|59.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|60.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMGYX % Rank
|Technology
|32.74%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|44.15%
|Healthcare
|20.94%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|23.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.27%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|20.74%
|Industrials
|12.40%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|71.81%
|Financial Services
|5.31%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|65.07%
|Real Estate
|3.25%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|37.59%
|Communication Services
|3.11%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|43.26%
|Energy
|2.78%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|33.69%
|Basic Materials
|2.19%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|48.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|68.62%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|93.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMGYX % Rank
|US
|98.49%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|12.06%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|94.68%
|CMGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMGYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|63.48%
|CMGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CMGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMGYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|38.13%
|CMGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.394
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2018
4.3
4.3%
Mr. Emerson has been associated with the Columbia WAM or its predecessors as an investment professional since 2003 and has been a Vice President of the Trust since March 2020. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Emerson was an analyst at an equity research Columbia WAM. Mr. Emerson began his investment career in 2002 and earned a B.S. from the University of Missouri and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2018
4.3
4.3%
Ms. Maschmeyer joined Columbia WAM, a Participating Affiliate, in 2016. Prior to joining Columbia WAM, Ms. Maschmeyer was a research analyst at Oak Ridge Investments where she was responsible for U.S. consumer discretionary/staples investments. Ms. Maschmeyer began her investment career in 2001 and earned a B.A. from Denison University and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Daniel Cole is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Cole joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014. Previously, Mr. Cole was a senior portfolio manager and senior managing director at Manulife Asset Management where he was team lead for the small, smid, and mid growth strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Cole was a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993.Mr. Cole received a B.S. in pre-med curriculum from Guilford College and an MBA in finance from Virginia Tech.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
