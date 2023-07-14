Home
Columbia Select Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
CMGVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.63 -0.09 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CLSPX) Primary Other (CBSTX) A (CBSAX) C (CMCCX) Inst (CMGYX) Inst (CMGVX) Adv (CPGRX) Retirement (CMGRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

22.1%

1 yr return

25.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$1.48 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CMGVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Select Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Emerson

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including, but not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies in the Russell Midcap Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $406.3 million and $58.7 billion as of November 30, 2021). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.
The Fund invests typically in common stocks of companies believed to have the potential for long-term, above-average earnings growth but may invest in companies for their short, medium or long-term prospects. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the health care and information technology sectors. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. 
The Fund may invest in special situations, such as companies involved in initial public offerings, tender offers, mergers and other corporate restructurings, and in companies involved in management changes or companies developing new technologies. 
Read More

CMGVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.1% -26.9% 59.5% 7.09%
1 Yr 25.0% -43.3% 860.3% 1.42%
3 Yr -4.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 60.78%
5 Yr -4.1%* -28.2% 82.7% 65.10%
10 Yr -2.3%* -18.2% 13.7% 78.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 52.50%
2021 -1.9% -52.0% 83.9% 57.54%
2020 5.3% -17.6% 195.3% 77.52%
2019 5.7% -16.0% 9.5% 54.79%
2018 -5.3% -13.6% 24.1% 83.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.1% -53.4% 55.3% 6.38%
1 Yr 25.0% -60.3% 860.3% 1.06%
3 Yr -4.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 61.27%
5 Yr 0.2%* -27.5% 82.7% 47.82%
10 Yr 6.0%* -17.0% 15.4% 41.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 52.50%
2021 -1.9% -52.0% 83.9% 57.54%
2020 5.3% -17.6% 195.3% 77.52%
2019 5.7% -16.0% 9.5% 54.79%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 23.31%

NAV & Total Return History

CMGVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMGVX Category Low Category High CMGVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.48 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 40.60%
Number of Holdings 54 20 3702 77.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 447 M 360 K 10.9 B 41.84%
Weighting of Top 10 30.04% 5.5% 92.1% 33.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bio-Techne Corp 3.44%
  2. Cadence Design Systems Inc 3.42%
  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 3.29%
  4. CoStar Group Inc 3.20%
  5. Five Below Inc 3.13%
  6. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 3.08%
  7. Repligen Corp 3.07%
  8. CDW Corp 3.00%
  9. Roblox Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.99%
  10. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc 2.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMGVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.49% 23.99% 100.52% 42.38%
Cash 		1.51% -0.52% 26.94% 55.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 10.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 16.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 3.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 7.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMGVX % Rank
Technology 		32.74% 0.04% 62.17% 43.79%
Healthcare 		20.94% 0.00% 43.77% 23.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.27% 0.00% 57.41% 20.39%
Industrials 		12.40% 0.00% 38.23% 71.45%
Financial Services 		5.31% 0.00% 43.01% 64.72%
Real Estate 		3.25% 0.00% 19.28% 37.23%
Communication Services 		3.11% 0.00% 18.33% 42.91%
Energy 		2.78% 0.00% 62.10% 33.33%
Basic Materials 		2.19% 0.00% 17.25% 47.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 28.55%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 83.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMGVX % Rank
US 		98.49% 23.38% 100.52% 11.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 90.60%

CMGVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.02% 19.28% 75.14%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 50.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 26.09%

Sales Fees

CMGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CMGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 0.00% 250.31% 82.61%

CMGVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMGVX Category Low Category High CMGVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 12.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMGVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMGVX Category Low Category High CMGVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.53% -2.24% 2.75% 42.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMGVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CMGVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Emerson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2018

4.3

4.3%

Mr. Emerson has been associated with the Columbia WAM or its predecessors as an investment professional since 2003 and has been a Vice President of the Trust since March 2020. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Emerson was an analyst at an equity research Columbia WAM. Mr. Emerson began his investment career in 2002 and earned a B.S. from the University of Missouri and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago.

Erika Maschmeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2018

4.3

4.3%

Ms. Maschmeyer joined Columbia WAM, a Participating Affiliate, in 2016. Prior to joining Columbia WAM, Ms. Maschmeyer was a research analyst at Oak Ridge Investments where she was responsible for U.S. consumer discretionary/staples investments. Ms. Maschmeyer began her investment career in 2001 and earned a B.A. from Denison University and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago.

Daniel Cole

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Daniel Cole is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Cole joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014. Previously, Mr. Cole was a senior portfolio manager and senior managing director at Manulife Asset Management where he was team lead for the small, smid, and mid growth strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Cole was a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993.Mr. Cole received a B.S. in pre-med curriculum from Guilford College and an MBA in finance from Virginia Tech.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

