CM Advisors Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
CMFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.42 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (CMFIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CM Advisors Fixed Income Fund

CMFIX | Fund

$10.42

$28.6 M

3.38%

$0.35

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$28.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CM Advisors Fixed Income Fund

CMFIX | Fund

$10.42

$28.6 M

3.38%

$0.35

1.35%

CMFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CM Advisors Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CM Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Mar 24, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Arnold Van Den Berg

Fund Description

To meet its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar denominated fixed income securities that the Advisor believes are undervalued. The Fund may invest in all types of fixed income securities but will typically invest in fixed income securities such as corporate bonds, U.S. government securities and mortgage-backed securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in fixed income investments, which include fixed income securities and shares of other registered investment companies (“RICs”) that invest primarily in fixed income securities. Fund shareholders will be provided with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in the foregoing policy.

While the Advisor considers potential income from fixed income securities (interest payments to be made on bonds and notes) when evaluating possible investments for the Fund, the Advisor’s primary criteria for fixed income securities relates to their appreciation potential. In selecting fixed income securities for the Fund, the Advisor generally:

Reviews the maturity, yield, and ratings from nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (e.g., Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”)) of a fixed income security, both independently and in relation to the Fund’s current portfolio;
Analyzes the current and projected financial and economic conditions of the issuer and the market for its securities using proprietary research models; and
Seeks to purchase fixed income securities that the Advisor believes (i) fit the desired mix of fixed income securities for the portfolio (e.g., the types of securities, maturities and yields then targeted for the Fund); and (ii) offer opportunities for price appreciation.

The Fund may, without limitation, purchase fixed income securities of any credit quality, maturity, or yield. Accordingly, the Fund may hold fixed income securities that receive the highest ratings from Moody’s, S&P, Fitch or a similar rating agency, and fixed income securities that receive lower or the lowest ratings. There is no limitation on the number or amount of lower-rated fixed income securities, such as high-yield or junk bonds, that the Fund may purchase. The Fund may also, without limitation, purchase fixed income securities in any sector and issued by any size company, municipality or government body.

While the Fund’s primary focus is investing in fixed income securities, the Fund may invest in cash or cash equivalent positions (e.g., money market funds, short-term U.S. Government obligations, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements) when the Advisor believes the fixed income securities markets offer limited investment opportunity or are overpriced. At times the Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalent positions for extended periods of time while the Advisor waits for the fixed income securities markets to offer more attractive opportunities.

Read More

CMFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -6.3% 3.8% 4.69%
1 Yr -0.8% -11.5% 2.9% 39.06%
3 Yr -1.2%* -6.1% 1.3% 5.90%
5 Yr -1.3%* -10.6% 3.2% 74.70%
10 Yr -1.0%* -11.7% 2.2% 76.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -17.7% -2.5% 8.14%
2021 0.3% -2.0% 2.2% 4.18%
2020 -0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 94.58%
2019 0.1% -28.6% 3.0% 98.27%
2018 -1.0% -3.7% 0.4% 99.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -6.3% 3.8% 4.69%
1 Yr -0.8% -11.5% 1.9% 34.72%
3 Yr -1.2%* -6.1% 4.5% 7.61%
5 Yr -1.1%* -8.3% 1.7% 68.64%
10 Yr 0.4%* -10.2% 2.1% 12.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -17.7% -2.5% 7.43%
2021 0.3% -2.0% 2.2% 4.18%
2020 -0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 94.77%
2019 0.1% -28.6% 3.0% 98.27%
2018 -0.6% -1.0% 1.3% 96.67%

NAV & Total Return History

CMFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMFIX Category Low Category High CMFIX % Rank
Net Assets 28.6 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 96.01%
Number of Holdings 29 4 4919 92.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 20 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 88.89%
Weighting of Top 10 69.66% 1.7% 100.0% 3.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 21.86%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.38% 18.53%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 15.70%
  4. Allspring Treasury Plus MMkt Inst 12.74%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 7.84%
  6. PHI Group Inc Ordinary Shares - New 7.29%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 6.89%
  8. Wells Fargo & Company 2.55% 5.94%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 5.93%
  10. PHI Group Inc 5.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMFIX % Rank
Bonds 		69.32% 49.71% 194.71% 98.26%
Cash 		23.38% -102.46% 39.20% 1.56%
Stocks 		7.29% -0.66% 11.31% 1.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 66.84%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 58.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 97.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMFIX % Rank
Financial Services 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 7.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% 75.38%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.45% 75.38%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.31% 78.46%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% 73.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.77%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% 84.62%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% 73.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% 75.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 75.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMFIX % Rank
US 		7.29% -0.54% 9.00% 0.87%
Non US 		0.00% -0.66% 2.31% 57.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMFIX % Rank
Government 		55.60% 0.00% 73.63% 7.29%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.22% 0.00% 44.09% 1.22%
Corporate 		19.18% 0.00% 100.00% 79.34%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 65.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.27% 97.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 79.34%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMFIX % Rank
US 		68.97% 0.00% 165.96% 88.37%
Non US 		0.35% 0.00% 72.71% 97.22%

CMFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.01% 19.98% 13.33%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.19% 89.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 44.61%

Sales Fees

CMFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CMFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 67.91%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 2.00% 500.00% 17.93%

CMFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMFIX Category Low Category High CMFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.38% 0.00% 11.01% 93.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMFIX Category Low Category High CMFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.33% -1.27% 4.98% 7.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CMFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Arnold Van Den Berg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2011

10.63

10.6%

Mr. Arnold Van Den Berg is Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and a Principal of Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. Mr. Arnold Van Den Berg founded the Van Den Berg Management I, Inc in 1974 and has worked in the investment management business since 1968. Mr. Brilliant has served as co-manager of the CM ADVISORS FIXED INCOME FUND for the periods from the Fund’s inception to 2009 and from 2015 to the present.

James Brilliant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Mr. Brilliant is Chief Financial Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of at Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. He has been employed by Van Den Berg Management I, Inc since 1986. Brilliant has investment management and financial analysis experience and has served as co-portfolio manager or a member of an investment committee. Brilliant holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

