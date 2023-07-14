Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$28.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
69.7%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To meet its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar denominated fixed income securities that the Advisor believes are undervalued. The Fund may invest in all types of fixed income securities but will typically invest in fixed income securities such as corporate bonds, U.S. government securities and mortgage-backed securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in fixed income investments, which include fixed income securities and shares of other registered investment companies (“RICs”) that invest primarily in fixed income securities. Fund shareholders will be provided with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in the foregoing policy.
While the Advisor considers potential income from fixed income securities (interest payments to be made on bonds and notes) when evaluating possible investments for the Fund, the Advisor’s primary criteria for fixed income securities relates to their appreciation potential. In selecting fixed income securities for the Fund, the Advisor generally:
|●
|Reviews the maturity, yield, and ratings from nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (e.g., Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”)) of a fixed income security, both independently and in relation to the Fund’s current portfolio;
|●
|Analyzes the current and projected financial and economic conditions of the issuer and the market for its securities using proprietary research models; and
|●
|Seeks to purchase fixed income securities that the Advisor believes (i) fit the desired mix of fixed income securities for the portfolio (e.g., the types of securities, maturities and yields then targeted for the Fund); and (ii) offer opportunities for price appreciation.
The Fund may, without limitation, purchase fixed income securities of any credit quality, maturity, or yield. Accordingly, the Fund may hold fixed income securities that receive the highest ratings from Moody’s, S&P, Fitch or a similar rating agency, and fixed income securities that receive lower or the lowest ratings. There is no limitation on the number or amount of lower-rated fixed income securities, such as high-yield or junk bonds, that the Fund may purchase. The Fund may also, without limitation, purchase fixed income securities in any sector and issued by any size company, municipality or government body.
While the Fund’s primary focus is investing in fixed income securities, the Fund may invest in cash or cash equivalent positions (e.g., money market funds, short-term U.S. Government obligations, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements) when the Advisor believes the fixed income securities markets offer limited investment opportunity or are overpriced. At times the Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalent positions for extended periods of time while the Advisor waits for the fixed income securities markets to offer more attractive opportunities.
|Period
|CMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|4.69%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|39.06%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|5.90%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|74.70%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|76.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|8.14%
|2021
|0.3%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|4.18%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|94.58%
|2019
|0.1%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|98.27%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|99.79%
|Period
|CMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|4.69%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|34.72%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|7.61%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|68.64%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|12.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|7.43%
|2021
|0.3%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|4.18%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|94.77%
|2019
|0.1%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|98.27%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|96.67%
|CMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.6 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|96.01%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|4
|4919
|92.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|88.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.66%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|3.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|69.32%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|98.26%
|Cash
|23.38%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|1.56%
|Stocks
|7.29%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|1.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|66.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|58.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|97.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMFIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|75.38%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|75.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|78.46%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|73.85%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.77%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|84.62%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|73.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|75.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|75.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMFIX % Rank
|US
|7.29%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|0.87%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|57.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMFIX % Rank
|Government
|55.60%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|7.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.22%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|1.22%
|Corporate
|19.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.34%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|65.10%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|97.92%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|79.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMFIX % Rank
|US
|68.97%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|88.37%
|Non US
|0.35%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|97.22%
|CMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|13.33%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|89.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|44.61%
|CMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|67.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|17.93%
|CMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.38%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|93.75%
|CMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.33%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|7.82%
|CMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.466
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2011
10.63
10.6%
Mr. Arnold Van Den Berg is Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and a Principal of Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. Mr. Arnold Van Den Berg founded the Van Den Berg Management I, Inc in 1974 and has worked in the investment management business since 1968. Mr. Brilliant has served as co-manager of the CM ADVISORS FIXED INCOME FUND for the periods from the Fund’s inception to 2009 and from 2015 to the present.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Brilliant is Chief Financial Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of at Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. He has been employed by Van Den Berg Management I, Inc since 1986. Brilliant has investment management and financial analysis experience and has served as co-portfolio manager or a member of an investment committee. Brilliant holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...