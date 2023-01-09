Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 09/01/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$22.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.6%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/01/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CMERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|2.8%
|23.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-43.1%
|4.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.0%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.0%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CMERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|68.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.4%
|37.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|18.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.8%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-27.8%
|75.2%
|N/A
|Period
|CMERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|2.8%
|23.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-43.0%
|6.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.7%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CMERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.0%
|68.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|8.9%
|37.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.0%
|18.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.3%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-27.8%
|96.0%
|N/A
|CMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.5 M
|1.55 M
|382 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|6
|5
|9089
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25 M
|-2.08 B
|32.8 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.57%
|4.2%
|391.9%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMERX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.00%
|31.22%
|121.87%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.93%
|-24.02%
|33.18%
|N/A
|Other
|0.07%
|-3.14%
|16.29%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.19%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.82%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-40.90%
|66.62%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMERX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.01%
|0.00%
|28.68%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.18%
|0.02%
|26.61%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|13.38%
|0.00%
|26.68%
|N/A
|Technology
|11.63%
|0.01%
|26.73%
|N/A
|Industrials
|11.41%
|0.00%
|23.25%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|7.77%
|0.02%
|32.90%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|5.63%
|0.00%
|24.56%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|5.37%
|0.00%
|14.60%
|N/A
|Energy
|2.52%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|1.88%
|0.00%
|12.35%
|N/A
|Utilities
|1.23%
|0.00%
|15.14%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMERX % Rank
|Non US
|98.59%
|-1.23%
|134.10%
|N/A
|US
|0.41%
|-12.23%
|100.94%
|N/A
|CMERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.36%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CMERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|CMERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|366.00%
|N/A
|CMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|N/A
|CMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-1.71%
|3.47%
|N/A
|CMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2009
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.462
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2010
4.83
4.8%
Fred Copper, a portfolio manager of Columbia Management Advisors, LLC (Columbia Advisors), is the lead manager for the Fund and has co-managed the Fund since October, 2005. Mr. Copper has been associated with Columbia Advisors or its predecessors since September, 2005. Prior to October, 2005, Mr. Copper was a senior vice president with Putnam Investments from March, 2001 to September, 2005 and an assistant vice president with Wellington Management Company, LLP from July, 1998 to February, 2001.Mr. Copper began his investment career in 1990, and earned a B.S. from Boston College and a M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 20, 2009
6.02
6.0%
Colin Moore has been a portfolio manager and the head of active equity for Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC since 2002. Mr. Moore also serves as co-manager for Nations Strategic Growth Fund. Mr. Moore may also manage other investment products for both BACAP and Columbia Management. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Moore was chief investment officer of global/international value equities, portfolio manager, and associate director of research at Putnam Investments from 2000 to 2001. While serving in this role, he personally managed $3 billion, in addition to 29 analysts and five portfolio managers. Prior to joining Putnam in 2000, Mr. Moore was director of research and chief investment officer for Rockefeller & Co. in New York and London from 1991 to 1999. Mr. Moore has been in the investment community since 1980. Mr. Moore attended the London Business School, where he completed their investment management program and is an associate by examination of the U.K. Institute of Investment Management & Research (AIIMR).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|27.52
|7.14
|5.08
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...