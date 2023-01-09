Colin Moore has been a portfolio manager and the head of active equity for Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC since 2002. Mr. Moore also serves as co-manager for Nations Strategic Growth Fund. Mr. Moore may also manage other investment products for both BACAP and Columbia Management. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Moore was chief investment officer of global/international value equities, portfolio manager, and associate director of research at Putnam Investments from 2000 to 2001. While serving in this role, he personally managed $3 billion, in addition to 29 analysts and five portfolio managers. Prior to joining Putnam in 2000, Mr. Moore was director of research and chief investment officer for Rockefeller & Co. in New York and London from 1991 to 1999. Mr. Moore has been in the investment community since 1980. Mr. Moore attended the London Business School, where he completed their investment management program and is an associate by examination of the U.K. Institute of Investment Management & Research (AIIMR).