Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CMERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Masters International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia
  • Inception Date
    Feb 14, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Fred Copper

Fund Description

CMERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 2.8% 23.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -43.1% 4.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.0% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.1% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 68.4% N/A
2021 N/A -2.4% 37.4% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 18.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.8% 7.2% N/A
2018 N/A -27.8% 75.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 2.8% 23.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -43.0% 6.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -11.4% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.9% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.7% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.0% 68.4% N/A
2021 N/A 8.9% 37.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.0% 18.8% N/A
2019 N/A -26.3% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -27.8% 96.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CMERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMERX Category Low Category High CMERX % Rank
Net Assets 22.5 M 1.55 M 382 B N/A
Number of Holdings 6 5 9089 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 25 M -2.08 B 32.8 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 99.57% 4.2% 391.9% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia European Equity I 59.63%
  2. Columbia Pacific/Asia I 29.74%
  3. Columbia Acorn International I 4.98%
  4. Columbia Emerging Markets I 4.87%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar15 0.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMERX % Rank
Stocks 		99.00% 31.22% 121.87% N/A
Cash 		0.93% -24.02% 33.18% N/A
Other 		0.07% -3.14% 16.29% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.19% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.82% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -40.90% 66.62% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMERX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.01% 0.00% 28.68% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		18.18% 0.02% 26.61% N/A
Healthcare 		13.38% 0.00% 26.68% N/A
Technology 		11.63% 0.01% 26.73% N/A
Industrials 		11.41% 0.00% 23.25% N/A
Consumer Defense 		7.77% 0.02% 32.90% N/A
Basic Materials 		5.63% 0.00% 24.56% N/A
Communication Services 		5.37% 0.00% 14.60% N/A
Energy 		2.52% 0.00% 22.43% N/A
Real Estate 		1.88% 0.00% 12.35% N/A
Utilities 		1.23% 0.00% 15.14% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMERX % Rank
Non US 		98.59% -1.23% 134.10% N/A
US 		0.41% -12.23% 100.94% N/A

CMERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.00% 4.65% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.36% N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CMERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

CMERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 366.00% N/A

CMERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMERX Category Low Category High CMERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.19% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMERX Category Low Category High CMERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -1.71% 3.47% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CMERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Fred Copper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

4.83

4.8%

Fred Copper, a portfolio manager of Columbia Management Advisors, LLC (Columbia Advisors), is the lead manager for the Fund and has co-managed the Fund since October, 2005. Mr. Copper has been associated with Columbia Advisors or its predecessors since September, 2005. Prior to October, 2005, Mr. Copper was a senior vice president with Putnam Investments from March, 2001 to September, 2005 and an assistant vice president with Wellington Management Company, LLP from July, 1998 to February, 2001.Mr. Copper began his investment career in 1990, and earned a B.S. from Boston College and a M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Colin Moore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2009

6.02

6.0%

Colin Moore has been a portfolio manager and the head of active equity for Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC since 2002. Mr. Moore also serves as co-manager for Nations Strategic Growth Fund. Mr. Moore may also manage other investment products for both BACAP and Columbia Management. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Moore was chief investment officer of global/international value equities, portfolio manager, and associate director of research at Putnam Investments from 2000 to 2001. While serving in this role, he personally managed $3 billion, in addition to 29 analysts and five portfolio managers. Prior to joining Putnam in 2000, Mr. Moore was director of research and chief investment officer for Rockefeller & Co. in New York and London from 1991 to 1999. Mr. Moore has been in the investment community since 1980. Mr. Moore attended the London Business School, where he completed their investment management program and is an associate by examination of the U.K. Institute of Investment Management & Research (AIIMR).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 27.52 7.14 5.08

