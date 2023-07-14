Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-15.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$834 M
Holdings in Top 10
67.7%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CMCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|38.76%
|1 Yr
|-15.9%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|66.29%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|68.00%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|70.86%
|10 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|78.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-27.1%
|171.4%
|45.76%
|1 Yr
|-15.9%
|-55.0%
|2035.5%
|66.10%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|76.02%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-26.7%
|83.1%
|69.29%
|10 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-20.5%
|29.4%
|75.51%
* Annualized
|CMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|834 M
|554 K
|56.7 B
|42.70%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|1
|846
|64.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|565 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|55.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.66%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|75.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCYX % Rank
|Cash
|69.71%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|15.94%
|Other
|20.98%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|54.35%
|Bonds
|9.32%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|66.43%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|98.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|97.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCYX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|88.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.40%
|Government
|11.79%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.40%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|96.77%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|96.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|96.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCYX % Rank
|US
|9.32%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|67.39%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|92.03%
|CMCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|52.94%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|70.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|CMCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|96.15%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CMCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|43.52%
|CMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|25.83%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|98.80%
|CMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.64%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|59.12%
|CMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$1.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.468
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Mr. Morris joined VanEck in 2012. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s CM Commodity Index Strategy and Strategist for VanEck’s Global Hard Asset Strategy, focusing on macro strategies, commodities trading, and client development. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Morris was a macro/commodities trading specialist, manager of a futures clearing and execution service, and a client relationship manager at various top financial services companies. He has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Morris earned a BA in Economics from the University of Vermont.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Mr. Krenzer joined VanEck in 1994. He serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s CM Commodity Index Strategy and Head of Active Equity Trading for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy, Global Hard Assets Strategy and Gold Strategies, specializing in trade construction and execution. Mr. Krenzer is also Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Fund. He has over 20 years of experience in investing in commodities, natural resource equities, and global fixed income. Mr. Krenzer is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. He earned a BS in Finance with a minor in Economics (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Syracuse University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
