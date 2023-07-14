Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
46.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
22.2%
Net Assets
$9.12 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.4%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 92.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in the common stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund will normally invest at least 95% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities contained in the Index (the “95% Policy”). The Fund may also lend its securities.
Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index. The Index is composed of the common stocks of mid-size companies that operate their businesses in a manner consistent with The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”). Mid-size companies are the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization, excluding real estate investment trusts, business development companies and approximately the 200 largest publicly traded U.S. companies. The Calvert Principles serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their float-adjusted market capitalization within the relevant sector, subject to certain prescribed limits. The Index is owned by CRM, which also serves as investment adviser to the Fund. Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, and Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, manage the Index construction process at CRM.
As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 604 companies, and the market capitalization ranged from approximately $532 million to $73.6 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $23.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Index are subject to change. The number of companies in the Index will change over time due to CRM’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.
Indexing. An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment performance. An index (or “passively managed”) fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down. To track the Index as closely as possible, the Fund attempts to remain fully invested in stocks.
The Fund uses a replication method of indexing. The replication method involves holding every security in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. Unlike the Index, however, the Fund is subject to certain regulatory requirements that can limit its ability to fully replicate the Index. For example, the Fund is subject to diversification and concentration limitations that can require the Fund's holdings to materially deviate from the Index.
If Fund assets should ever decline to below $5 million, the Fund may use the sampling method. The sampling method involves selecting a representative number of securities that will resemble the Index in terms of key risk and other characteristics.
|Period
|CMCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|81.35%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|28.42%
|3 Yr
|46.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|0.70%
|5 Yr
|22.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|0.73%
|10 Yr
|11.7%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|1.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|26.81%
|2021
|3.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|86.89%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|29.83%
|2019
|4.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|47.43%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|74.44%
|Period
|CMCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|81.35%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|25.17%
|3 Yr
|46.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|0.70%
|5 Yr
|23.8%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|0.74%
|10 Yr
|16.3%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|0.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|26.81%
|2021
|3.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|86.89%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|29.74%
|2019
|4.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|47.43%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|64.70%
|CMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.12 M
|1 M
|151 B
|98.26%
|Number of Holdings
|135
|2
|1727
|21.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.43 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|97.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.40%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|97.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.11%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|81.22%
|Cash
|3.89%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|16.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|54.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|50.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|51.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|52.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.09%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|62.68%
|Technology
|16.33%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|15.79%
|Healthcare
|15.21%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|72.15%
|Industrials
|10.97%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|56.61%
|Consumer Defense
|8.37%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|52.78%
|Communication Services
|7.47%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|23.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.65%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|51.62%
|Energy
|5.19%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|79.22%
|Basic Materials
|4.50%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|24.52%
|Real Estate
|4.39%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|28.68%
|Utilities
|3.83%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|60.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCRX % Rank
|US
|95.11%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|40.69%
|Non US
|1.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|79.24%
|CMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|25.04%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|100.00%
|CMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|87.30%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|92.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|86.73%
|CMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|80.79%
|CMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|37.06%
|CMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2000
20.61
20.6%
Tom is CEO of CornerCap Investment Counsel and is a member of the investment committee. He and Gene Hoots co-founded the firm, which was incorporated in 1989. Tom is also President and Treasurer of CornerCap Group of Funds. His previous positions included being Chief Investment Officer of RJR Investment Management, Inc., the investment advisory subsidiary of RJR Nabisco, and a consultant for Arthur Andersen & Co. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Atlanta. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). He has an MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Ohio University and a MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2005
15.93
15.9%
Jeff is CornerCap's Director of Research, overseeing the day-to-day execution of Fundametrics® and research of the firm's investment products. He is a member of the investment committee and Portfolio Manager. He comanages the three CornerCap mutual funds (Small Cap Value, Large/Mid Cap Value, and Balanced). Jeff joined CornerCap in 2000 and served as the firm’s trader for three years. He returned in 2004 as a research analyst. Jeff is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. He has a BS in Finance from Oklahoma State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2013
7.59
7.6%
Cannon became Chief Executive Officer in June 2020 after thirteen years as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Since joining the firm in 2007, he’s led the firm’s investment committee and oversaw the firm’s investment strategies and process, stock and asset class research, and portfolio management. He also co-manages the three CornerCap mutual funds (Small Cap Value, Large Cap Value, and Balanced). Prior to joining CornerCap, Cannon was a senior equity analyst at CIBC World Markets (formerly Oppenheimer), covering IT business services (2006-07), wireless services (2001-05), and emerging telecom (1998-05). Cannon has provided commentary on CNBC, CNN, Lou Dobbs MoneyLine, and Bloomberg News. He has also been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Fortune, among other publications. He was rated a five-star analyst by Zachs Research in 2006. Cannon has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Princeton University in Political Economy. Public service is important to Cannon. He heads the investment committee for the Wesleyan College endowment, serves as Chair of the Advisory Board for the Center for Ethics at Emory University, and is President-Elect of the Atlanta Rotary Club. He is a past Board member of the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation and also currently serves as Chair of the Georgia Tennis Foundation, among other nonprofit endeavors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...