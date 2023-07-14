Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of micro-capitalization companies. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, both domestic and foreign, convertible securities, rights, warrants and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). While there is no limit on investing in foreign securities, the Fund does not expect investment in foreign securities to exceed 20% of the Fund’s total assets. The Adviser considers micro market capitalization (“micro-cap”) companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase (including the existing portfolio), have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell Micro Cap® Index. The Fund will not change this policy unless it notifies shareholders at least 60 days in advance. This policy does not require the Fund to sell the security of a micro-cap company if such company’s market capitalization moves outside the range of the market capitalization in the Russell Micro Cap® Index. As of November 10, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell Micro Cap® Index was from $12.8 million to $4.7 billion. For purposes of this policy, “net assets” includes any borrowings for investment purposes. The Adviser follows an investment style which seeks to identify higher quality companies growing through multiple business cycles. The Adviser generally invests the Fund’s assets in micro-cap companies with expected earnings growth that exceed that of the average of all U.S. publicly traded companies, where valuations seem reasonable compared to the expected earnings growth, where financial characteristics, based on fundamental analysis, appear to be strong, where (in the Adviser’s opinion) the business model offers sustainable competitive advantage as may be evident by market share or technological/product advantages relative to peers, and where management has an important ownership stake in the company that aligns their incentives with those of shareholders. The Adviser uses a bottom-up approach in selecting securities. Bottom-up investing focuses on the analysis of individual company fundamentals while placing less significance on macroeconomic factors. The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may, from time to time, hold a significant amount of securities of companies within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the Producer Durables, Healthcare and Technology sectors There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.