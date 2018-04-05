Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$21.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.3%
Expense Ratio 2.40%
Front Load 3.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.82%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CMCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|63.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|6.73%
|Period
|CMCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|82.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|15.10%
|CMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.3 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|94.53%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|20
|3702
|89.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.07 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|95.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.31%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|21.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.76%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|54.85%
|Bonds
|2.24%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|0.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|67.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|68.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|64.90%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|94.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCIX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.64%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|3.17%
|Financial Services
|18.02%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|7.41%
|Technology
|13.29%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|95.59%
|Basic Materials
|9.41%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|2.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.90%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|91.53%
|Energy
|6.04%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|8.82%
|Healthcare
|5.33%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|93.83%
|Consumer Defense
|5.15%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|10.41%
|Real Estate
|4.98%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|19.58%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|73.90%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|95.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCIX % Rank
|US
|91.09%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|76.54%
|Non US
|6.67%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|21.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCIX % Rank
|Government
|2.24%
|0.00%
|99.86%
|1.35%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|63.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.61%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.57%
|63.90%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.73%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|63.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMCIX % Rank
|US
|2.24%
|0.00%
|36.45%
|0.88%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.30%
|64.90%
|CMCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.40%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|3.23%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.96%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|86.53%
|CMCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CMCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.82%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|55.40%
|CMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|68.25%
|CMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.12%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|85.15%
|CMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
2.01
2.0%
Alexander L.M. Cripps, CFA, Vice President and portfolio manager of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
2.01
2.0%
W. Jameson McFadden, Vice President and portfolio manager of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
