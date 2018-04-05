Home
CMCIX (Mutual Fund)

CMCIX (Mutual Fund)

Wellington Shields All-Cap Fund

CMCIX | Fund

$17.81

$21.3 M

0.00%

2.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$21.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.82%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Wellington Shields All-Cap Fund

CMCIX | Fund

$17.81

$21.3 M

0.00%

2.40%

CMCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wellington Shields All-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wellington Shields
  • Inception Date
    Apr 07, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander L.M. Cripps

Fund Description

CMCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -26.9% 59.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -43.3% 860.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.8% 41.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.3% 82.5% N/A
10 Yr -0.5%* -18.3% 13.6% 63.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 1542.7% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 -0.6% -13.6% 24.1% 6.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -53.4% 55.3% N/A
1 Yr N/A -60.3% 860.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.8% 41.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.6% 82.5% N/A
10 Yr -0.5%* -17.1% 15.4% 82.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 1542.7% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 -0.6% -13.6% 24.1% 15.10%

NAV & Total Return History

CMCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMCIX Category Low Category High CMCIX % Rank
Net Assets 21.3 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 94.53%
Number of Holdings 37 20 3702 89.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.07 M 360 K 10.9 B 95.59%
Weighting of Top 10 36.31% 5.5% 92.1% 21.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. XPO Logistics Inc 5.36%
  2. Stanley Black & Decker Inc 4.20%
  3. HollyFrontier Corp 3.92%
  4. Cintas Corp 3.86%
  5. Thor Industries Inc 3.39%
  6. Zebra Technologies Corp 3.27%
  7. Harris Corp 3.19%
  8. SVB Financial Group 3.16%
  9. Dycom Industries Inc 3.01%
  10. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 2.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMCIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.76% 23.99% 100.52% 54.85%
Bonds 		2.24% 0.00% 44.75% 0.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 67.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 68.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 64.90%
Cash 		0.00% -0.52% 26.94% 94.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMCIX % Rank
Industrials 		27.64% 0.00% 38.23% 3.17%
Financial Services 		18.02% 0.00% 43.01% 7.41%
Technology 		13.29% 0.04% 62.17% 95.59%
Basic Materials 		9.41% 0.00% 17.25% 2.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.90% 0.00% 57.41% 91.53%
Energy 		6.04% 0.00% 62.10% 8.82%
Healthcare 		5.33% 0.00% 43.77% 93.83%
Consumer Defense 		5.15% 0.00% 16.40% 10.41%
Real Estate 		4.98% 0.00% 19.28% 19.58%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 73.90%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 95.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMCIX % Rank
US 		91.09% 23.38% 100.52% 76.54%
Non US 		6.67% 0.00% 35.22% 21.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMCIX % Rank
Government 		2.24% 0.00% 99.86% 1.35%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 63.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.61%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 30.57% 63.90%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 68.73%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 63.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMCIX % Rank
US 		2.24% 0.00% 36.45% 0.88%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 8.30% 64.90%

CMCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.40% 0.02% 19.28% 3.23%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.96%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.40% 86.53%

Sales Fees

CMCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.00% 3.00% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CMCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.82% 0.00% 250.31% 55.40%

CMCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMCIX Category Low Category High CMCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 68.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMCIX Category Low Category High CMCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.12% -2.24% 2.75% 85.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CMCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander L.M. Cripps

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2016

2.01

2.0%

Alexander L.M. Cripps, CFA, Vice President and portfolio manager of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC.

W. Jameson McFadden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2016

2.01

2.0%

W. Jameson McFadden, Vice President and portfolio manager of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

