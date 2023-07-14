The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in instruments that derive their value from the performance of the UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Total Return Index (the “CMCI”), as described below, and in bonds, debt securities and other fixed income instruments (“Fixed Income Instruments”) issued by various U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments, including commodity index- linked notes, swap agreements, commodity futures contracts and options on futures contracts that provide economic exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets, as represented by the CMCI and its constituents.

Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, metals, and agricultural products. A commodity-linked derivative is a derivative instrument whose value is linked to the movement of a commodity, commodity index, commodity option or futures contract. The value of commodity-linked derivative instruments may be affected by overall market movements and other factors affecting the value of a particular industry or commodity, such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments.

The CMCI is a rules-based, composite benchmark index diversified across 29 commodity components from the following five sectors: energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock. The CMCI is comprised of futures contracts with maturities ranging from three months up to a maximum of about three years for each commodity, depending on liquidity. The return of the CMCI reflects a combination of (i) the returns on the futures contracts comprising the CMCI; and (ii) the fixed-income return that would be earned on a hypothetical portfolio of 13-week U.S. Treasury bills theoretically deposited as full collateral for the notional exposure of hypothetical positions in the futures contracts comprising the CMCI. The selection and relative weightings of the components of the CMCI are designed to reflect the economic significance and market liquidity of each commodity, as determined based on global economic data, consumption data, commodity futures prices, open interest and volume data. The maturity of each commodity component in the CMCI remains fixed at a predefined time interval at all times by means of a continuous rolling process, in which a weighted percentage of shorter dated contracts for each commodity are swapped for longer dated contracts on a daily basis. The CMCI is rebalanced monthly back to the target weightings of the commodity components of the CMCI and the target weightings of all commodity components are revised once per year. A more detailed description of the CMCI is contained in Appendix A to the prospectus.

The Fund will seek to track the returns of the CMCI by entering into swap contracts and commodity index-linked notes with one or more counterparties, which contracts and notes will rise and fall in value in response to changes in the value of the CMCI. As of the date of this prospectus, UBS AG (“UBS”) was the only available counterparty with which the Fund may enter into such swap contracts on the CMCI. The Fund may enter into such contracts and notes directly or indirectly through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund (the “Subsidiary”). Commodity index-linked notes are derivative debt instruments with principal and/or coupon payments linked to the performance of commodity indices (such as the CMCI). These commodity index-linked notes are sometimes referred to as “structured notes” because the terms of these notes may be structured by the issuer and the purchaser of the note. The Fund may also seek to gain exposure to the individual commodity components of the CMCI by investing in futures contracts that comprise the CMCI, either directly or indirectly through the Subsidiary.

For tax reasons, it may be advantageous for the Fund to create and maintain its exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, by investing in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is managed by the Adviser for the exclusive benefit of the Fund. As discussed in greater detail elsewhere in this prospectus, the Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in commodity-linked swap agreements and other commodity-linked derivative instruments including futures. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in the Subsidiary.

The derivative instruments in which the Fund and the Subsidiary primarily intend to invest are instruments linked to commodity indices, such as the CMCI, and instruments linked to the value of a particular commodity or commodity futures contract, or a subset of commodities or commodity futures contracts. These instruments may specify exposure to commodity futures with different roll dates, reset dates or contract months than those specified by a particular commodity index. As a result, the

commodity-linked derivatives component of the Fund’s portfolio may deviate from the returns of any particular commodity index. The Fund or the Subsidiary may over-weight or under-weight its exposure to a particular commodity index, or a subset of commodities, such that the Fund has greater or lesser exposure to that index than the value of the Fund’s net assets, or greater or lesser exposure to a subset of commodities than is represented by a particular commodity index. Such deviations may be the result of temporary market fluctuations, and under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to maintain notional exposure to one or more commodity indices within 5% (plus or minus) of the value of the Fund’s net assets. To the extent the CMCI is concentrated in a particular industry (or one or more commodities that comprise an industry) the Fund will necessarily be concentrated in that industry.

Assets not invested in commodity-linked derivative instruments or the Subsidiary may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments, including derivative Fixed Income Instruments.