The Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities of emerging markets issuers. For these purposes, emerging market countries are generally those either defined by World Bank-defined per capita income brackets or determined to be an emerging market based on the Fund investment team’s qualitative judgments about a country’s level of economic and institutional development, among other factors. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in fixed income securities of issuers that are located in emerging markets countries, or that earn 50% or more of their total revenues from goods or services produced in emerging markets countries or from sales made in emerging markets countries.

Fixed income securities may be denominated in either U.S. dollars or the local currency of the issuer. While the Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in the securities of foreign governmental and corporate entities located in the same country, it will not invest 25% or more of its total assets in any single issuer. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas. The Fund can invest in emerging market sovereign debt instruments of any credit quality, including those rated investment grade and below investment grade or considered to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high yield” investments or “junk bonds”). Although the emerging markets sovereign debt universe largely consists of investment grade instruments, a significant portion of that universe is rated in these lower rating categories. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including interest rate futures) and swaps (including credit default swaps and credit default swap indexes) for hedging and investment purposes.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.