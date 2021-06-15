Home
Trending ETFs

CMBVX (Mutual Fund)

CMBVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Curasset Capital Management Core Bond Fund

CMBVX | Fund

-

$177 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$177 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CMBVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Curasset Capital Management Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Core Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in investment-grade debt securities (generally referred to as “bonds”). A debt security is a security representing money borrowed by the issuer that must be repaid. The terms of a debt security specify the amount of principal, the interest rate or discount, and the time or times at which payments are due. Debt securities can include:

Domestic and foreign corporate debt obligations;
Domestic and foreign government debt obligations, including U.S. government securities;
Mortgage-related securities;
Asset-backed securities; and
Other debt obligations. 

The portfolio managers’ overall strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds. The Core Bond Fund’s investments in U.S. Government securities may include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or federally-chartered entities referred to as “instrumentalities.” There is no required allocation of the Core Bond Fund’s assets among the above classes of securities, but the Core Bond Fund focuses mainly on U.S. Government securities and investment-grade corporate debt securities. The portfolio managers will conduct their own credit analysis on all potential investments. This analysis will include a review of credit ratings where available and, it will typically consider such other factors like prepayment, correlation, and volatility. The portfolio managers tend to favor securities that are considered less risky from a credit risk standpoint over those that are considered riskier. However, when market conditions change, the portfolio managers might change the Core Bond Fund’s relative asset allocations. Sector allocations are generally determined based on what the portfolio managers’ insights and judgments about risk, relative value, liquidity, diversification and/or other features of the available sectors that may make them more or less attractive for investment. When the portfolio managers perceive considerable risk in the market, they may decide to increase portfolio diversification and limit sector exposure. However, when the portfolio managers believe, a sector is well positioned based on current market conditions they may decide to overweight exposure to such sector.

The Core Bond Fund can invest up to 20% of its total assets in lower-grade, high-yield debt securities that are below investment-grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”) and are considered speculative instruments. “Investment-grade” debt securities are rated in one of the top four rating categories by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s. The Core Bond Fund may also invest in unrated securities, in which it may internally assign ratings to certain of those securities, after assessing their credit quality, in investment-grade or below-investment-grade categories similar to those of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. There can be no assurance, nor is it intended, that the Adviser’s credit analysis is consistent or comparable with the credit analysis process used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. When deciding whether to adjust the credit risk exposure of the Core Bond Fund’s debt investments or allocations among various sectors, the portfolio managers weigh factors such as the overall outlook for inflation and the global economy, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-grade securities may offer over investment-grade bonds.

The Core Bond Fund has no limitations on the range of maturities of the debt securities in which it can invest and may hold securities with short-, medium- or long-term maturities. The maturity of a security differs from its effective duration, which attempts to measure the expected volatility of a security’s price to interest rate changes. For example, if a bond has an effective duration of three years, a 1% increase in general interest rates would be expected to cause the bond’s value to decrease about 3%. To try to decrease volatility, the Core Bond Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average effective portfolio duration of three to seven years, measured on a dollar-weighted basis using the effective duration of the securities included in the portfolio and the amount invested in each of those securities. However, the duration of the portfolio might not meet that target due to market events or interest rate changes that cause debt securities to be repaid more rapidly or more slowly than expected. When deciding whether to adjust the duration of the Core Bond Fund’s debt investments, the portfolio managers weigh factors such as the overall outlook for inflation and the global economy, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations.

The Core Bond Fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign debt securities, including securities issued by foreign governments or companies in both developed and emerging markets. The Core Bond Fund may not invest more than 20% of its net assets in foreign debt securities. Investments in foreign debt securities will generally be determined based on the Adviser’s strategic risk/reward models which evaluates, among other things, the economic conditions affecting the U.S. and the developed and emerging markets.

The Core Bond Fund may also use derivatives to seek increased returns, create income or to try to manage investment risks. Futures, swaps, forward contracts and “structured” notes are examples of some of the types of derivatives the Core Bond Fund can use. The use of these derivatives may provide for risk premium and reduce the Core Bond Fund’s overall volatility when compared to a pure bond. Treasury futures may be used to adjust portfolio duration or to reduce the Core Bond Fund’s overall volatility.

In selecting investments for the Core Bond Fund, the portfolio managers analyze the overall investment opportunities and risks in different sectors of the debt securities markets by focusing on business cycle analysis, relative values between the corporate and government sectors, diversification, fundamental and technical analysis, liquidity, financing costs and/or other factors they believe will drive the risk or price performance of the securities or sector. The Core Bond Fund mainly seeks income earnings on the Core Bond Fund’s investments plus capital appreciation that may arise from decreases in interest rates, from improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security or from other investment techniques.

The Core Bond Fund may sell securities that the portfolio managers believe no longer meet the above criteria.

Read More

CMBVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CMBVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMBVX Category Low Category High CMBVX % Rank
Net Assets 177 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 195 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 64.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 36.54% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Default 10.53%
  2. Default 6.46%
  3. Default 6.05%
  4. Default 3.35%
  5. Default 2.70%
  6. Default 1.98%
  7. Default 1.74%
  8. Default 1.40%
  9. Default 1.18%
  10. Default 1.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMBVX % Rank
Bonds 		93.22% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.78% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMBVX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.05% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMBVX % Rank
US 		93.22% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CMBVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CMBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CMBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMBVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMBVX Category Low Category High CMBVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMBVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMBVX Category Low Category High CMBVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMBVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CMBVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

