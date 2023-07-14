The fund invests primarily in bonds and other debt instruments, which may be represented by derivatives. In seeking to achieve a high level of current income, the fund invests in a broad range of debt securities across the credit spectrum. Normally, the fund will invest its assets across four primary sectors: high-yield corporate debt, investment grade corporate debt, debt instruments of emerging market issuers and securitized debt. The proportion of securities held by the fund within each of these credit sectors will vary with market conditions and the investment adviser’s assessment of their relative attractiveness as investment opportunities. The fund may opportunistically invest in other sectors, including U.S. government debt, municipal debt and non-corporate credit, in response to market conditions. The fund will normally seek to limit its foreign currency exposure.

The fund may invest substantially in securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.