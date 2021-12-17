Home
Trending ETFs

American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund

CMBNX | Fund

-

$9.11 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CMBNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Mar 22, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in bonds and other debt instruments, which may be represented by derivatives. In seeking to achieve a high level of current income, the fund invests in a broad range of debt securities across the credit spectrum. Normally, the fund will invest its assets across four primary sectors: high-yield corporate debt, investment grade corporate debt, debt instruments of emerging market issuers and securitized debt. The proportion of securities held by the fund within each of these credit sectors will vary with market conditions and the investment adviser’s assessment of their relative attractiveness as investment opportunities. The fund may opportunistically invest in other sectors, including U.S. government debt, municipal debt and non-corporate credit, in response to market conditions. The fund will normally seek to limit its foreign currency exposure.

The fund may invest substantially in securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

CMBNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMBNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMBNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMBNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMBNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CMBNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMBNX Category Low Category High CMBNX % Rank
Net Assets 9.11 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1808 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 927 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 10.17% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 5.21%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.33%
  3. META PLATFORMS INC 0.58%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY 0.50%
  5. BANK OF AMERICA CORP 0.50%
  6. EXXON MOBIL CORP 0.47%
  7. WELLS FARGO CO 0.43%
  8. UNITED STATES TREASURY 0.41%
  9. CME CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 0.38%
  10. ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV WORLDWIDE INC 0.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMBNX % Rank
Bonds 		86.82% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		7.10% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.01% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMBNX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMBNX % Rank
US 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMBNX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		5.21% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.01% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMBNX % Rank
US 		86.61% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.20% N/A N/A N/A

CMBNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMBNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CMBNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CMBNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

CMBNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMBNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMBNX Category Low Category High CMBNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMBNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMBNX Category Low Category High CMBNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMBNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

CMBNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

