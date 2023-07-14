The Fund pursues a multi-asset income strategy with the primary objective of generating current income. The Fund invests primarily in dividend paying common stocks, preferred stocks, corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, convertible bonds and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest throughout the investment quality spectrum, including debt securities with below investment grade ratings (“junk bonds”). Crawford Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”) utilizes a bottom-up approach to security selection. The Fund emphasizes income over capital appreciation.

The Adviser seeks to provide diversified exposure across income producing assets. Within each asset class, the Adviser places an emphasis on the relative quality among the investments available. The Adviser also assesses each security’s risk profile and attempts to balance the Fund’s holdings across the four primary risk categories of market risk, interest rate risk, oil/energy price risk and credit risk. The Fund plans to invest in high yield, dividend paying stocks across the capitalization spectrum. The Fund may invest in bonds of all maturities. The Fund’s maturity strategy will be heavily influenced by yield opportunities, which will be balanced by interest rate risk.

Under normal circumstances the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in income producing securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers, directly or indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or other types of depositary receipts. The Fund may also invest in business development companies (“BDCs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), residential mortgage backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage backed securities (“CMBS”), asset backed securities (“ABS”), and closed end funds. The Adviser typically seeks to hold between 30 and 125 securities (although the number may vary depending on market conditions).

The Fund may at times overweight certain economic sector/asset classes in comparison to the Fund’s benchmark, the NASDAQ U.S. Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index, because the Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector or asset class. The Adviser generally purchases securities for the long-term. As a result, the Adviser believes that under normal circumstances the Fund will have low turnover, which should help minimize short-term capital gains and postpone long-term capital gains. However, when the Adviser deems that changes will benefit the Fund, portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor.

The Fund may sell a security when the Adviser believes that the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, if the company decreases its dividends, or if the security has become overvalued in the opinion of the Adviser. The Fund also may sell a security when the current yield is incompatible with the Fund’s objective of providing current income or the Adviser believes that a better investment opportunity is present.