Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.8%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$139 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CMALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Crawford Multi-Asset Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crawford
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Crawford

Fund Description

The Fund pursues a multi-asset income strategy with the primary objective of generating current income. The Fund invests primarily in dividend paying common stocks, preferred stocks, corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, convertible bonds and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest throughout the investment quality spectrum, including debt securities with below investment grade ratings (“junk bonds”). Crawford Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”) utilizes a bottom-up approach to security selection. The Fund emphasizes income over capital appreciation.

The Adviser seeks to provide diversified exposure across income producing assets. Within each asset class, the Adviser places an emphasis on the relative quality among the investments available. The Adviser also assesses each security’s risk profile and attempts to balance the Fund’s holdings across the four primary risk categories of market risk, interest rate risk, oil/energy price risk and credit risk. The Fund plans to invest in high yield, dividend paying stocks across the capitalization spectrum. The Fund may invest in bonds of all maturities. The Fund’s maturity strategy will be heavily influenced by yield opportunities, which will be balanced by interest rate risk.

Under normal circumstances the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in income producing securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers, directly or indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or other types of depositary receipts. The Fund may also invest in business development companies (“BDCs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), residential mortgage backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage backed securities (“CMBS”), asset backed securities (“ABS”), and closed end funds. The Adviser typically seeks to hold between 30 and 125 securities (although the number may vary depending on market conditions).

The Fund may at times overweight certain economic sector/asset classes in comparison to the Fund’s benchmark, the NASDAQ U.S. Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index, because the Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector or asset class. The Adviser generally purchases securities for the long-term. As a result, the Adviser believes that under normal circumstances the Fund will have low turnover, which should help minimize short-term capital gains and postpone long-term capital gains. However, when the Adviser deems that changes will benefit the Fund, portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor.

The Fund may sell a security when the Adviser believes that the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, if the company decreases its dividends, or if the security has become overvalued in the opinion of the Adviser. The Fund also may sell a security when the current yield is incompatible with the Fund’s objective of providing current income or the Adviser believes that a better investment opportunity is present.

CMALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.8% -8.3% 18.1% 97.42%
1 Yr -2.6% -13.3% 143.9% 93.08%
3 Yr 5.0%* -8.0% 25.9% 5.31%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.7% 24.3% 51.30%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -34.7% 92.4% 3.31%
2021 5.9% -6.1% 19.5% 8.18%
2020 -3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 99.25%
2019 3.4% 0.1% 14.9% 46.12%
2018 -1.9% -12.6% 0.0% 27.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CMALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.8% -11.9% 18.1% 96.88%
1 Yr -2.6% -13.3% 143.9% 92.56%
3 Yr 5.0%* -8.0% 25.9% 6.02%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.7% 24.3% 55.57%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CMALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -34.7% 92.4% 3.31%
2021 5.9% -6.1% 19.5% 8.32%
2020 -3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 99.25%
2019 3.5% 0.1% 14.9% 40.79%
2018 -1.0% -12.6% 0.2% 18.03%

NAV & Total Return History

CMALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CMALX Category Low Category High CMALX % Rank
Net Assets 139 M 658 K 207 B 80.05%
Number of Holdings 52 2 15351 52.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 42 M 660 K 48.5 B 82.40%
Weighting of Top 10 30.86% 8.4% 105.0% 61.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc 4.36%
  2. Williams Companies Inc 4.00%
  3. Valero Energy Corp 3.67%
  4. International Business Machines Corp 3.28%
  5. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 3.17%
  6. ONEOK Inc 3.10%
  7. Valley National Bancorp 3.07%
  8. W.R. Berkley Corporation 3.03%
  9. New Residential Investment Corp 2.91%
  10. Philip Morris International Inc 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CMALX % Rank
Stocks 		54.64% 0.00% 99.40% 72.71%
Preferred Stocks 		27.92% 0.00% 27.92% 0.14%
Bonds 		15.09% 0.00% 116.75% 95.63%
Cash 		2.35% -16.75% 81.51% 67.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 82.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 96.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMALX % Rank
Real Estate 		26.73% 0.00% 65.01% 1.92%
Energy 		25.51% 0.00% 85.65% 2.74%
Healthcare 		11.32% 0.00% 29.35% 83.58%
Financial Services 		9.22% 0.00% 38.77% 93.30%
Communication Services 		8.96% 0.00% 23.67% 13.41%
Consumer Defense 		6.18% 0.00% 19.93% 65.80%
Technology 		6.01% 0.00% 44.21% 96.17%
Utilities 		4.35% 0.00% 99.55% 19.97%
Industrials 		1.72% 0.00% 24.37% 98.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 19.36% 99.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 98.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMALX % Rank
US 		51.39% -1.65% 98.67% 38.88%
Non US 		3.25% 0.00% 37.06% 77.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMALX % Rank
Corporate 		94.82% 0.00% 98.21% 2.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.18% 0.14% 100.00% 82.40%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 77.22%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 95.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 85.68%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 97.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CMALX % Rank
US 		13.01% 0.00% 62.18% 95.91%
Non US 		2.08% 0.00% 84.73% 77.90%

CMALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CMALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.01% 17.63% 26.36%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.83% 96.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

CMALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CMALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CMALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 343.00% 13.53%

CMALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CMALX Category Low Category High CMALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.01% 0.00% 8.35% 7.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CMALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CMALX Category Low Category High CMALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.94% -2.34% 19.41% 6.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CMALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

CMALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

John H. Crawford, IV, CFA - Managing Director of Equity Investments, 30 Years of Experience, Joined Firm in 1990; Previous Experience: Meryll Lynch Capital Markets, BBA University of Georgia; MS, Georgia State University

Aaron Foresman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Aaron R. Foresman, CFA is a Senior Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and has been with the firm since 2014. Aaron is responsible for equity research in the Information Technology and Energy sectors and serves as a voting member of the Equity Investment Team. Aaron also serves as Director of Managing Income Strategy. Prior to joining Crawford Investment Counsel, Aaron served as a portfolio manager at Buckhead Capital Management as well as an associate with Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

