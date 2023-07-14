Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$139 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.9%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues a multi-asset income strategy with the primary objective of generating current income. The Fund invests primarily in dividend paying common stocks, preferred stocks, corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, convertible bonds and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest throughout the investment quality spectrum, including debt securities with below investment grade ratings (“junk bonds”). Crawford Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”) utilizes a bottom-up approach to security selection. The Fund emphasizes income over capital appreciation.
The Adviser seeks to provide diversified exposure across income producing assets. Within each asset class, the Adviser places an emphasis on the relative quality among the investments available. The Adviser also assesses each security’s risk profile and attempts to balance the Fund’s holdings across the four primary risk categories of market risk, interest rate risk, oil/energy price risk and credit risk. The Fund plans to invest in high yield, dividend paying stocks across the capitalization spectrum. The Fund may invest in bonds of all maturities. The Fund’s maturity strategy will be heavily influenced by yield opportunities, which will be balanced by interest rate risk.
Under normal circumstances the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in income producing securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers, directly or indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or other types of depositary receipts. The Fund may also invest in business development companies (“BDCs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), residential mortgage backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage backed securities (“CMBS”), asset backed securities (“ABS”), and closed end funds. The Adviser typically seeks to hold between 30 and 125 securities (although the number may vary depending on market conditions).
The Fund may at times overweight certain economic sector/asset classes in comparison to the Fund’s benchmark, the NASDAQ U.S. Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index, because the Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector or asset class. The Adviser generally purchases securities for the long-term. As a result, the Adviser believes that under normal circumstances the Fund will have low turnover, which should help minimize short-term capital gains and postpone long-term capital gains. However, when the Adviser deems that changes will benefit the Fund, portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor.
The Fund may sell a security when the Adviser believes that the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, if the company decreases its dividends, or if the security has become overvalued in the opinion of the Adviser. The Fund also may sell a security when the current yield is incompatible with the Fund’s objective of providing current income or the Adviser believes that a better investment opportunity is present.
|Period
|CMALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|97.42%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|93.08%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|5.31%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|51.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CMALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|3.31%
|2021
|5.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|8.18%
|2020
|-3.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|99.25%
|2019
|3.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|46.12%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|27.59%
|Period
|CMALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|96.88%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|92.56%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|6.02%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|55.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CMALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|3.31%
|2021
|5.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|8.32%
|2020
|-3.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|99.25%
|2019
|3.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|40.79%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|18.03%
|CMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|139 M
|658 K
|207 B
|80.05%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|15351
|52.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|82.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.86%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|61.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMALX % Rank
|Stocks
|54.64%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|72.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|27.92%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|0.14%
|Bonds
|15.09%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|95.63%
|Cash
|2.35%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|67.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|82.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|96.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMALX % Rank
|Real Estate
|26.73%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|1.92%
|Energy
|25.51%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|2.74%
|Healthcare
|11.32%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|83.58%
|Financial Services
|9.22%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|93.30%
|Communication Services
|8.96%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|13.41%
|Consumer Defense
|6.18%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|65.80%
|Technology
|6.01%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|96.17%
|Utilities
|4.35%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|19.97%
|Industrials
|1.72%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|98.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|99.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|98.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMALX % Rank
|US
|51.39%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|38.88%
|Non US
|3.25%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|77.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMALX % Rank
|Corporate
|94.82%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|2.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.18%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|82.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|77.22%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|95.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|85.68%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|97.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMALX % Rank
|US
|13.01%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|95.91%
|Non US
|2.08%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|77.90%
|CMALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|26.36%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|96.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|CMALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CMALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|13.53%
|CMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.01%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|7.02%
|CMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.94%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|6.01%
|CMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2017
4.72
4.7%
John H. Crawford, IV, CFA - Managing Director of Equity Investments, 30 Years of Experience, Joined Firm in 1990; Previous Experience: Meryll Lynch Capital Markets, BBA University of Georgia; MS, Georgia State University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Aaron R. Foresman, CFA is a Senior Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and has been with the firm since 2014. Aaron is responsible for equity research in the Information Technology and Energy sectors and serves as a voting member of the Equity Investment Team. Aaron also serves as Director of Managing Income Strategy. Prior to joining Crawford Investment Counsel, Aaron served as a portfolio manager at Buckhead Capital Management as well as an associate with Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
