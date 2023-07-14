Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia International Value Fund

CLVRX | Fund

$28.56

$183 M

0.00%

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$183 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia International Value Fund

CLVRX | Fund

$28.56

$183 M

0.00%

1.05%

CLVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daisuke Nomoto

Fund Description

The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in the common stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund will normally invest at least 95% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities contained in the Index (the “95% Policy”). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index. The Index is composed of the common stocks of large value companies that operate their businesses in a manner consistent with The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”). Large value companies are selected from the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization and value style factors, excluding real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The Calvert Principles serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their float-adjusted market capitalization within the relevant sector, subject to certain prescribed limits. The Index is owned by CRM, which also serves as investment adviser to the Fund.  Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, and Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, manage the Index construction process at CRM.

As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 518 companies, and the market capitalization ranged from approximately $532 million to $468 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $117.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Index are subject to change.  The number of companies in the Index will change over time due to CRM’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.

Indexing. An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment performance. An index (or “passively managed”) fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down. To track the Index as closely as possible, the Fund attempts to remain fully invested in stocks.

The Fund uses a replication method of indexing. The replication method involves holding every security in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. Unlike the Index, however, the Fund is subject to certain regulatory requirements that can limit its ability to fully replicate the Index. For example, the Fund is subject to diversification and concentration limitations that can require the Fund's holdings to materially deviate from the Index.

If Fund assets should ever decline to below $5 million, the Fund may use the sampling method. The sampling method involves selecting a representative number of securities that will resemble the Index in terms of key risk and other characteristics.

Value Investing. Value companies tend to have stock prices that are low relative to their earnings, dividends, assets or other financial measures. They may include companies that are temporarily out of favor with the market or that may have experienced adverse business developments but that have the potential for growth.

Read More

CLVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -0.2% 22.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -23.7% 32.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -4.7% 20.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 9.6% N/A
10 Yr 7.2%* -5.5% 9.9% 1.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -27.8% 166.1% N/A
2021 N/A -42.2% 28.2% N/A
2020 N/A -7.3% 5.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -9.7% 22.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -23.7% 56.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -4.7% 22.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 12.4% N/A
10 Yr 7.2%* -5.5% 13.2% 1.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -27.8% 166.1% N/A
2021 N/A -42.2% 28.2% N/A
2020 N/A -7.3% 5.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CLVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CLVRX Category Low Category High CLVRX % Rank
Net Assets 183 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 74.03%
Number of Holdings 112 2 3900 45.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.9 M 530 K 13.7 B 70.83%
Weighting of Top 10 23.74% 7.3% 99.9% 61.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Royal Dutch Shell PLC B 4.82%
  2. BNP Paribas 2.54%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE 2.52%
  4. Sanofi SA 2.36%
  5. AXA SA 2.18%
  6. Allianz SE 2.13%
  7. HSBC Holdings PLC 1.94%
  8. ING Groep NV 1.85%
  9. Paysafe Group PLC 1.79%
  10. BHP Billiton PLC 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CLVRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.55% 75.03% 100.46% 56.25%
Other 		1.66% -2.35% 6.11% 2.38%
Cash 		0.79% -31.92% 11.89% 69.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 61.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 58.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 60.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLVRX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.17% 0.00% 42.76% 10.21%
Industrials 		12.01% 1.03% 36.79% 66.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.62% 0.00% 27.46% 29.13%
Energy 		8.76% 0.00% 26.59% 31.83%
Technology 		8.26% 0.00% 24.16% 30.63%
Healthcare 		8.21% 0.00% 23.28% 69.67%
Basic Materials 		6.41% 0.00% 30.76% 71.17%
Communication Services 		5.68% 0.00% 23.78% 66.37%
Consumer Defense 		3.39% 0.00% 31.84% 90.39%
Utilities 		3.03% 0.00% 27.46% 52.25%
Real Estate 		2.01% 0.00% 17.64% 43.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLVRX % Rank
Non US 		94.87% 71.47% 100.46% 67.56%
US 		2.68% 0.00% 15.02% 27.38%

CLVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CLVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.01% 21.16% 48.64%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 1.25% 90.12%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.52%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.03% 0.47% 31.58%

Sales Fees

CLVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CLVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CLVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 2.00% 158.16% 79.44%

CLVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CLVRX Category Low Category High CLVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.48% 84.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CLVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CLVRX Category Low Category High CLVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.31% 0.18% 7.85% 16.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CLVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CLVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daisuke Nomoto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2013

2.75

2.8%

Daisuke Nomoto is a director and senior portfolio manager on the international team. Mr. Nomoto joined Columbia Management in 2005 and has been a member of the investment community since 1993. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Nomoto worked as an equity analyst at Putnam Investments. Previously, he held a variety of positions for Nippon Life Insurance, including four years as a senior portfolio manager and equity analyst at Nissay Asset Management, Tokyo and five years as an equity analyst with NLI International. Mr. Nomoto received a B.A. from Shiga University, Japan. He is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.

Fred Copper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2013

3.0

3.0%

Fred Copper, a portfolio manager of Columbia Management Advisors, LLC (Columbia Advisors), is the lead manager for the Fund and has co-managed the Fund since October, 2005. Mr. Copper has been associated with Columbia Advisors or its predecessors since September, 2005. Prior to October, 2005, Mr. Copper was a senior vice president with Putnam Investments from March, 2001 to September, 2005 and an assistant vice president with Wellington Management Company, LLP from July, 1998 to February, 2001.Mr. Copper began his investment career in 1990, and earned a B.S. from Boston College and a M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

