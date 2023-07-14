The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by combining a tactical allocation process intended to offer downside protection during significant market declines, with individual stock selection. Lyons Wealth Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“Lyons” or the “Sub-Advisor”), uses a proprietary quantitative risk model that seeks to remain fully invested in equities continuously, during bull market conditions, and to shift defensive only during sustained periods of heightened equity market risk. This binary model is intended to identify extended time periods over which risk levels are anticipated to remain either acceptable for owning stocks or elevated above the expected reward.

Asset allocation between stocks or bonds is determined monthly based on the risk model’s binary output. A positive reading generally indicates that long-term market risk remains at a level the Sub-Advisor believes is currently acceptable for owning stocks, and results in a portfolio allocation to equities. A negative reading indicates that market risk has reached levels the Sub-Advisor believes are typically indicative of long-term, significant market declines, and results in a portfolio shift to fixed income securities. The portfolio may shift allocation at any point during the quarter, but generally reallocation only occurs upon the systematic month-end signal readings. The Sub-Advisor anticipates that the model may sustain a given signal for extended periods of time, potentially for multi-year periods.

The portfolio’s default allocation is to equities. While maintaining equity exposure, the Sub-Advisor invests in a concentrated portfolio of stocks selected for earnings efficiency, company strength, and relative value. Stock selection is based on the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary ranking model that ranks stocks according to fundamental criteria. The Fund invests in U.S. listed mid-cap, large-cap and mega-cap companies. While maintaining an equity allocation, the portfolio is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund’s defensive portfolio consists of fixed income securities. Securities are selected for investment based on yields, prices, yield to maturity, duration and risk. The Fund may invest in domestic, investment-grade fixed income securities of any duration and maturity, but it generally will invest in short-term and intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bills and notes with one to ten years to maturity at the time of issuance. These fixed income positions are sold when the risk model produces a positive signal, and a new equity portfolio is established based on an updated stock selection model ranking. The Fund actively trades its portfolio, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may offset Fund performance.