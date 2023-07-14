Home
Trending ETFs

CLTCX (Mutual Fund)

CLTCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst/Lyons Tactical Allocation Fund

CLTCX | Fund

$13.44

$43.9 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

-8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$43.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CLTCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst/Lyons Tactical Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander Read

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by combining a tactical allocation process intended to offer downside protection during significant market declines, with individual stock selection. Lyons Wealth Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“Lyons” or the “Sub-Advisor”), uses a proprietary quantitative risk model that seeks to remain fully invested in equities continuously, during bull market conditions, and to shift defensive only during sustained periods of heightened equity market risk. This binary model is intended to identify extended time periods over which risk levels are anticipated to remain either acceptable for owning stocks or elevated above the expected reward.

Asset allocation between stocks or bonds is determined monthly based on the risk model’s binary output. A positive reading generally indicates that long-term market risk remains at a level the Sub-Advisor believes is currently acceptable for owning stocks, and results in a portfolio allocation to equities. A negative reading indicates that market risk has reached levels the Sub-Advisor believes are typically indicative of long-term, significant market declines, and results in a portfolio shift to fixed income securities. The portfolio may shift allocation at any point during the quarter, but generally reallocation only occurs upon the systematic month-end signal readings. The Sub-Advisor anticipates that the model may sustain a given signal for extended periods of time, potentially for multi-year periods.

The portfolio’s default allocation is to equities. While maintaining equity exposure, the Sub-Advisor invests in a concentrated portfolio of stocks selected for earnings efficiency, company strength, and relative value. Stock selection is based on the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary ranking model that ranks stocks according to fundamental criteria. The Fund invests in U.S. listed mid-cap, large-cap and mega-cap companies. While maintaining an equity allocation, the portfolio is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund’s defensive portfolio consists of fixed income securities. Securities are selected for investment based on yields, prices, yield to maturity, duration and risk. The Fund may invest in domestic, investment-grade fixed income securities of any duration and maturity, but it generally will invest in short-term and intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bills and notes with one to ten years to maturity at the time of issuance. These fixed income positions are sold when the risk model produces a positive signal, and a new equity portfolio is established based on an updated stock selection model ranking. The Fund actively trades its portfolio, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may offset Fund performance.  

Read More

CLTCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -12.3% 53.7% 53.31%
1 Yr -8.1% -18.8% 40.4% 95.04%
3 Yr -1.1%* -18.0% 15.9% 57.81%
5 Yr -4.8%* -13.4% 10.3% 90.63%
10 Yr 0.7%* -9.5% 4.1% 31.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -48.5% 15.7% 97.08%
2021 7.8% -10.0% 21.8% 10.04%
2020 7.0% -5.8% 15.2% 4.44%
2019 -2.2% -2.2% 6.5% 99.54%
2018 -1.6% -6.8% 0.3% 37.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -23.0% 53.7% 52.07%
1 Yr -8.1% -18.8% 40.4% 92.15%
3 Yr -1.1%* -18.0% 15.9% 57.14%
5 Yr -4.8%* -13.4% 10.3% 92.99%
10 Yr 2.7%* -9.5% 6.2% 25.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -48.5% 15.7% 97.08%
2021 7.8% -10.0% 21.8% 10.04%
2020 7.0% -5.8% 15.2% 4.44%
2019 -2.2% -2.2% 6.5% 99.54%
2018 -1.6% -6.8% 0.3% 55.61%

NAV & Total Return History

CLTCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CLTCX Category Low Category High CLTCX % Rank
Net Assets 43.9 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 78.51%
Number of Holdings 27 2 3255 63.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 22 M 349 K 12.1 B 83.47%
Weighting of Top 10 50.18% 22.9% 100.0% 78.87%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CLTCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% 0.00% 238.38% 3.31%
Cash 		0.21% -65.52% 88.88% 83.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 65.70%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 82.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 78.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 89.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLTCX % Rank
Technology 		23.29% 0.00% 85.77% 21.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.84% 0.00% 25.83% 4.39%
Healthcare 		19.27% 0.00% 38.63% 17.56%
Industrials 		16.03% 0.00% 23.85% 8.78%
Consumer Defense 		14.37% 0.00% 37.51% 13.66%
Basic Materials 		4.45% 0.00% 56.73% 47.32%
Financial Services 		2.74% 0.00% 98.22% 88.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 96.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 95.12%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 96.59%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 93.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLTCX % Rank
US 		99.79% -1.19% 235.84% 2.48%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 89.67%

CLTCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CLTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.69% 0.21% 4.40% 5.49%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 96.28%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 64.76%

Sales Fees

CLTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% 91.09%

Trading Fees

CLTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CLTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 1.75% 441.00% 18.37%

CLTCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CLTCX Category Low Category High CLTCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 74.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CLTCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CLTCX Category Low Category High CLTCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.96% -2.01% 13.72% 86.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CLTCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CLTCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Read

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2012

9.92

9.9%

Sander Read is the founder, CEO and Managing Director of Lyons Wealth Management, LLC. Previously, from 1993 to 1996, Mr. Read managed individual and institutional assets for the Private Client Group of Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Read is a graduate of the Phillips Exeter Academy and Lake Forest College. He holds a B.A.in Economics and French and was a James S. Kemper Scholar for business and economics. He was also a member of the Red and Black Academic Honors Society. In 2008, Mr. Read completed the Rollins College Roy E. Crummer Management Program.

Matthew Ferratusco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Mr. Ferratusco has served as Portfolio Manager and Analyst for Lyons Wealth Management, LLC since 2015, responsible for managing the Tactical Allocation strategy and for the firm’s portfolio analysis, equity research and performance measurement and reporting. He is a member of the equity portfolio management team and investment committee. From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Ferratusco served as an analyst, performing roles in sales and marketing in addition to his research and analysis functions. Prior to joining Lyons, he served as a market and currency analyst for FX Renew May 2011 to September 2011 and as an independent consultant in the motor sports industry from 2004 to 2011. Matt holds the CIPM® (Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement) designation. He holds a BS in Finance from the University of Central Florida.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

