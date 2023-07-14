Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
-8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$43.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.2%
Expense Ratio 2.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by combining a tactical allocation process intended to offer downside protection during significant market declines, with individual stock selection. Lyons Wealth Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“Lyons” or the “Sub-Advisor”), uses a proprietary quantitative risk model that seeks to remain fully invested in equities continuously, during bull market conditions, and to shift defensive only during sustained periods of heightened equity market risk. This binary model is intended to identify extended time periods over which risk levels are anticipated to remain either acceptable for owning stocks or elevated above the expected reward.
Asset allocation between stocks or bonds is determined monthly based on the risk model’s binary output. A positive reading generally indicates that long-term market risk remains at a level the Sub-Advisor believes is currently acceptable for owning stocks, and results in a portfolio allocation to equities. A negative reading indicates that market risk has reached levels the Sub-Advisor believes are typically indicative of long-term, significant market declines, and results in a portfolio shift to fixed income securities. The portfolio may shift allocation at any point during the quarter, but generally reallocation only occurs upon the systematic month-end signal readings. The Sub-Advisor anticipates that the model may sustain a given signal for extended periods of time, potentially for multi-year periods.
The portfolio’s default allocation is to equities. While maintaining equity exposure, the Sub-Advisor invests in a concentrated portfolio of stocks selected for earnings efficiency, company strength, and relative value. Stock selection is based on the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary ranking model that ranks stocks according to fundamental criteria. The Fund invests in U.S. listed mid-cap, large-cap and mega-cap companies. While maintaining an equity allocation, the portfolio is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.
The Fund’s defensive portfolio consists of fixed income securities. Securities are selected for investment based on yields, prices, yield to maturity, duration and risk. The Fund may invest in domestic, investment-grade fixed income securities of any duration and maturity, but it generally will invest in short-term and intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bills and notes with one to ten years to maturity at the time of issuance. These fixed income positions are sold when the risk model produces a positive signal, and a new equity portfolio is established based on an updated stock selection model ranking. The Fund actively trades its portfolio, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may offset Fund performance.
|Period
|CLTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|53.31%
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|95.04%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|57.81%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|90.63%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|31.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|97.08%
|2021
|7.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|10.04%
|2020
|7.0%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|4.44%
|2019
|-2.2%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|99.54%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|37.07%
|CLTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLTCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.9 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|78.51%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|3255
|63.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|83.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.18%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|78.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLTCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|3.31%
|Cash
|0.21%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|83.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|65.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|82.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|78.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|89.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLTCX % Rank
|Technology
|23.29%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|21.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.84%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|4.39%
|Healthcare
|19.27%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|17.56%
|Industrials
|16.03%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|8.78%
|Consumer Defense
|14.37%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|13.66%
|Basic Materials
|4.45%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|47.32%
|Financial Services
|2.74%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|88.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|96.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|95.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|96.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|93.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLTCX % Rank
|US
|99.79%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|2.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|89.67%
|CLTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.69%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|5.49%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|88.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|64.76%
|CLTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|91.09%
|CLTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CLTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|18.37%
|CLTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLTCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|74.68%
|CLTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CLTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLTCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.96%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|86.36%
|CLTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.549
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2012
9.92
9.9%
Sander Read is the founder, CEO and Managing Director of Lyons Wealth Management, LLC. Previously, from 1993 to 1996, Mr. Read managed individual and institutional assets for the Private Client Group of Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Read is a graduate of the Phillips Exeter Academy and Lake Forest College. He holds a B.A.in Economics and French and was a James S. Kemper Scholar for business and economics. He was also a member of the Red and Black Academic Honors Society. In 2008, Mr. Read completed the Rollins College Roy E. Crummer Management Program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2016
6.38
6.4%
Mr. Ferratusco has served as Portfolio Manager and Analyst for Lyons Wealth Management, LLC since 2015, responsible for managing the Tactical Allocation strategy and for the firm’s portfolio analysis, equity research and performance measurement and reporting. He is a member of the equity portfolio management team and investment committee. From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Ferratusco served as an analyst, performing roles in sales and marketing in addition to his research and analysis functions. Prior to joining Lyons, he served as a market and currency analyst for FX Renew May 2011 to September 2011 and as an independent consultant in the motor sports industry from 2004 to 2011. Matt holds the CIPM® (Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement) designation. He holds a BS in Finance from the University of Central Florida.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
