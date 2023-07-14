Home
Columbia Large Cap Growth Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
CLRYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.89 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (NFEPX) Primary C (NFECX) A (NFEAX) Adv (CSFRX) Inst (CADRX) Retirement (CLGPX) Inst (CLRYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$1.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CLRYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Large Cap Growth Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicolas Janvier

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, primarily common stocks and securities that can be converted into common stocks. These companies have market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $97.4 million and $2.4 trillion as of May 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment manager believes have the potential for long-term, above-average earnings growth. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. 
Read More

CLRYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 64.0% 74.86%
1 Yr 17.3% -46.2% 77.9% 51.27%
3 Yr -10.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 90.75%
5 Yr -4.7%* -30.3% 23.8% 85.44%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 55.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.9% -85.9% 81.6% 81.44%
2021 -6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 91.80%
2020 7.8% -13.0% 34.8% 53.61%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 50.79%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 2.0% 61.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 64.0% 71.73%
1 Yr 17.3% -46.2% 77.9% 47.99%
3 Yr -10.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 90.63%
5 Yr -3.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 84.25%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 52.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.9% -85.9% 81.6% 81.44%
2021 -6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 91.80%
2020 7.8% -13.0% 34.8% 53.61%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 50.97%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 34.51%

NAV & Total Return History

CLRYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CLRYX Category Low Category High CLRYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.38 B 189 K 222 B 46.59%
Number of Holdings 53 2 3509 61.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 677 M -1.37 M 104 B 48.06%
Weighting of Top 10 47.14% 11.4% 116.5% 48.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.09%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.12%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 5.42%
  4. Target Corp 5.23%
  5. Electronic Arts Inc 4.92%
  6. Qualcomm Inc 4.53%
  7. Lam Research Corp 4.41%
  8. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.37%
  9. Zebra Technologies Corp Class A 4.19%
  10. Apple Inc 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CLRYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.73% 50.26% 104.50% 64.96%
Cash 		2.28% -10.83% 49.73% 31.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 16.49%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 22.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 11.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 10.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLRYX % Rank
Technology 		41.97% 0.00% 65.70% 18.80%
Communication Services 		14.52% 0.00% 66.40% 14.84%
Healthcare 		11.72% 0.00% 39.76% 58.94%
Consumer Defense 		9.84% 0.00% 25.50% 4.45%
Industrials 		9.30% 0.00% 30.65% 16.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.49% 0.00% 62.57% 93.82%
Financial Services 		2.98% 0.00% 43.06% 93.82%
Basic Materials 		1.19% 0.00% 18.91% 49.30%
Energy 		0.99% 0.00% 41.09% 36.52%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 36.60%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 70.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLRYX % Rank
US 		97.52% 34.69% 100.00% 27.54%
Non US 		0.21% 0.00% 54.22% 84.25%

CLRYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CLRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 20.29% 72.46%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 72.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

CLRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CLRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CLRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 0.00% 316.74% 87.41%

CLRYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CLRYX Category Low Category High CLRYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 21.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CLRYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CLRYX Category Low Category High CLRYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -6.13% 1.75% 27.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CLRYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CLRYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicolas Janvier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Nicolas Janvier is Head of US Equities, EMEA, at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He took up this role in October 2020 and leads the London-based team which manages a significant US equities franchise for clients. Nicolas has been with the company for 14 years, working as a US equities portfolio manager in both our US and London offices. He is currently lead manager for the Threadneedle American strategy and Threadneedle American Smaller Companies strategy, as well as ESG portfolios managed by the London team. He is also co-portfolio manager of the Columbia Large Cap Growth Opportunity strategy. Nicolas joined the company in 2006, spending eight years in our New York office as a portfolio manager in the Value Strategies team focusing on US mid and small cap companies. Prior to this, Nicolas was a portfolio manager with the Private Bank at Bank of America. Nicolas holds a BSc in Telecommunications-Operations from the University of Florida. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

