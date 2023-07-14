Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$8.25 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.7%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 124.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CLREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|3.12%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|37.45%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|37.76%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|18.47%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|6.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|75.21%
|2021
|2.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|51.79%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|18.22%
|2019
|4.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|11.57%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|44.83%
|Period
|CLREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|3.12%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|37.08%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|38.03%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|23.21%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|11.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|75.21%
|2021
|2.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|51.79%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|18.22%
|2019
|4.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|11.72%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|66.93%
|CLREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.25 B
|658 K
|207 B
|12.57%
|Number of Holdings
|1003
|2
|15351
|13.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.27 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|17.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.71%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|69.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLREX % Rank
|Stocks
|55.95%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|68.89%
|Bonds
|37.31%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|33.02%
|Cash
|6.60%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|21.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.14%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|84.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|74.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|66.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLREX % Rank
|Technology
|24.14%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|14.64%
|Healthcare
|15.32%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|21.48%
|Financial Services
|14.09%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|60.88%
|Communication Services
|12.03%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|3.97%
|Industrials
|7.70%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|88.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.26%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|78.93%
|Consumer Defense
|6.36%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|60.05%
|Energy
|5.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|45.14%
|Basic Materials
|3.71%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|62.79%
|Utilities
|2.89%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|52.80%
|Real Estate
|1.52%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|82.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLREX % Rank
|US
|54.20%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|26.60%
|Non US
|1.75%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|84.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLREX % Rank
|Securitized
|67.04%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|1.23%
|Corporate
|17.25%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|89.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.98%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|39.02%
|Government
|0.72%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|92.91%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|51.02%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|70.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLREX % Rank
|US
|35.15%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|20.46%
|Non US
|2.16%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|77.49%
|CLREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|64.57%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|68.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.88%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|33.46%
|CLREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CLREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CLREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|124.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|89.71%
|CLREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.12%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|45.61%
|CLREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CLREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.00%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|59.36%
|CLREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2020
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2018
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2018
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2013
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2011
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2011
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1997
24.43
24.4%
Guy Pope is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Pope joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1993. He has been in his current position since 2004. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993. Mr. Pope received a B.A. in political economics from Colorado College and an MBA from Northwestern University. In addition, he is a member of the CFA Institute and the Security Analysts of Portland. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2005
17.21
17.2%
Ronald Stahl is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Short Duration and Stable Value Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Previously, Mr. Stahl specialized in research, trading and active portfolio management in the corporate, government and money market sectors. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle legacy firms in 1998 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Stahl received a B.S. in business administration with a minor in economics from Oregon State University and an MBA from Portland State University. He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2011
11.33
11.3%
Gregory Liechty is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Liechty is the securitized sector team leader for the Short Duration & Stable Value Team and is responsible for portfolio management, security analysis and quantitative research for structured products. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Mr. Liechty joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005 as senior portfolio manager and has been in his current position since 2008. Previously, Mr. Liechty was a senior portfolio manager at Evergreen Investment Management, where he spent more than 10 years managing institutional fixed income portfolios. He has been a member of the investment community since 1992. Mr. Liechty received both a B.A. and an MBA from the University of North Florida. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Portland Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Jason Callan is Head of Structured Assets, Head of Core and Core Plus and a Senior Portfolio Manager for multi-sector fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2007 as a senior quantitative analyst covering Non-Agency RMBS, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2008, and head of structured assets in 2009 . Mr. Callan assumed multi-sector portfolio management responsibilities in 2016 and became lead portfolio manager on Core and Core Plus strategies in 2017. Mr. Callan is also a co-portfolio manager on the Strategic Income portfolio and a member of the Global Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. Previously, Mr. Callan worked at GMAC in their Principal Investments unit as a portfolio manager and an analyst. He has been a member of the investment community, specializing in structured assets, since 2003. Mr. Callan received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
